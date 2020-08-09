CHAMPAIGN — The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course is not an easy layout. The Bloomington-based spread hosts the IHSA Class 3A boys’ state tournament and was designed by Arnold Palmer.
Yes, that Arnold Palmer.
So when Brooke Erhard carded a 6-over 78 on the course last Tuesday, in her second of two Prep Tour tournament rounds, it was a solid feat. Especially considering she had shot 93 the day prior on the same expanse.
“That’s where everything kind of came together for me on the front nine, which people say is the hardest nine on that course,” the St. Thomas More junior said. “I shot an even-par. ... It was windy conditions and it wasn’t a perfect day, so I’m pretty happy with my end result.”
Erhard’s father, Doug, decided to share the news with the grandfather of 2020 STM graduate Alaina Bowie — a three-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year — when the two men connected via a recent phone call. And Bowie’s grandpa relayed the information to Bowie.
“She said, ‘How did (Erhard) do that?’” Doug recalled.
Repetitions. Lots of them, specifically on the Prep Tour this summer.
Next up for Erhard: putting her growth to good use as the STM girls’ golf program tries to make up for the losses of Bowie and fellow outgoing senior Sammy Miller.
Those athletes were the Sabers’ top two finishers at last year’s Class 1A state tournament, in which STM placed fifth. Erhard was No. 4, though her final-round 81 on Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course matched Miller’s score on the same day.
“I had a pretty rough first day of state (a 99), and the second day of state I played really well. I birdied the first hole, so that was a great way to start,” Erhard said. “It really motivated me to keep working at it (in the offseason). I’ve always seen Alaina as a role model, and how well she worked at the game makes me want to continue my hard work.”
Catching up to the Butler University freshman golfer Bowie may be a tough task. But Erhard taking over STM’s No. 1 spot this fall, after the season begins Monday, isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
Erhard likely will compete with senior Mia Kirby for the spot. Kirby was the Sabers’ No. 3 scorer at state last year.
Sabers coach Alan Dodds said either girl could seize the position. He’s gone out to see Erhard play in some of her Prep Tour events this summer and came away impressed.
“She works very hard at her game,” Dodds said. “Looking at her average from freshman to sophomore year, it dropped about 4 strokes for 18 holes. That’s another reasonable goal here, to drop another 4 to 5 shots (from sophomore to junior year).”
Erhard has golfed since she was about 6, when mother Lorie put clubs in the hands of Erhard and her two older brothers.
“I’ve pretty much lived on the (Lincolnshire Fields Country Club) golf course my whole life,” Erhard said. “Just seeing my older brothers do really well and work hard at it made me want to improve my game.”
Erhard also has been on the Prep Tour for a number of years, starting at age 12. Her workload this summer was approximately 10 tournaments, and they included four rounds in the 70s.
“I’ve been pretty strong about how well I’ve been doing,” Erhard said. “But at the same tournaments I also humble myself as I learn, to strive to get better.”
During the Rend Lake Junior Open on July 24 and 25 in Whittington, Erhard started with an 89 but rallied on Day 2 with a 79 to finish in fifth place.
And at the Ironwood Junior Championship on July 1 and 2 in Normal, Erhard carded a 90 in her first round only to turn around with a 79 in the second day.
“Definitely my short game has improved a lot,” Erhard said. “I’ve been spending many hours in the winter working on my putting in the basement. I would say my putting has improved drastically since probably my freshman year.”
Dodds feels the Prep Tour events — some of which also have been played by Kirby and STM senior/2019 No. 5 state scorer Tessa Tomaso — provide a good test for his kids because “they play pretty hard courses with distances longer than what we play in high school.”
And Erhard has emerged from the Sabers’ pack as the athlete most benefiting from this summer’s Prep Tour.
“One of the opportunities for her will be to be a little more consistent,” Dodds said, “and maybe on the days when she doesn’t have her ‘A’ game to still grind through and shoot a decent score. And I think she’ll do that.”
Doug Erhard said his daughter also is aided by connections the family has formed with some respected golf personalities — Neil Moore, Danville Country Club’s PGA professional; Joe Burden, the University of Illinois’ first All-American men’s golfer in 1972; E.A. Tischler, Olympia Fields Country Club’s director of instruction; and Jeff Butts, former Champaign Central boys’ golf coach and “a protege of E.A. Tischler,” according to Doug.
“We’ve very fortunate that we’ve been able to have these great teaching professionals,” Doug Erhard said.
There still was a chance Brooke Erhard wouldn’t get to vie for STM’s No. 1 spot this fall, if the IHSA Board of Directors on July 29 hadn’t approved a revised schedule in response to COVID-19.
Instead, Erhard and her teammates will work alongside Dodds from Monday through Oct. 24. Trying to follow up on the Sabers’ three consecutive top-five team finishes in Class 1A with a new batch of leaders.
“I was definitely ecstatic,” Erhard said. “I was super happy to get to spend this fall season playing a game I love.”