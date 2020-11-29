2020 All-Area girls' tennis: Meet the first team
Lexi Ellis | Danville
➜ Why she made the first team: The sophomore was the top performer for a young, but skilled, Vikings outfit. Ellis posted a 7-4 singles record, including the area’s only win over St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher, and went on to rank fifth in Big 12 Conference singles and fourth in league doubles with Kedzie Griffin Ellis and Griffin also placed third in the Class 2A Pekin Sectional doubles draw.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “I grew up surrounded by tennis, with three older siblings playing it in high school and college. I started playing at the age of 3 and have loved it ever since.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “How close I got with my teammates and coaches, and how much we all improved over the season. It’s really cool how close our team is.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Playing against No. 1 players from Normal Community and Normal West. They are really strong competitors and challenging to play.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The Big 12 Conference Tournament because it was one of our only two-day tournaments and my partner, Kedzie (Griffin), and I got fourth in No. 1 doubles.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Being able to have a season this year during the pandemic impacted me in so many ways. By giving me something to look forward to every day, since that was about the only thing I was able to do. It was also just fun being able to be with my teammates and be social since my school is all online.”
➜ Her top career tennis accomplishment: “Not losing to anyone in the area for my first two years of high school in the No. 1 singles position.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “My goal is to continue playing tennis competitively in college because I love being a part of a team and playing for a school.”
Josie Hotsinpiller | Danville
➜ Why she made the first team: Already a two-time first-team selection during her brief high school career, Hotsinpiller posted a 12-2 singles record from the No. 2 position, at which she placed fourth in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The sophomore also rated first in the league event at No. 2 doubles with Ava Towne for the second consecutive year as the duo put up a 16-3 ledger, finishing with a fourth-place output at the Class 2A Pekin Sectional.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “I grew up playing tennis and always looked up to playing at the high-school level.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Being undefeated in singles until the Big 12 Conference Tournament.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “The new rules being placed because of COVID, and making sure the team follows them.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The Big 12 Conference Tournament is always my favorite event to look forward to each season.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I was so thankful that we were able to play. All the teams and girls took COVID seriously and respected other players.”
➜ Her top career tennis accomplishment: “Playing No. 4 singles last season and now playing No. 2 singles this season, while being undefeated all the way until my second singles match in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “Playing tennis in college.”
Leah Luchinski | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: A tennis newcomer brought in by volleyball’s move from fall to spring, the senior quickly excelled to the point of finishing second in the Class 2A Pekin Sectional doubles field alongside Aviv Sagiv. Luchinski went 12-3 in singles, primarily at the No. 3 position in which she took third during the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Luchinski also went 12-5 in doubles action.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “I decided to play tennis because COVID pushed volleyball to the spring. I wanted to be able to create some memories and do something new my senior year.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Qualifying for state (had there been a tournament) after only playing with my doubles partner (Aviv Sagiv) for four matches. I have never made it to state in my other sports before, so it was awesome to make it to state for my senior year at a new sport.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Because I have never played tennis before, I did not have any technique. Whenever the ball went to my left, I switched the racquet to my left hand. My biggest challenge was learning my backhand.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Sectionals because my doubles partner and I played really well together that day.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It was super helpful for my mental state. I was devastated after the volleyball season got postponed, but it gave me the ability to play tennis, which is the highlight of my 2020.”
➜ Her top career tennis accomplishment: “Since I had never played tennis competitively before and this was my first year playing, making it to state is my top accomplishment.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “I hope to continue playing as I get older. Maybe I’ll join a tennis club when I am off-season in college.”
Aviv Sagiv | Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: The junior was a steady force all season, both in her own play and helping freshman Sandhya Subbiah transition to No. 1 singles for the Chargers. Sagiv finished 8-4 at No. 2 singles, snagging third place in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at that spot. She also went 5-3 at doubles, culminating in a runner-up Class 2A Pekin Sectional finish with Leah Luchinski.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “Joining Centennial’s tennis team was my first real opportunity to play at a competitive level. The team allowed me to go from basic tennis lessons to playing actual matches and participating in tournaments as well.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Winning against Danville’s No. 1 doubles team at our sectional’s semifinals. This win was significant for me because I had lost to that team twice during the season, and it felt amazing to know I am improving.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Competing with my wrist. I have some swelling inside my bone and had to play with my right hand taped all the time, even at practices. However, I did my best to play around it and adapt my playing style to what my wrist was able to do.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Getting to have a season this year provided me with a little change to my routine. It allowed me to have more social interactions, which I was lacking due to the pandemic. It was nice to spend time with new people and feel productive during this weird time.”
➜ Her top career tennis accomplishment: “Qualifying for state my sophomore year and this year as well, technically.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “To win a first-place title in a tournament. The closest I got so far is second, but I am striving for first place — preferably in singles.”
Maddy Swisher | St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year set out on a largely singles-focused journey as a sophomore and found vast success. Swisher finished 13-2 on the year and rolled to a Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional title, also going 7-1 in doubles.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “I wanted the team aspect of tennis, which you don’t get just playing in USTA tournaments. I also wanted to play high school tennis because it would greatly help my recruiting process to play college tennis.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Winning an individual sectional title. This year was my first time play singles in sectionals, so it made it a lot more intense and stressful.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “When I got injured. I was out for two weeks near the middle of the season, and it was super stressful trying to figure out when I should start playing again.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Sectionals. During the two days of the tournament, you’re on this adrenaline rush waiting for your next match. After winning both the doubles and team sectional last year, I came in with high expectations, and I wanted to accomplish them.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It made me realize how lucky we were to be one of the only sports with a season. Over the course of the season, I was able to get better and grow closer to the team, which is important to me.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “I am hoping to win two more individual sectional titles along with two more team titles. Knowing that I have already accomplished two sectional titles and the team has accomplished two team titles made me realize how much we can accomplish. After high school, my goal is to play college tennis. It has been my goal since I first picked up a racket.”
Ava Towne | Danville
➜ Why she made the first team: Like her fellow sophomore teammates Lauren Ellis and Josie Hotsinpiller, Towne proved formidable all season. She went 10-3 at No. 3 singles and took second in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Towne added a first-place No. 2 doubles showing with Hotsinpiller at the league event, a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A Pekin Sectional and a 16-3 record.
➜ Why she decided to play tennis in high school: “My older sister played tennis in high school and I had been playing since I was 2 or 3 years old, so it was a no-brainer.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Winning No. 2 doubles two years in a row at the Big 12 Conference Tournament with my doubles partner, Josie Hotsinpiller. It was good competition and we knew it would be a tough match, but we went into the match with a good mindset and that paid off.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Playing opponents that I had already played. If I had lost to them, I had to figure out ways to beat them, and if I had already beat them, I had to remember how I did it.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The Big 12 Meet. I loved that it was able to be a two-day tournament. I was able to focus on doubles one day, then come in with a fresh mindset about singles the next day.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “This season I was able to not only get in shape and better my tennis game, but I was also able to bond with my teammates, which made this season even better. It also reminded me to never take anything for granted.”
➜ A tennis accomplishment on her radar: “I am hoping to further my tennis career in college and also compete in a state tournament. I love playing tennis, and I don’t want to see my career end at the end of high school.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.