Sophomore seeks to improve reputation of her sport at STM
CHAMPAIGN — Maddy Swisher stood out in her first high school tennis singles season.
As a St. Thomas More freshman, Swisher compiled a 10-2 record when representing the Sabers by herself.
Pretty good for a prep newcomer. It’s part of the reason she was The News-Gazette’s All-Area girls’ tennis co-Player of the Year in 2019.
The “co” was caused by forming a doubles tandem Swisher said she isn’t sure she’ll ever be able to replicate.
Noelle Schacht’s senior year at STM was spent ruling local doubles play alongside Swisher. The duo dashed to a Class 1A sectional title and a 4-2 state tournament mark, easily the deepest run among area athletes in singles or doubles last fall.
So what will Swisher do on the court now that Schacht has graduated?
“I’ll probably mostly be focusing on singles,” Swisher said. “Me and her worked really well together, and that’s one of the first doubles partners I’ve found that we’ve just worked so well together. I don’t know if I could find another person where we would work the same way together.”
Swisher’s next high school tennis campaign opens Monday — something that was far from guaranteed until July 29, when the IHSA Board of Directors announced a revised 2020-21 calendar that’s giving all sports a chance at some sort of season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swisher was hanging out with Unity junior distance runner Arianna Pruitt-Lefairve, whom she considers like a cousin because their families are so close, when the IHSA fall sports news broke.
“I was very excited,” Swisher said. “We were just sitting there waiting for them to finally decide what they were going to do. It was a big relief when I heard there was going to be a season.”
Swisher didn’t want to consider the possibility tennis wouldn’t happen as scheduled because of the pandemic. So she’s spent the summer months behaving as if her matches would occur no matter what.
“I prepared like there was going to be a season,” Swisher said. “A lot of people told me I shouldn’t because they thought it was going to get canceled. I just had a tiny bit of hope there was going to be a season.”
Of course, it wasn’t really possible for Swisher to engage in a typical summer tennis program, with numerous tennis-hosting facilities around the state closed in response to the pandemic.
“It was kind of rough when (the pandemic) started because everything was shut down, so I wasn’t able to hit with anybody,” Swisher said. “But it’s been nice the last couple months. I’ve been able to hit with people again.”
Before that, she was spending six or seven days a week hitting the ball to herself off a wall. When she wasn’t racking up swings, Swisher was going for a jog.
“I took up running. It’s kind of relaxing,” Swisher said. “I’ve noticed it’s a lot easier to run during practice and not be able to get out of breath as quickly.”
More recently, she’s regained a hitting partner in former Bloomington High School coach Buddy Strawn, whom she’s worked with for about 2 ½ years.
“He was the head pro where I practice (in Bloomington),” Swisher said. “I started taking group lessons there, and he was one of the coaches during practice. Then I started taking private lessons with him.”
Swisher said Strawn has been influential in the improvement of Swisher’s net game. And this summer, Swisher has spent time tweaking her shotmaking abilities, especially when it comes to sending the ball cross-court and making an opponent’s next try that much more difficult.
“They’ve gotten a lot better,” Swisher said of those particular shots. “It’s a lot easier and a lot more consistent.”
Swisher played in just two tournaments this summer, such events being hard to find during the pandemic. The first took place in Indiana, and the second in Decatur during the last weekend of July.
That Decatur tournament, a Mid-South Illinois Tennis Association district event, was originally supposed to happen from the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center but was moved because of the pandemic.
Swisher focused on singles in both tournaments. In the Decatur showcase, she wound up in the consolation semifinals of the girls’ 18U bracket, playing up because there weren’t enough competitors for a girls’ 16U field.
“I noticed a huge difference from (the Indiana event) in June and into that (Decatur) tournament,” Swisher said. “Just being able to start hitting again between those tournaments (was important). I just know it was good tennis. It was long matches and back-and-forth.”
Now Swisher will spend the next two-plus months giving her all to STM girls’ tennis — a program she feels is getting a boost in the wake of IHSA rescheduling.
“There’s six or seven new people (on the team),” Swisher said. “Two or three or four of them played volleyball (which got moved to the spring), so they just decided to take tennis.”
In addition to aiming for an undefeated singles record as a sophomore, Swisher wants to take advantage of her team’s sudden growth to give the sport a better image around the school.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Swisher said. “I feel like tennis is an underrated sport. People think it’s boring or they don’t think it’s something to try. I think it’s awesome (some of the other Sabers) willing to come out and try a new sport. I’m so excited to help them and show them it’s a fun sport.”