2020 All-Area girls' golf: Meet the first team
Anna Duden
Armstrong-Potomac
Why she made the first team: The senior would have represented the Trojans in the Class 1A state tournament had her 13th-place sectional score of 90 been treated like performances in non-pandemic seasons. Nevertheless, Duden also ranked eighth in her regional and regularly contended for a top-10 spot in all of her events.
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “I played in grade school and wanted to continue at the high school level.”
Her top highlight of the season: “The sectional golf tournament. I shot a personal best and advanced to state. Except, of course, state didn’t happen due to COVID-19.”
The most challenging part of her season: “Not having any home meets. I practice and play at Willow Pond in Rantoul. This season, I did not get to compete in any meets at Willow Pond due to pandemic restrictions. I feel very comfortable at Willow, but I was on the road for all of the 2020 golf season.”
Her favorite event of the season: “A meet at Blue Ridge (Woodlawn Country Club). They recognized me with their seniors, and I was able to have a senior night. That was something that meant a lot to me. Also, postseason play — advancing in regionals and sectionals plus qualifying for state my senior year. That was my goal, and I achieved it.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I am very grateful that golf is played outside and we were able to have a season.”
Her top career golf accomplishment: “This year’s sectional golf tournament. I shot a personal-best score, qualified for state and got to play at the former LPGA course in Springfield (The Rail Golf Course).”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “I would like to shoot consistently in the 80s and have an opportunity to continue my golf career at the college level.”
Brooke Erhard
St. Thomas More
Why she made the first team: The junior and 2019 first-teamer started with a runner-up finish at the season-opening Blue Ridge Invitational. Erhard lowered her 18-hole average by more than 5 strokes from the previous year, down to 82.2, as she recorded a low nine-hole round of 34 and helped the Sabers to a fifth consecutive Class 1A regional title.
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “I wanted to be surrounded by uplifting players and coaches. My main motivation was to be on a team with amazing teammates.”
Her top highlight of the season: “Shooting a 34 at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. I was playing some of my best golf ever, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
The most challenging part of her season: “A few times I didn’t perform exactly how I wanted, but accepting that is important. These tiny bumps and challenges just motivated me.”
Her favorite event of the season: “The Illini Prairie Conference Tournament is filled with some of the best players in the area, and the competition is absolutely fantastic. Leaving this tournament always motivates me to better my overall golf game.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I am extremely thankful we were able to have a season this year. Although it may have been difficult, I still made the best of it.”
Her top career golf accomplishment: “Having two holes-in-one. My dad, Doug, witnessed the first one almost three years ago, and my mom, Lorie, witnessed the second one about a year ago. This is special to me that both my parents were able to witness this and then celebrate with me.”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “Shooting under par for 18 holes. I have successfully shot under par for nine holes, and ever since I have had the desire to go even lower.”
Mia Kirby
St. Thomas More
Why she made the first team: The 2018 first-teamer returned to those heights in her senior season with an 18-hole average of 83.0, down nearly 7 strokes. Kirby paced the Sabers in both their regional team success (with a runner-up 85) and sectional second-place showing (with a fourth-place 82).
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “My sister convinced me to play in high school. She said I would most likely make varsity and that the team had a good chance of making state that year. The coveted state sweatshirt was honestly a big factor in deciding to play.”
Her top highlight of the season: “Postseason play was not expected in the beginning of the season, so the occurrence of regionals and sectionals was already a pleasant surprise. Performing well individually and as a team just made the opportunity even better.”
The most challenging part of her season: “Striving for a different goal than in years past. I struggled finding a specific goal I wanted to achieve. I settled on just having fun and enjoying the opportunity, but eventually regionals and sectionals were set in stone, giving me a more measurable goal.”
Her favorite event of the season: “The two-person scramble hosted by Olympia, in which I was paired with my teammate, Brooke Erhard. Brooke and I are really good friends, but when we normally play in the same group in matches, we are more serious and pretty competitive. So it was really fun to have a little more of a relaxed and fun dynamic where we were truly working together to shoot a good score.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It was definitely not ideal when some of the fun events of the season had to be canceled, like state and scramble tournaments, but I have become more grateful that I was able to have a senior season.”
Her top career golf accomplishment:“My improvement in my sectional score from freshman to senior year. Both sectional tournaments were held at The Rail in Springfield, so playing my last match of golf there really brought back many old memories. Even though my first appearance at sectionals was my worst one of that season, I shot 33 strokes better at the sectional tournament my senior year. I really think that shows how much I have improved my actual game and mental game over my high school golf career.”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “Beating my dad in a round of golf. I have never beat him before, but we never really played competitively together. My dad is the person who inspired me to even play golf, and he has taught me so much about the game. Beating him would just be a fun accomplishment because he is my golf role model.”
Ashley Long
Monticello
Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year rose significantly from narrowly missing the first team last season. A Class 1A regional champion, Long started her senior season by winning the Blue Ridge Invitational, going on to post a school-record nine-hole score of 33 and a school-best nine-hole average of 40.8.
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “My dad taught me to love the sport from a young age, so I always knew I would someday be a member of the high school team.”
Her top highlight of the season: “When I won regionals. We were uncertain if there would be a postseason or not, so when we received permission to play, it was very rewarding to have my hard work culminate in a regional title.”
The most challenging part of her season: “Adapting to the schedule changes and new guidelines because of COVID-19. Wearing a mask at the beginning of the season was one of the many obstacles we faced, but everyone learned to be flexible so we could continue playing.”
Her favorite event of the season: “The Olympia Invitational because it was a scramble format. I got to compete alongside my teammate, Claire Webber. We had a lot of fun and placed second as a duo.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Getting to have my senior golf season during this pandemic has taught me to treasure each moment on the course, because I can never know when it will be the last time I get to compete.”
Her top career golf accomplishment: “When I shot a 33 at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. It was super exciting to break both the school record and course record.”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “I am still trying to get my first career hole-in-one. I have been very close on a few occasions, but I have never gotten to write a ‘1’ on my scorecard yet.”
Natalie Schroeder
Watseka
Why she made the first team: Now a two-time first-team selection, the senior tied the school record for nine-hole average at 41.3 and matched the school record for low nine-hole round by twice carding a 38. She helped the Warriors to 17 dual victories, the most in program history, and won a Class 1A individual regional title.
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “My first decision was, ‘Do I want to play volleyball or golf in high school?’ I decided to play golf because I knew that was a sport I could continue playing the rest of my life.”
Her top highlight of the season: “Shooting the best round of my high school career (77) at regionals. This round was extra special because it was my last regional in my high school career, and to shoot my best score meant a lot.”
The most challenging part of her season: “Adapting to the changes and never knowing what was to come. We played most of the season preparing for regionals, not knowing if there was going to be a sectional. Then they decided we would have a sectional, so the team’s goal and my personal goal was to get out of the regional and make it to sectionals.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “The impact of actually getting a season was tremendous. I feel greatly blessed to be able to play the sport I love when most people my age didn’t get that opportunity this year.”
Her top career golf accomplishment: “The regional my sophomore year. I ended up getting a 10 on my first hole. But I didn’t give up and kept playing my game and ended the round with an 81 and got first at my regional. It really showed me that one bad hole doesn’t have to define your whole round.”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “Shooting even-par or better. I want to do this because it means that I either tied or did better than what you’re supposed to shoot.”
Ainsley Winters
Mahomet-Seymour
Why she made the first team: Winters showed how far the Bulldogs have come in just one season by guiding M-S to second place in the Class 1A Watseka Regional, as well as a team sectional berth one year after the group took sixth on the same stage. Winters, only a sophomore, shot 92 in the regional, and then went on to tie for 15th in the sectional after consistently finding herself with the top score for the Bulldogs during the course of the regular season.
Why she decided to play golf in high school: “I wanted to improve my game and excel in competitions.”
Her top highlight of the season: “Qualifying as an individual for state, regardless of state not happening.”
The most challenging part of her season: “Playing through the uncertainty of the pandemic and not knowing what was going to come next throughout the season.”
Her favorite event of the season: “Sectionals, because we were able to compete as a team.”
What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I am thankful I was able to compete and have a season. At the same time, this season was frustrating and disappointing because, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a state competition.”
Her top career golf accomplishment: “Qualifying for state as a sophomore this season.”
A golf accomplishment on her radar: “I am hopeful, with much work and practice, that I am able to compete at state my junior and senior years of high school and continue at the collegiate level. I love the game and want to continue to compete as long as possible.”
