Hopefully. Undeterred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA on Monday released 2020 regular-season football schedules for teams across the state. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS dove into the local slate and pulled out one must-see game from each of the nine weeks:
WEEK 1
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Friday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.)
The Ford County rivalry is an easy pick, even with each team graduating some highly recognizable faces in the last couple years. The Falcons look to be led by Aidan Laughery, who has received an offer from Washington State in May, as well as dual threat Isaiah Chatman. The Panthers rolled in Year 1 under Josh Pritchard, the News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year, but will need to replace stalwarts like Hunter Anderson and Alex Rueck after a run to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019.
WEEK 2
Arcola at Villa Grove/Heritage (Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.)
This isn’t the Blue Devils’ home opener (that’s Week 1 against Fisher), but this Lincoln Prairie Cnference matchup matters even more given their football cooperative may not exist after the 2020 season. VG/H is returning key pieces like quarterback Blake Smith and receiver/linebacker Logan Nohren. The Purple Riders will look much different than their senior-loaded roster that reached the Class 1A quarterfinals in 2019, but quarterback Beau Jones and handy receiver Kacee Moore are still in the mix.
WEEK 3
Prairie Central at Unity (Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.)
Each team posted nine wins in 2019, and many of the main names from those teams will be back this fall as well. On Prairie Central’s side, All-Area first-team lineman Josh Woodrey heads a roster that made it to the Class 4A quarterfinals last fall and also includes Connor Casner, Brandon Hoselton, Kaden King and Cooper Palmore. Unity graduated more talent but isn’t bereft moving forward, with Hank Cain, Austin McDaniel, Nate Drennan and Grant Albaugh patrolling different parts of the gridiron.
WEEK 4
Champaign Central at Urbana (Friday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m.)
Wins haven’t been easy to come by for the Tigers in recent years, but a favorable schedule, paired with the return of many athletes who received significant playing time as underclassmen, could make this a potential Big 12 win for Urbana against the rebuilding Maroons. Watch out for returnees like Patrick Jordan, Emilio Kabakele and Dewan Ravanh. On the visiting side, Tim Turner’s Central program is looking to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2019 miss, keyed by big lineman Levontae Pelmore.
WEEK 5
Tuscola at Central A&M (Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.)
Tuscola won’t need any motivation before arriving in Moweaqua. Central A&M handed Andy Romine’s program its first loss last season, dismantling the Warriors 49-14 at Memorial Field in Tuscola during Week 3. Granted, that was a loaded A&M team that wound up placing second in Class 1A and finishing 13-1 last season. Running back Grant Hardwick returns for Tuscola, which will need all of its big-play capabilities if it wants to avoid a second straight loss to the Raiders in Central Illinois Conference action.
WEEK 6
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville (Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.)
In the last two seasons, the Blue Devils have rolled past the Tigers in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Westville, however, is likely to be a much more formidable foe this year with experienced veterans on both sides of the ball. Westville’s offensive line is a strong point, led by Bryce Burnett, Devin Richards, Chance Warner, August Balsamello and Rylee Edwards. Eric Watson, Weston Strawser and Brody Sexton, among others, will try to keep BHRA humming along.
WEEK 7
St. Thomas More at Schlarman (Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.)
Some 8-man football on the docket as fans are treated to a meeting that wouldn’t have been possible in recent years — with the Sabers in 11-man until this season and the Hilltoppers not having a team of their own for a while until 2019. STM should be fairly well-accustomed to the 8-man style by this point, and athletes like Averi Hughes and Adonai Bumba make the Sabers a threat. Schlarman competed well in its first 8-man campaign, pulling in seven wins, and returns multi-sport star Rance Bryant.
WEEK 8
Prairie Central at Monticello (Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.)
The Hawks return with another quality Illini Prairie Conference road matchup, this one against a Sages team that experienced ups and downs in 2019 after winning a Class 3A state title in 2018. Veteran coach Cully Welter got quite a bit out of several underclassmen in Monticello’s six-win effort. Chris Brown is Monticello’s offensive leader, breaking tackles and blazing away from opponents after a handoff or reception. Kolton Knuffman, Cooper Mitze and Jared Lockmiller are other key cogs for the Sages.
WEEK 9
Champaign Central at Centennial (Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.)
For the first time since 2015, the Maroons and Chargers will meet in the regular-season finale. Recent games in the series have been hampered by concerns of community-related violence, but let’s hope big playoff implications are the only attributes attached in 2020. Central last made the playoffs in 2018, while Centennial is trying to get back in the win column after struggling under first-year coach Kyle Jackson. Montez DuBose and Brandon Harvey are important faces for Jackson’s second team.