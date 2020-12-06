2020 All-Area girls' swimming and diving: Meet the first team
Reed Broaders | Uni High
➜ Why she made the first team: Despite Uni High's administration not permitting the Illineks' competitive season to begin until just weeks before the Champaign Central Sectional, Broaders still thrived. The 2018 All-Area girls' swim and dive Athlete of the Year, who's also a University of California signee, won the sectional's 50-yard freestyle (23.55 seconds), 100 free (53.57) and 100 backstroke (57.39) while taking second in the 100 butterfly (54.76).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “In seventh grade, I met Coach Dave Young at the IESA volleyball state championship. His daughter was my volleyball coach at the time. She mentioned that her dad was the Uni High swim coach and he was coming to watch us compete. I officially met Coach Dave right before our volleyball game and was sold from there. Our personalities meshed, and I had a feeling we would work very well together. I told him right then and there that if I was accepted into Uni I would definitely join the swim team.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Watching one of my teammate’s reaction when she bested her time at sectionals. The joy and astonishment she experienced because of her performance made my sectionals. I was so happy to see someone experience the amazing feeling that comes after your hard work during the season pays off. Honestly, chasing this feeling is what drives me to continue swimming.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Definitely staying motivated during a season so full uncertainty. There were many times when we were uncertain if the Uni swim season was going to happen. Finding the motivation to train hard even when meets were not guaranteed was super challenging.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Definitely 50 butterfly (in an intrasquad meet before Uni was allowed to compete). It's my all-time favorite event. Having the opportunity to swim 50 butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke for time this year was definitely something good that came out of such an odd season. (Once you turn 13, you can’t swim 50 fly, back or breast anymore.)”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It improved my gratitude skills. This season was not guaranteed, and the uncertainty that came with it really made me appreciate being able to compete. I know some people are still not able to practice, let alone compete in swim meets. I was very fortunate to be able to compete at sectionals and some dual meets this year.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Before the U.S. shutdown, I swam a time trial alone and bested my time in the 100 butterfly. I bested my time by over a second without having someone to compete against. Over the years, I struggled with relying on outside factors to go fast. I always believed that I needed fast competition and the perfect meet/pool to best my times. This time trial helped me prove to myself that the only thing I need to rely on is myself and my training.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “I would like to qualify for Olympic time trials. Competing at Olympic Trials has always been a goal of mine. It’s a chance to compete against the best of the best. I think the coolest part is knowing that someone in that building will be an Olympian, and there’s always someone there that will be an Olympic champion.”
Mabry Bruhn | Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: The sophomore competed in a swimming sectional and cross-country regional on the same day, yet she found a way to excel in both. After winning her distance-running race, Bruhn hit Unit 4 Pool and placed third in the 100-yard freestyle (57.29 seconds) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 11.19 seconds) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.10).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “Swimming at the high school level has always been something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve been swimming competitively since I was about 8 years old.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “I have two top accomplishments from this season. The first one is when I placed second in the 100 breaststroke. The next one is when my team of three girls placed sixth overall (in the Champaign Central Sectional).”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Balancing the practices between running and swimming. For example, cross-country regionals and swim sectionals were on the same day. I ran that morning and swam that afternoon.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The 100 breaststroke. I have always loved the breaststroke.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “When I found out we were going to be able to have a season, I was so excited. If the season had gone how it was originally supposed to go, I may not have even been able to swim. Originally the IHSA had scheduled swim sectionals and cross-country state on the same day, which put me in a difficult position. This is one thing that just happened to work out.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “When I qualified for the Age Groups swim meet. The Age Groups meet is a large swim meet that is one step beyond the YMCA state meet.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “Before I graduate high school, I would like to earn a (YMCA) nationals qualifying time. I think that would be a super cool experience.”
Samantha Cook | Champaign Central
➜ Why she made the first team: The sophomore and top performer for the Maroons all season nearly led the team to the top spot in its own sectional, coming up short by nine points. Cook began the meet by ranking second in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 1.28 seconds) and later matched that effort in the 500 free (5:25.47) before placing seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:05.66).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “I’ve been swimming at the unit 4 pool with my club team since I was 8 and have seen the Central record boards day in and day out and was inspired to be better and break those records. I’ve always wanted to swim high school, but I decided to swim with Central in eighth grade after meeting the coaches and girls at future freshman night and seeing how great the atmosphere was.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Watching our team excel at sectionals. It was really cool to see how the team had improved since the beginning of the season, both in times and in morale. We were all super energetic and encouraging and killed it in the pool.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Keeping my mental game strong. I knew I was putting in the work in the pool, but with so much going on in the outside world it was hard to get myself fully there some days.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The 500 freestyle. I worked on different race strategies with Coach Katie (VanHootegem) before each race and viewed the race differently than I ever had before. In practice, pace work for my 500 was also key, and those were some of my favorite and most challenging practices.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “We were so fortunate to have a season. I was just so grateful that I got to go practice two hours every day, get in the best shape I’ve ever been in and spend that time with my teammates and coaches. It definitely made me so much happier every day to do the sport I love with some of my favorite people.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Making it to IHSA state last year in the 200 and 500 freestyle. I had never competed with that good of competition before, and it was really eye-opening to be among all those top-tier swimmers. It definitely motivated me to be better.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “I really want to make IHSA state finals and place top eight in either the 200 or 500 freestyle. I think that would definitely open up more opportunities for swimming in college, and would also just be really fulfilling for me.”
Emily Hettinger | Champaign Central
➜ Why she made the first team: A solid No. 2 for the Maroons behind Samantha Cook, the junior Hettinger also turned in some important performances during the regular season and Champaign Central Sectional. Hettinger notched third place in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 5.52 seconds), fifth in the 500 free (5:47.98) and 10th in the 50 free (26.95).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “I had always enjoyed swim during the summer and thought I would try swimming at a more competitive level.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Seeing all of the new freshmen who hadn't swam before dropping insane amounts of time at our taper meet. It was uplifting to see their faces light up when they looked up at the board and saw all of their hard work pay off. It honestly reminded me why I enjoy the sport and keep working at it.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Having it with COVID. I was so thankful that girls' swimming could get a season, but it was just a little difficult getting close with the new swimmers. Along with that, we didn't have a weight room this season, so we had to opt to do weights at home. It all worked out in the end because we got a small group of girls together for dry-land (workouts) at the YMCA, and we made the most of the situation and had fun.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “I loved participating in the 200 free this season because it was a long enough distance to initially pace and then still try and sprint in the end.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “(It) had a positive impact on me. After being under quarantine for so and not being able to swim, I was worried about the possible season to come. I was happy to find out that we would get a season and that I had a chance to swim for Coach Katie (VanHootegem) again. A bonus was getting to see all my friends and making memories for my junior season.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Placing third in an individual event at sectionals was an accomplishment. I never expected that outcome going into the meet, but to find out that I placed was so exhilarating.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “To place at least second at sectionals. I got so close this year, so I would like to push myself a little more and see what I can do. A goal that I have for the team would be to win sectionals. It would be exciting to break Centennial's streak.”
Hannah Hong | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Athlete of the Year, a senior committed to Illinois-Chicago's diving program, improved her school record in the 11-dive competition (523.65) and once more eclipsed a 300 score in the six-dive series. Hong would've been seeded second statewide had their been a state diving meet after she won the Champaign Central Sectional competition with a score of 497.10.
➜ Why she decided to dive in high school: “I wanted to join a sport as a freshman. With a gymnastics background, my teammate Emme (Pianfetti) encouraged me to join the diving team. I instantly loved the sport and the people that came along with it.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Breaking my 11-dive record. This reminded me of how rewarding diving can be regardless of the mental difficulties.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Feeling motivated due to the coronavirus restrictions. Since state and invites were cancelled, it was hard to want to get better since sometimes it felt there was no goal.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “I prefer six-dive meets compared to 11-dive meets because it is easier to stay in the zone without the breaks. ”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I am very grateful for being able to have a diving season. Acknowledging the privilege, I tried to make the most of every practice. Granted, not every practice is perfect, but I did my best to create a happy diving environment.”
➜ Her top career diving accomplishment: “Although I hold many records, my biggest diving accomplishment is the growth that I’ve seen in myself throughout this four-year process. The genuine passion I have for diving is something that I have never experienced. I am so thankful to have found something that I enjoy and thrive at.”
➜ A diving accomplishment on her radar: “Although my dreams may be big, as a collegiate diving commit, I aspire to final at the NCAAs one day.”
Elise Maurer | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: The sophomore and Uni High transfer didn't miss a beat in the pool despite changing schools. Part of a vaunted Chargers sophomore class, she helped Centennial to its sixth sectional title in as many years by taking third in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 18.94 seconds) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.03).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “I was an elite year-round swimmer in middle school, so the next step was getting involved with high school swimming.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “The Centennial versus Central dual meet, since it was a middle-of-the-season meet and I put up some of my best times for the season."
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Definitely the meets. Because everything was socially distanced and keeping people apart, the atmosphere while we were racing just wasn’t the same, especially at sectionals. It felt more like a practice, as opposed to meets where there are usually spectators.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The 200 IM, mainly because it hasn’t been a main event of mine in years past, but I’ve always liked doing all of the strokes. It’s a great race to train for and a lot of fun to swim in a meet since you never know who is going to catch up or slow down on any given stroke. ”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Having a season this year was really important. Obviously school is shut down, so it’s hard to have consistent social interaction, and the swim team gave me that and basically a family to be with throughout the hardships of the pandemic.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: "Definitely placing at Illinois state Age Groups with my relay team in 2019. It was the highest I had ever placed at state, and it was just really fun since I was on a team with some of my really good friends. ”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “I don’t have any particular ones at the moment, but I suppose it would be amazing to have a relay team that breaks a school record at some point in my high school career.”
Marin McAndrew | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: Another member of the Chargers' strong sophomore class, McAndrew's sectional finishes of runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (24.39 seconds) and 100 free (53.88) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 1.68 seconds) were among Centennial's best swims en route to a sectional championship.
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “I have been swimming competitively since the age of 8 with several of my high school teammates. Since we have been together for such a long time, it is a goal to break a school relay record before we graduate.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Getting a state cut in the 50 freestyle and also getting a YMCA nationals cut and USA junior champion cut in the same event. It was the fastest I have ever swam the 50 free at a meet. I am also proud of getting three personal-best times at sectionals considering I had back-to-back-to-back events.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Having the season cut short and also having the relays cut from meets. Having the season short meant we needed to work even harder to accomplish our goals. It was also challenging having relays cut because they were some of my favorite events and they brought an extra kind of energy to the meet. I also really missed having my family at the meets — especially my grandparents.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “My favorite event has always been the 50 free because I am a sprinter.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Even though this year has been very different, I was very grateful to have a season so I could meet personal goals and be with my high school team. After being online all day for school, it felt very calming to go swim and get off my Chromebook. The water is my happy place.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Getting a YMCA nationals cut because that is one of the swim meets I have always wanted to go to since I was little."
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “To get the 50 and 100 freestyle school records. I want a record because that is a huge accomplishment. I definitely want to swim in college, and my biggest dream is to swim in the Olympics.”
Anna McClure | St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: The Ohio State volleyball commit was held of the court this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she spent some time in the pool and succeeded there instead. McClure established a new school record in the 50-yard freestyle, setting it at 25.69 seconds while placing third in the Champaign Central Sectional.
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “Simply because the opportunity presented itself. Normally I would be playing volleyball during swimming season, but due to COVID I had the opportunity to revisit a sport I love. I swam competitively for a long time before high school.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “The opportunity to swim in sectionals. With everything going on, I was not sure if swimming would get a postseason, but I am so glad that we did. I placed third behind two amazing swimmers. so I could not have been more thrilled about that accomplishment.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “The fact that STM does not have a pool. It was difficult having to race against teams who were able to practice regularly since they had their own pool. Our team was definitely up for a challenge, and we got better even outside of the water.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “I have loved swimming the 50 free. I love how fast-paced it is and how normally the finish is so close due to the short distance.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “The ability to have a swim season during the pandemic was such a relief. Having the opportunity to swim with some of my volleyball teammates and meet new girls on the swim team was so much fun.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Considering that my high school swimming career was one season, I would have to say just being able to swim next to some very accomplished swimmers in sectionals was incredible.”
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “As much as I have loved swimming this year, hopefully things will go back to normal next year with volleyball, which sadly will probably make this my first and last season swimming. I have loved every second of it, though, and if the opportunity to swim ever presents itself again I would gladly explore it.”
Emme Pianfetti | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: The senior diver was never far behind teammate Hannah Hong during competitions, including as the runner-up in the Champaign Central Sectional with a score of 456.60. Pianfetti would've been rated 10th in the state entering the state meet, had it transpired.
➜ Why she decided to dive in high school: “I was a competitive gymnast for many years, and as a freshman in high school I was looking to transition into a school sport. I was at Centennial’s open house when I talked with some girls on the swim team who encouraged me to try diving. After a few practices, it seemed like a natural fit for my skills and ability.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “I had two highlights from this season. The first was being able to dive with Hannah Hong and Coach Don Waybright in all of our final seasons at Centennial, and the second was being able to work with Fred Newport, who helped me grow not just as a diver but also as a person.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Staying positive while knowing that our final season would not be the one I had always anticipated.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The 11-dive event was my favorite this season because it reminded me most of what pre-COVID seasons were like.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Being able to have a season allowed for me to make lasting memories with my team and gave me space to have some fun during a difficult time. I was so thankful for the entire Centennial swimming and diving team for staying positive and encouraging each other to be our best.”
➜ Her top career diving accomplishment: “I consider this season to be my biggest diving accomplishment because I was able to get new dives and make significant improvements on my old ones. I also was able to build a new confidence within myself.”
➜ A diving accomplishment on her radar: “In the short term, I am considering diving in college, but in the long run I would love to be able to coach diving to encourage others like coaches have done for me.”
Gabrielle Spain | Sullivan
➜ Why she made the first team: Actually a Shelbyville student who also runs cross-country in the fall, the junior represented the Sullivan/Shelbyville/Okaw Valley cooperative well at the Champaign Central Sectional. Spain rated second in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.51 seconds), third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.52) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.18).
➜ Why she decided to swim in high school: “I knew I wanted to swim at the high school level ever since my first swim practice with the Sullivan Blue Dolphins when I was only 8 years old. I knew that it would give me great opportunities to grow as both an athlete and student.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Finishing second in the 200 IM at sectionals. It reminded me that all of my hard work this season paid off.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Having to adapt to new regulations due to COVID. This was difficult because practices were canceled and competitions were limited.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The 200 IM because it pushed me to improve every stroke and become a more well-rounded swimmer.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Having a season despite the pandemic positively impacted me by reminding me to be grateful for the little things. Often, we forget to show gratitude towards things we’ve always had such as swim meets, regular practices and getting to see our friends and family.”
➜ Her top career swimming accomplishment: “Reaching Illinois swimming championship time qualifications, because of the hours I spent in the pool to improve. This accomplishment shows that hard work really does pay off."
➜ A swimming accomplishment on her radar: “To swim at the collegiate level. Swimming is my passion, and I hope to continue swimming throughout my college years.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.