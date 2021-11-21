Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament (Nov. 22-27)
➜ Local teams: Centennial, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour.
➜ Outlook: Getting three of the area’s big-school programs in the same event is a treat, especially for understanding who might excel this winter and into the Class 3A postseason.
Schlarman Topper Classic (Nov. 22-27)
➜ Local teams: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, La Salette, Milford, St. Thomas More, Schlarman.
➜ Outlook: BHRA, Milford and STM all will return quite a bit of veteran talent this season, making this an intriguing test.
St. Joseph-Ogden
Toyota of Danville Classic (Nov. 30-Dec. 4)
➜ Local teams: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Cissna Park, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, La Salette, Oakwood, St. Joseph-Ogden, Schlarman, Watseka.
➜ Outlook: There’s all sorts of small-school local talent swimming around in this tournament pool.
Watseka Holiday Tournament (Dec. 16-21)
➜ Local teams: Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, La Salette, Milford, Watseka, Westville.
➜ Outlook: Similar to the Schlarman and St. Joseph-Ogden tournaments earlier in the season, this is a good small-school proving ground before league play ramps up.
BSN Classic (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Heritage, Judah Christian, Milford, Salt Fork.
➜ Outlook: BHRA and Heritage typically host this event before teams come to Bismarck for final day.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams: ClintonGibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview, Tuscola.
➜ Outlook: Alongside the simultaneously-run girls’ tournament, it’s a can’t-miss event before the year ends. Plus it has a fantastic name with “Hoopla.”
State Farm Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-30)
➜ Local teams: Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden.
➜ Outlook: Big-school and small-school fields highlight an annual staple in Bloomington-Normal.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament (Dec. 28-30)
➜ Local team: Danville.
➜ Outlook: The 16-team tournament is always filled with history and plenty of state title contenders.
Centralia Holiday Tournament (Dec. 28-30)
➜ Local team: Champaign Central
➜ Outlook: Maroons will head south for what is a premier destination for high school hoops’ fans.