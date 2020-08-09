MONTICELLO — The stage was set for a run of dominance.
Dave Remmert’s Monticello cross-country program overwhelmed last year’s Class 1A state meet — both the boys’ version and the girls’ race. The Sages did so with just one senior among their top 14 athletes.
The Monticello boys’ team won a state championship. The Sages’ girls’ program took second.
With the expected return of nearly every piece integral to those results, Monticello was in the running for a pair of team championship trophies in 2020.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Sages at least get to have some sort of season, as determined on July 29 by the IHSA Board of Directors. It is scheduled to begin Monday and run through Oct. 24.
But no state meet is guaranteed. Same goes for sectional and regional meets. Many large-scale regular-season races also are unlikely to happen because of pandemic-related restrictions placed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Still better than the alternative, according to Remmert.
“All of us are pretty excited we’re able to compete again and very much looking forward to that,” the Monticello coach said. “It’ll look a little different.”
Remmert figured the latest IHSA cross-country campaign would be pushed to spring, his assumption derived from the IESA Board of Directors on July 23 opting to cancel its 2020 cross-country season. That decision has since been reversed, following the IHSA board’s announcement.
“It really took me a day or so to kind of wrap my head around it — how are we going to do this,” Remmert said. “Within a few hours after the decision, I had several different emails from coaches around us and within our region, and then I kind of started to think more about it and it seemed to be I was OK with it.
“And it seemed like it was something that was going to be doable, and my excitement grew from that point.”
Remmert’s biggest concern is the state’s gathering mandate — that no more than 50 people can be in one place at a time. He’s accustomed to seeing races with several hundred runners involved.
Perhaps putting athletes into different flights based on past times, he said, could be a workaround option.
Regardless, Remmert’s primary focus right now is getting the Sages prepared for whatever comes their way.
Monticello took a significant hit on the boys’ side before the season could even get underway. Luke Sokolowski and Morgan Dixon, the Sages’ No. 1 and 4 finishers, respectively, at last year’s state meet, will not run for the program this season. Sokolowski is a 2019 News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick.
“It saddens me, but I understand why they did it,” Remmert said of his two seniors’ departure. “It’s a very difficult time right now, and I think a lot of these student-athletes are trying to navigate the waters, too. And running just isn’t a paramount concern for them at the moment.”
The Sages’ top returning boy based on 2019 state results is senior Josh Baysore, Monticello’s No. 2 finisher that day and another defending News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection. But he’s been dealing with an ankle injury since February, and he echoed Remmert’s thoughts on balancing the importance of sport with other matters during a pandemic.
“At the end of last year, everyone’s motivation was really high. … But I think with COVID, the situation changed a lot,” Baysore said. “Going into this year, I think the state title doesn’t mean as much as it did at the end of last year. … A lot of people are thinking this year’s not a normal year.”
Baysore is trying to get healthy before considering any other achievements and said he’s “trying to keep a normal schedule” during a time when the pandemic has made that increasingly challenging.
“I just want to be able to enjoy my senior year of cross-country,” Baysore said. “My main goal is to have a season in general and stay healthy and not have COVID cancel the rest of the season.”
Monticello will need steps forward from seniors Holden Miller, Joey Wenke and Shawn Derby and juniors Ed Mitchell and Jackson Grambart, not to mention a healthy Baysore, in order to consistently overshadow the absences of Sokolowski and Dixon.
“I never go into any season expecting victory or anything like that,” Remmert said. “It’s a different year. I really don’t know what to expect. I think that the kids generally are stressed a bit more.”
Fewer question marks remain for the Sages’ girls, who should only miss now-graduated Mackenzie Murphy from last year’s team. Murphy was Monticello’s No. 7 runner at the 2019 state meet.
“They seem to be very fit,” Remmert said of the returning girls. “They’ve been working out pretty well this summer. … I’m looking forward to seeing how they do and how they adapt to our training. It won’t be a whole lot different from what it was a year ago.”
And why should Remmert change much? His girls bested every 1A squad other than Winnebago on the season’s final day — with a lineup featuring two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
At the forefront are sophomore Mabry Bruhn and junior Rachel Koon. The former was the second-best ninth-grader in 1A last year (13th place), the latter rated fifth among 10th-graders (19th place) and both are defending News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections.
“I don’t really feel like there’s a ceiling, especially with both of them,” Remmert said. “They’re training pretty well, and they both seem very motivated and love running. … It’s not something that I have to push them or anything like that.”
Bruhn is keeping herself sufficiently busy despite the pandemic making live sporting events harder to come by. In addition to preparing for the cross-country season, she’s also swimming with the Champaign Heat club team.
“I’ve always been a swimmer. … It’s just one of the things I love, like running,” Bruhn said. “It’s never been a question for me if I would do just one. I will always pretty much do both.”
Hearing late last month that she’ll be able to do just that — with both cross-country and girls’ swim and dive landing in the IHSA’s revised fall calendar — was a thrill to Bruhn.
“I was over the moon (when I heard about it),” Bruhn said. “Even if it’s not as exciting of a season as it would normally be — with less meets, staying local, not being able to go up north — a season’s a season. It doesn’t really matter how small.”
Seniors Grace Talbert and Emma Brown, junior Kyara Welter and sophomore Estella Miller also come back with previous state experience. Remmert said he’s especially looking forward to the potential growth of Miller, who dealt with a stress fracture throughout the previous season and only became a regular presence late last season.
Remmert said he saw the fire created by the runner-up state showing still burning among his girls early in the summer. He does feel that’s diminished a bit with the uncertainty surrounding this new season, but he sees great value — for both his girls and boys — in getting to run at all as a group.
“It’s a time for all of us to kind of pull together and support each other and encourage each other,” Remmert said. “When the IHSA did what they did to our track season (canceling it), they restricted coaches from even any contact with their runners.
“I kind of came through all that realizing just how special those interactions are and the experiences of the process day to day, watching kids develop over time. All of that, it makes me so happy, and I think the same is probably true for all of the kids.”