CHAMPAIGN — Hannah Hong placed seventh in the 2019 IHSA girls’ diving state meet. The Centennial senior would have been ranked second entering this year’s tournament, had it not been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And yet, Hong wasn’t certain she wanted to dive in college until her last high school season’s final month.
“Many, many times during the season I did not want to be there,” Hong said. “There was literally a week straight I had the worst mental block of my life.”
It was linked to a maneuver called the reverse 11/2 somersault with 11/2 twists. Chargers diving coach Don Waybright, who is retiring after this school year, said Hong is the lone girl statewide who currently executes it. The dive, like all others, is completed in a flash. What goes into it, however, makes it especially dazzling to see.
Hong walks slowly down the diving board, bouncing three times along the way. On the last, she rapidly torques her body to begin a sort of barrel roll that also leaves her facing the board. Her left arm stays overhead while her right pulls into her chest.
She spins another 360 degrees through the air, her feet tightly clenched together over the rest of her body. She concludes the dive facing the board, briefly appearing as if she’s sitting on an invisible recliner before she whips her legs behind her torso and plunges fingers- and face-first into the pool.
It’s a dive, according to Waybright, that set Hong on her way to smashing numerous records as a junior and re-establishing a few more as a senior. It’s also a dive that played a significant role in Hong earning 2020 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year status.
Hong improved her program-best 11-dive record by notching a 523.65 score in Bloomington. That goes with her previously-set six-dive school best of 306.15. Hong also won the Champaign Central Sectional with a 497.10 mark that, as mentioned, would’ve sat near the top of the state-qualifying leaderboard.
One more thing: That dive likely played a significant role in Hong landing a spot on the Illinois-Chicago women’s diving roster beginning next school year.
“I couldn’t imagine walking away,” Hong said. “It’s so emotionally draining to dive. I always feel like I’m not good enough. ... And then I’m like, ‘Why am I saying this to myself?’”
The correct formula
Hong and Waybright, the latter a 47-year coaching veteran, possess an interesting athlete-coach relationship. Each admits angry moments shared during training sessions through Hong’s high school career.
But Hong saw Waybright pushing her to reach her full potential, and Waybright said Hong “always listened to me” and “was sensational to work with.”
That work took on a different tone this summer. With local pools either shut down or permitting limited use because of the pandemic, Hong and senior diving teammate Emme Pianfetti needed to find practice alternatives. Such as a trampoline-based contraption in the Champaign backyard of Fred Newport, the former University of Illinois diving coach. One at a time, the girls would strap into a rig attached to a support structure surrounding the trampoline. Newport then would lift the girls into the air before letting them drop to simulate a diving motion. Hong estimates they’re raised about 2 meters, double the usual prep diving height.
Pianfetti, who convinced Hong to dive as a freshman, had used the device well before Hong tried it. Hong described seeing the contraption for the first time as a confusing experience but came to see its benefits, specifically in helping with her head and arm placement during dives.
Waybright, a longtime friend of Newport’s who often brings athletes to Newport’s yard for training, started seeing Hong’s potential as Hong began logging more practice hours early in her diving career.
“Between the (practices at Champaign’s) Country Club and the trampoline and other workouts ... she kept getting stronger and better,” Waybright said. “She just kept going from one echelon to the next.”
Embracing challenges
Hong said she wasn’t really scared about using Newport’s trampoline for the first time. But executing or even attempting the 11/2 somersault with 11/2 twists? That initially was a no-go when she witnessed former Central diver Mikey Hynds performing it.
But Hong tried the somersault portion first and realized she could execute it. She then attempted the twist portion and experienced no issues. So she began working on the dive as a whole heading into her sophomore season.
“I’ve always hated the dive, which is ironic,” Hong said. “I’d work on them a little bit during the summer sometimes and hit them really good, and it was the most satisfying feeling because it was so hard for me to learn how to do it.”
Hong said she found consistency in the dive as a junior. It didn’t surprise Waybright, who said Hong is strong on twists and doesn’t harbor the fear other girls do when it comes to spinning backward while jumping away from the board.
But even that junior year consistency couldn’t prevent the aforementioned mental block Hong went through this season.
“There was a week I just couldn’t do (that dive),” she said. “I literally went home and cried every day for a week straight about how much it frustrated me.”
Hong ultimately embraced the difficulty and regained her form as the season went on. It falls in line with another impressive challenge she placed upon herself.
Hong performs her entire 11-dive set in pike position. This is unusual, according to Waybright, because most girls are more comfortable with the tuck position. A pike dive is executed with straight legs and the body bent at the waist, while a tuck dive sees an individual bend their body at the knees and hips, bringing the knees to the chest.
The degree of difficulty excels for pike dives over that of tuck dives, leading to higher scores if done well.
“I needed something to challenge myself,” said Hong, a former gymnast. “I knew I was strong enough to do a pike, and I’m pretty flexible for my pike. I kept doing stuff pike, and that became my new normal.”
Heading to the next level
Hong linking herself to Illinois-Chicago women’s diving allows her time in the sport to come full circle.
The Flames’ diving coach is Susan Bromberg, a 1983 Illini graduate who competed for Newport.
“Sometimes I’ll watch college diving competitions, and I’ll just imagine myself — I’m like, ‘How will I do against these girls?’” Hong said. “I think I can be OK. I can’t just throw away this talent and just stop.”
Waybright long has agreed and said he thinks Hong will thrive under Bromberg’s tutelage.
With Hong’s Centennial diving tenure now complete, only one question remains: How does she rank among the many divers Waybright has seen come through the school?
Waybright has taught many state medalists in addition to Hong — Lydia Ball, Norah Cetin, Laura Coleman, Courtney Cozad, Amber Evans, Reed Evans, Jennifer Noonan, Susan Shaughnessy, Lizzie Rumsey, Emily Weber and Megan Weldon.
“Reed was the only one that could do the complete, super big pike list like Hannah does, but she didn’t do it as well as Hannah,” Waybright said. “Hannah is definitely, out of all the girls I’ve ever coached ... the best diver I’ve ever had in 47 years.”
Honor roll: Previous All-Area girls' swimming and diving Athletes of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2020 Hannah Hong Centennial
2019 Sally Ma Uni High
2018 Reed Broaders Uni High
2017 Ema Rajic Uni High
2016 Ema Rajic Uni High
2015 Ema Rajic Uni High
2014 Ema Rajic Uni High
2013 Gabi Rajic Urbana
2012 Gabi Rajic Urbana
2011 Audrey Rodawig Centennial
2010 Emma Newman Champaign Central
2009 Lauren Drennan Danville
2008 Lisa Boyce Uni High
2007 Norah Cetin Centennial
2006 Athena Liao Urbana
2005 Payton Johnson Centennial
2004 Courtney Cozad Centennial