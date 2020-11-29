Why he’s Coach of the Year:
Weakley took the helm of a Sabers team that had collected two Class 1A sectional championships in the last three years and helped the group to another one in 1A this season, all while dealing with the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center not taking in the team for its home matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why he first decided to coach tennis:
“Early in my career, I was coaching basketball in Springfield when a high school athletic director who knew I played tennis asked me if I would be interested in coaching his high school tennis team. I have always loved tennis and working with young people, so it just made sense, and I took him up on his offer.”
His top highlight from the season:
“It was such a great feeling to see each girl on this team enjoy success. There were so many highlights from various matches throughout the year. We talked a lot about one of the great things about tennis is that no matter how poorly you have been playing or how far behind you are, it’s all about the next point. All of these girls had matches where they weren’t playing well — lost the first set, sometimes 6-0 — and then battled back and won. What it takes to do that shows a characteristic that goes way beyond a tennis court.”
The most challenging part of coaching tennis amid a pandemic:
“STM does not have its own tennis courts, and when many courts around town weren’t opening due to the pandemic, it was a scramble to find courts to practice on and to host home matches. After exhausting several possibilities, we were able to work out a deal to use Spalding Park. Thanks to the park district for working with us and to Alex (Amatyleon), the coach at Mahomet-Seymour, for sharing the courts with us, we were able to make that work. The girls did an amazing job adjusting to the changes and staying focused.”
His favorite event of the season:
“Due to the restrictions this season, we didn’t get to participate in tournament-type atmospheres with several matches and a variety of teams. Because of that, the sectional was especially enjoyable. Watching the girls play matches that they had to win and advance was so exciting. Then, that final day of the tournament was incredible. At one point, I stepped back and it was a bit surreal seeing Ashley (Mills) and Maddy (Swisher) playing each other for the sectional championship while Audrey (Horn) and Nora (Kelley) were right across from them playing for the doubles title. Sitting in between the courts were the rest of the members of the team, turning from court to court cheering their teammates on. That spirit and team unity is what made this team special.
What it meant for his team to play during the pandemic:
“Just knowing so many athletes that were not getting to compete made us appreciate the opportunity we had. We talked about it a lot, and the girls realized how lucky they were to get to be together and have fun. Because certain sports were postponed, we got to have girls from other sports join us. It was so fun seeing them learn the game, really enjoy tennis and become valuable members of the team.”
His top career tennis accomplishment as a coach:
“It is satisfying to see each player improve and see her love for tennis grow. Hopefully they will become lifelong tennis players, which can bring them years of enjoyment and help keep them staying healthy throughout their lives. To be a part of a group that realized they can accomplish so many things with the right approach and attitude is so rewarding, because it is a lesson that will serve them well in so many ways over the years.”
His top career tennis accomplishment as a player:
“To still be able to play as often as I do at my age is an accomplishment that makes me very happy. To remain relatively competitive with many very good players around the area and get to meet so many great people through playing can’t be measured.”
A tennis accomplishment he’s still hoping to achieve:
“As a player, I hope to be able to continue playing for as long as I live. As a coach, I am excited to work with these girls and see how good they can get. They are obviously talented players already, but each player has indicated a desire to improve. There is so much potential here. To me, the ultimate accomplishment would be to know they embrace the process of becoming the best player they can become while having a blast doing it. If we can do that, mission accomplished.”