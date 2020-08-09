Sullivan senior feeling confident following recent
run of strong showings
SULLIVAN — Drew Rogers’ picture is on the Prep Tour website quite a bit these days, his results in the central Illinois golf league’s junior/senior boys’ division requiring as much.
For finishing second in the Charleston Country Club Junior Open on May 29.
For taking third in the Summer Country Club Kickoff at Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club and nearby El Paso Golf Club on July 6 and 7.
For grabbing second place in the Memorial Day Decatur Junior Open at Forsyth’s Hickory Point Golf Course on July 9 and 10.
And for snaring fourth place in the U of I Junior Open at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club and Savoy’s U of I Orange Course on July 13 and 14.
The Sullivan senior would have one more picture on the website, for his third-place effort in the Aug. 3-4 Summer Championship at The Den, held at Bloomington’s The Den at Fox Creek — but that photo hasn’t been added just yet.
“I played in quite a few more tournaments,” Rogers said. “I didn’t have anything restricting me to be able to focus on tournaments. I was planning on it even if none of this COVID stuff happened.”
During the last few years, Rogers has cut down on some of his non-golf commitments, such as baseball, and is putting complete attention into driving, chipping and putting.
This approach is paying dividends, as Rogers led Sullivan boys’ golf to a Class 1A sectional title last season with a medalist 79. He then directed the program to a state tournament berth via a third-place sectional team score, to which Rogers contributed a group-best 78.
Rogers’ Day 1 83 at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course didn’t allow him or Sullivan to get a shot at Day 2 of the Class 1A state showcase. But coach Ben Richter’s squad has plenty to look forward to this coming campaign.
Especially since Richter and his athletes know it’s going to happen, courtesy the IHSA Board of Directors announcing on July 29 that a revised 2020-21 calendar would permit golf between Monday and Oct. 24.
“Relived,” Richter said of his reaction to the news. “We’ve got three seniors that have put in a lot of time and effort, and I wanted to make sure they have an opportunity to have a senior season. So I’m really glad to have the initial green light.”
Leyton Ellis and Logan Westjohn join Rogers in the 12th-grade trio. The three were Sullivan’s best scorers at last season’s sectional tournament and project to lead the pack again this year.
Although Rogers wasn’t anticipating he’d actually have such an opportunity.
“I was kind of just expecting that we wouldn’t (have a season) because that’s just what I figured would happen, especially after I heard the middle school season got canceled first,” said Rogers, referencing an IESA decision that has since been reversed. “I just got out of a dentist appointment (on the day of the IHSA’s announcement). My dad called me, and I saw (the news) right before.
“I was real excited. It just got me thinking — I’m really hopeful that we can get the whole season in.”
Rogers is looking to carry over even more than what he displayed on the Prep Tour when his last IHSA season kicks off.
He said he was pleased with his Prep Tour play in spots, but also “never really felt like I broke out my full potential.”
“One tournament I had three triples (bogeys), and I shot 75, 76,” Rogers said. “So I felt like I played good golf that was under-par golf other than those three holes, which was kind of frustrating.”
Rogers used his significant summer golf course time — afforded because so much else was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — to “really (get) focused in on the mental part of golf.”
“I really focused on keeping my composure out there — staying calm even through the bad shots,” Rogers said. “I was a lot better at coming back from bad holes and was able to play a lot more consistent golf just because I had a better mental system.”
Rogers believed he was especially close to victory at the U of I Junior Open. His first-round 77 had him in the lead group and competing against the likes of Prairie Central senior Payton Dunahee, Macomb’s Braeden Duncan and Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin.
“I was playing in the lead group, and ... we were all 1 stroke away from each other about the whole time,” Rogers said. “I was 1 over until the last three holes. I got a few bad breaks and ended up playing the last three holes 4 over and losing.
“I was happy with how I held myself. I definitely played better than my score, so I was still happy with my game even though I wasn’t happy with my result.”
Richter, the 2018 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ golf Coach of the Year, described Rogers’ golfing summer as “phenomenal.”
“He’s one of the hardest workers,” Richter said of the defending News-Gazette All-Area second-teamer. “A silent leader that just puts in the time and really, really cares about the sport and wants to improve himself and play at the next level.”
Rogers does have that on his mind, saying he’s talked to and visited a few Division III schools. In fact, his last visit had him driving back from Iowa in mid-March, when the pandemic a short time later placed a halt on such excursions. Rogers said he also could see himself going the two-year junior college route in order to land in a D-I or D-II program.
First, he has some unfinished business with the IHSA version of golf.
Getting back to Class 1A state and replicating or bettering the 2018 fifth-place team finish in which Rogers was Sullivan’s No. 3 golfer.
As well as some lofty individual exploits. If the state meet happens.
“I want to be top 10 at state individually,” Rogers said. “That would be huge for me. I haven’t played well at that course the past few years, so it’d be nice to at least be in contention down there.”