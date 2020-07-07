APOLLO
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Aug. 28 at Marion 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Mattoon 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Charleston 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
From Likas: The schedule is much the same in 2020 as it was in 2019. Perhaps past experience gets M-S the one extra win it would need to qualify for the postseason after going 4-5 last season.
BIG 12
CENTENNIAL
Aug. 28 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Kankakee 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
From Likas: The opener against Urbana is a good shot for Centennial to get started on the right foot after a winless 2019.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Aug. 29 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Edwardsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Urbana 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Centennial 7 p.m.
From Likas: It could help Tim Turner’s program that four of first five games are at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign.
DANVILLE
Aug. 29 at Champaign Central 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Thornwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Urbana 7 p.m.
From Likas: With reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Devin Miles returning for Marcus Forrest’s bunch, the Vikings could book another playoff bid
URBANA
Aug. 28 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Champaign Central 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
From Likas: Tigers could break out for more than one win this season, something they haven’t done since 2013.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CLINTON
Aug. 28 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
From Likas: Maroons’ early schedule is favorable, though Weeks 4 through 7 should ramp up the intensity.
SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY
Aug. 28 at Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
From Likas: Sullivan/OV hasn’t won a game since 2016, so nothing is a given.
TUSCOLA
Aug. 29 vs. Eureka* 5 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Meridian 7 p.m.
*at Millikin University, Decatur
From Likas: Warriors are not getting to ease into things with the Eureka opener, but expect Tuscola to find itself among the contenders for the CIC title again.
HEART OF ILLINOIS LARGE
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Aug. 28 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
From Likas: No gimmes early for the Falcons in having to open at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Eureka. Never overlook Mike Allen’s crew, though.
HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL
FISHER
Aug. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Madison 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
From Likas: Visiting Villa Grove/Heritage is a good early test, especially for a Bunnies outfit that lost many key athletes on both sides of the ball. Latter portion of schedule offers up some winnable games.
LeROY
Aug. 28 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
From Likas: Panthers have been close to breaking through in recent seasons but haven’t quite gotten to consistent playoff results since a three-year qualification run ended in 2016. They’re likely to be either 4-5 or 5-4 come late October.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
Aug. 28 at Rockford Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Nokomis 1 p.m.
From Likas: Best for the Mustangs to try and pick up victories early, as the late schedule offers few favors.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
MONTICELLO
Aug. 28 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Osceola (Ind.) Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
From Likas: Welcoming an Indiana team to town certainly is a twist (caused by St. Thomas More’s IPC football exit). Cully Welter’s Sages will want to win that game and others early, because the second half projects to be tough.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
Aug. 28 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Johnsburg 7 p.m.
From Likas: A favorite to win the Illini Prairie Conference with numerous key returnees, adding regular Class 4A postseason contender Johnsburg to the mix could be a good test.
RANTOUL
Aug. 28 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
From Likas: A fun game on the Eagles’ schedule comes Week 5 against Urbana. The two former Big 12 schools used to play often, but this matchup gives one of the two struggling programs a chance at a key win in the middle of the season.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Aug. 28 at Nashville 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
From Likas: Spartans have been good but not great under fifth-year coach Shawn Skinner, and it’s reasonable to see them in a similar mold for 2020. Getting Unity, Prairie Central and Monticello at home is a nice benefit after a tough season opener at Nashville, the Class 2A state runner-up last season.
UNITY
Aug. 28 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Pierce City (Mo.) 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
From Likas: Rockets could be another contender for the IPC crown, but that Week 7 road contest with Pierce City is fascinating. The location is closer to Kansas than Illinois, meaning Unity will be tested well before the Saturday afternoon kickoff against a respectable out-of-state foe.
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
ARCOLA
Aug. 28 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Rockford Christian 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. OPH 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
From Likas: Purple Riders are plugging in a ton of new pieces, and they’ll have to test those kids on the road four times in the first five weeks.
ARGENTA-OREANA
Aug. 28 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Arcola 7 p.m.
From Likas: It’s time to see what the Bombers can do minus Steve Kirk after a few years of strong performances with the Rantoul graduate as coach.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND
Aug. 29 at Elgin St. Edward 10 a.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
From Likas: Knights heading to Elgin for Week 1 is a unique matchup, and there are a lot of favorable LPC home games.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
Aug. 28 vs. Harrisburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Ottawa Marquette 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
From Likas: Broncos created matchups with two interesting non-local foes in Weeks 1 and 2. Getting through those with at least one win would be impressive, especially winning on the road against Ottawa Marquette.
TRI-COUNTY
Aug. 28 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Lewistown 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Walther Christian 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
From Likas: Titans were right in the middle of the LPC last season, and they’ll have to work hard to retain that position. A playoff berth could come down to Week 9 at home against Cerro Gordo/Bement.
VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
Aug. 28 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Tremont 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
From Likas: A potential last season of the VG/H football cooperative should give the Blue Devils extra momentum in each of their tilts, though there are a lot of solid seniors needing to be replaced.
SANGAMON VALLEY
IROQUOIS WEST
Aug. 29 vs. Oakwood 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 at West Hancock 1 p.m.
From Likas: Raiders haven’t snagged more than one win in a season since 2015.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Aug. 28 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Watseka 7 p.m.
From Likas: Panthers are facing a rugged opening stretch, so if they can get through Week 4 with at least two triumphs, they’re likely in good shape.
WATSEKA
Aug. 28 vs. Herscher 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
From Likas: Warriors are a sleeper pick to win the Sangamon Valley Conference.
VERMILION VALLEY
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
Aug. 28 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Madison 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
From Likas: Mark Dodd’s BHRA teams are always well-prepared and talented.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Aug. 28 at OPH 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. Seneca 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
From Likas: G-RF in state of uncertainty after Josh Cavanaugh’s recent resignation.
HOOPESTON AREA/ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
Aug. 28 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Paris 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
From Likas: Matthew Leskis’ first season didn’t bring any wins for Cornjerkers.
OAKWOOD
Aug. 29 at Iroquois West 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. OPH 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
From Likas: Don’t be shocked if Al Craig’s Comets challenge for VVC title.
SALT FORK
Aug. 28 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. West Hancock 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
From Likas: Second-year coach Joe Hageman should have Storm in playoff mix.
WESTVILLE
Aug. 28 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. OPH 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
From Likas: Plenty of experience returns for coach Guy Goodlove’s 27th team.
8-MAN SOUTH
BLUE RIDGE
Aug. 28 at Peoria Heights 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. South Beloit 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at West Central 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Schlarman 3 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
Aug. 28 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Westminster Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.
Sept 25 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Low Point-Washburn 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Metro East Lutheran TBA
Oct. 16 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
Aug. 28 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Carlyle 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at River Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Polo 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Schlarman 7 p.m.
From Likas: Bearcats made 8-Man state title game in 2018 and 2019.
ST. THOMAS MORE
Aug. 28 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Rockford Christian Life 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Carlyle 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Schlarman 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Peoria Heights 7 p.m.
From Likas: Sabers will be a curious case in their first 8-man campaign.
SCHLARMAN
Aug. 28 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. North Fulton 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. South Fork 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
From Likas: Hilltoppers’ first run in 8-man was a successful 7-4 in 2019.