URBANA — Maddy Swisher probably should have been attached to a sport other than tennis in her earlier years.
No one in her family played it. She became interested at age 6 by finding a racket lying around in her garage and hitting balls off the garage door.
Why should this lead to a 2020 Class 1A sectional singles championship as a St. Thomas More sophomore?
Two factors. The first is geography.
Swisher, who lives in Tolono, grew up in the perfect location for a burgeoning tennis athlete.
“The first time I came here, I came to watch a match, a college (women’s) match,” said Swisher, referencing the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center. “I started doing the camps here, the Nike camps, and met some of the coaches and players.
“And then I kind of just started to realize that it wasn’t fun and games anymore. It was kind of serious if I wanted to play at a higher level.”
The second factor is Swisher’s innate drive — not only to succeed, but also to grind for better outcomes no matter what happened previously.
This mentality helped Swisher to that sectional championship, along with winning The News-Gazette All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year. She’s a two-time recipient of the award, sharing it with now-graduated doubles partner Noelle Schacht last season.
Swisher posted a 13-2 singles record and 7-1 doubles ledger that included a perfect run through the Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional singles draw. One year after capturing a sectional win in doubles play, Swisher proved she could do the same on a solo path.
Showing some tenacity
The competitive nature stood out early to STM coach Scott Weakley.
“She really is focused on playing better, playing every point,” he said. “She does not like making mistakes. ... She’s always pushing herself to be better.”
Weakley didn’t know much about Swisher prior to taking over as the Sabers’ leader ahead of this season.
Coincidentally, however, he’s an English teacher at Unity High School. Swisher would have attended that institution had she not opted for STM.
“I taught her classmates when they were freshmen,” Weakley said. “They knew I was a tennis fanatic, so they talked to me about it — ‘There’s this girl in our class who’s really good.’”
Swisher’s cousin, Unity junior Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve, once told Swisher she should face off against Weakley in an exhibition.
“I’m just glad they didn’t actually set that up,” Weakley said, “because I wouldn’t have wanted to be embarrassed.”
Exceeding expectations
Plenty of athletes are used to coming up short against Swisher. She’s lost just four singles matches in high school. Even so, she wasn’t quite sure how her prep career would pan out upon becoming a Saber.
“I didn’t have expectations for the first year,” Swisher said. “I was like, ‘This might go awful.’”
It clearly didn’t, with Swisher and Schacht making the area’s deepest 2019 Class 1A state tournament run by winning four doubles matches and qualifying for the fifth round of consolation play.
“It was super important to me,” Swisher said, “because I got to grow as a tennis player.”
With Schacht on her way out of STM, though, Swisher opted to turn her attention toward singles action as a sophomore.
“It’s definitely a lot more stressful,” Swisher said. “It was super nerve-racking going into the season because you have to worry about your singles record now. And so last year I wasn’t as worried about it, but this year I had to have a good record.”
In addition to Weakley becoming STM’s coach, Swisher also gained a new hitting instructor this past summer.
Ben Kasbeer is a former tennis player at Lake Forest in the Chicago suburbs, as well as for Division II Lewis University. He recently moved from Chicago to Bloomington and works at Bloomington Tennis & Turf. The Swishers reached out to facility founder Mark Bowers when Maddy’s previous hitting coach moved away from the area.
“She hits harder than any other 15-year-old girl I’ve met,” Kasbeer said. “She hates to lose. She’ll do whatever it takes in order to win. She’s scrappy, and she’s the ultimate competitor — really what you want when you’re coaching.”
Reworking her serve
Kasbeer traveled east throughout the summer and fall to meet with Swisher for 6 a.m. workout sessions.
“I definitely practiced a lot more,” Swisher said. “A lot more singles focus, just so I could compete with the people that had only played singles last year.”
Kasbeer’s major direction for Swisher surrounded her serve. He said her elbow was too low, and that by raising her arm, she could achieve more spin and power in her serves.
On top of that, Kasbeer worked on getting Swisher to use “her body and ... her legs to go into the court” on her serve follow-through. That way she can respond more aggressively to short return shots.
“We completely reworked her serve. It’s 10 times better now than it was in June,” Kasbeer said. “That was a big thing for us.”
An emotional victory
It’s hard for any tennis player to be perfect, no matter what improvements they make or how gifted they are.
Swisher is no different. She was dealt losses by Danville sophomore Lexi Ellis and Effingham St. Anthony senior Allison Kowalke this year.
“She wants to play people better than her,” Weakley said. “There is no doubt in my mind that she’s going to be a better player next year. She is driven to improve.”
The former match was Swisher’s first since suffering a pulled quad muscle.
“I definitely probably came back earlier than I should have,” Swisher said, “but I realized ... since I was only focused on singles, I didn’t want to miss any more (time) than I had to.”
Swisher’s matches consistently contain two elements: a small green towel and Swisher talking to herself after some points. The towel is for the obvious purpose of clearing away sweat, but it also allows for Swisher to take a breather mid-match if need be.
The self-conversation isn’t uncommon to witness from high-performing athletes.
“I’m just kind of making notes,” Swisher said, “trying to stay focused in the match and not get distracted or get down if I’m not doing good.”
Swisher fared more than OK in the aforementioned sectional singles draw. Gaining a double-bye as the No. 1 seed, Swisher went on to sweep her three sectional foes. Swisher was brought to tears in the immediate aftermath of her title.
“It’s just kind of overwhelming,” Swisher said, “and it took me a second to realize that I had just won a sectional. This year, since I didn’t have a doubles partner, it was all on me.”
Best is still yet to come
Weakley believes Swisher’s emotions also come from wanting to succeed for more than just her own benefit.
“She doesn’t want to let her teammates down,” Weakley said, “doesn’t want to let the school down.”
Swisher didn’t have the chance to represent the Sabers at state this season, that tournament lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swisher hopes she still can have two years of fun at that level, but that doesn’t entirely remove the pain of not being allowed to reach it this year.
“I feel like I could’ve made a run for it this year and did pretty good,” Swisher said. “But when it comes to state ... there’s so many good people here that you can’t expect winning the state title out of yourself for singles.”
Kasbeer doesn’t think Swisher should sell herself too short.
“For somebody that is that athletic and is that willing to get better, she could be somebody that gives a lot of headaches to some of those kids up north,” Kasbeer said, “that aren’t expecting a kid down here to be that good.”