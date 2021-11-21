ARCOLA PURPLE RIDERS
Coach: Greg Gisinger (fourth season).
Spring season record: 10-5.
Key returnees: Beau Edwards (Sr., G); Alex Kuhns (Sr., G).
Key departure: Kevin Garza (G, graduated).
Season outlook: "We should have a good mix of experience and up-and-coming varsity players. I could see us struggling a little more early as we get some players experience, but we feel like we should be a tough team late in the season. We expect to compete for a conference title and hopefully for a regional title this year as well." — Gisinger
ARGENTA-OREANA BOMBERS
Coach: Clay Haurberg (second season).
Spring season record: 1-14.
Key returnees: Landon Lawson (Sr., G); Noah Thornton (Sr., G/F); Brylan McHood (Jr., F); R.J. Trostle (Sr., G).
Key departure: Brock Lyerly (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "With four starters back, experience will be an asset for our team. We'll need to really raise our defensive intensity in order to be competitive this season. We've got to make it a point to disrupt our opponents' offensive flow. ... We feel we can certainly improve on last season's outcome. We can become a much more competitive ballclub and surprise some folks. A winning season is not out of the question for this team. Our mentality and attention to detail will play a huge role in where we are headed this winter." — Haurberg
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC TROJANS
Coach: Wade Rogers (second season).
Spring season record: 1-10.
Key returnee: Brody Howard (Jr., G).
Key departure: Rylee Showalter (G, graduation).
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND KNIGHTS
Coach: Brad McGill (fourth season).
Spring season record: 12-2.
Key returnees: Kaden Feagin (Jr., F); Wyatt Hilligoss (Jr., F); Trey Wardrip (Sr., G/F); Reggie Edmonds (Sr., G); Quentin Day (Sr., G).
Key departures: Wyatt Romine (F, graduation); Jamison Rocke (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We would like to continue our conference successes of the last two years and progress in the regionals this season. We just want to continue to improve each day and see what happens come regional time." — McGill
ARTHUR CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CONQUERING RIDERS
Coach: Greg Mast.
Spring season record: Did not play.
Key returnees: Jaden Mast (Jr., G); Cole Gabriels (Jr., G).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "Last season was definitely more of a rebuilding time with having only one senior and no juniors. We threw our underclassmen into the deep end and asked them to swim. It was a tough season, but one where we learned and grew a lot. I am hopeful that this team will finish above .500, but the ceiling is pretty high for this team depending on how things shake out. As far as regular season, I believe we can compete for the ECIC title. Postseason, we would like to finish top-three in Association of Christian Schools International and make a trip to the national tournament in Tennessee." — Greg Mast
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Gary Tidwell (sixth season).
Spring season record: 12-4.
Key returnees: Brett Meidel (Jr., F); Mason Hackman (Sr., F); Isaiah Tidwell (Jr., G); Asa Ray (Sr., G).
Key departures: Elijah Tidwell (G, graduation); Brody Sexton (G, graduation).
BLUE RIDGE KNIGHTS
Coach: Colten Reeves (first season; former Heyworth boys' assistant coach).
Spring season record: 0-9.
Key returnees: Wyatt Cole (Sr., G); Ben Wallace (Sr., F); Colin Michaels (Soph., C); Zach Lewis (Soph., G); Ty Meeker (Soph., G).
Key departures: Victor Reynolds (G, graduation); Tyler Nichols (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "This is going to be a process, but I believe we can bring success to this program not only on the coaching side, but with the players as well. Any time you have a group like these young men who trust the process, along with a coaching staff that is willing to do whatever it takes to help their student-athletes reach their maximum capabilities, you can be a successful team. I expect us to be in a different place by the second half of the season than we may be in the first half, just due to working through the process." — Reeves
CENTENNIAL CHARGERS
Coach: Tim Lavin (21st season).
Spring season record: 8-6.
Key returnees: Trae Warren (Sr., G); Jack Young Jr. (Sr., F).
Key departures: Amareon Parker (G, graduation); Khailieo Terry (F, graduation); David Laby (F, graduation); Travis Makabu (G, graduation).
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT BRONCOS
Coach: Brandon Willard (fifth season).
Spring season record: 10-9.
Key returnees: Connor Brown (Sr., F); Jarrett Lents (Sr., G); Colin Warren (Sr., G).
Key departure: Jessee Quick (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I look for this season to be our most successful season in my five-year tenure at CG/B. This team's realistic goals should be to compete in/win every tournament that we are in, compete for a conference championship and have a chance to compete for the regional championship. They might be lofty goals, but this team has the opportunity to do something that Cerro Gordo or Bement haven't done for a long time." — Willard
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL MAROONS
Coach: LeConte Nix (first season; Maroons alumnus, former assistant coach and current football and baseball assistant coach).
Spring season record: 9-5.
Key returnees: Dwayne Hubbard (Sr., G); AJ Williams (Sr., G).
Key departures: Diego Sanchez (F, graduation); Henry Hamelberg (G, graduation); Judd Wagner (F, graduation); Isaiah Roosevelt (G, graduation); Nate Allen (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "My general outlook for our team is just to compete and play hard every night. The results will come. We will just focus on the things we can control, and that is playing hard night in and night out. Our goal — and it always will be — is to compete for a Big 12 championship. Also, as always, we want to be recognized as one of the top teams academically in the state." — Nix
CHRISMAN CARDINALS
Coach: Jon Heath (first season; Cardinals alumnus).
Spring season record: 1-14.
Key returnee: Nic Eddy (Jr., F).
Key departures: Layne Smith (G/F, graduation); Cole Webster (G, graduation).
CISSNA PARK TIMBERWOLVES
Coach: Seth Johnson (third season).
Spring season record: 5-12.
Key returnees: Malaki Verkler (Sr., F); Gavin Savoree (Sr., G); Gavin Spitz (Jr., F).
Key departure: Ian Rogers (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "After a rough year last year, we are only returning three varsity players and will have only nine players in the basketball program. The nine guys that we do have want to be here and will give 100 percent. With that being said, one of our goals is to win 10 or more games this season and try to finish in the top half of our new conference, the Vermilion Valley. The conference season will be played mostly in the second half of the season, so we hope that our team is trending up and can surprise some people." — Johnson
CLINTON MAROONS
Coach: Dan Luketich (second season).
Spring season record: 2-14.
Key returnees: Dawson Graves (Soph., G); Mason Walker (Soph., G).
Key departures: Zeke Hickman (G, graduation); Andrew Pagel (F, graduation); Cole Young (G, graduation); Tyler Ward (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I'm hoping for an overall improvement in the understanding of our style of play as well as the fundamentals to play it. I am not thinking about win-loss record or postseason just yet. I am looking for practice-to-practice and then game-to-game improvement." — Luketich
DANVILLE VIKINGS
Coach: Durrell Robinson (third season).
Spring season record: 7-5.
Key returnees: O'Shawn Jones (Jr., F); Johnny Ireland (Jr., G/F); Martez Rhodes (Sr., G/F).
Key departures: Tevin Smith (G, graduation); Nate Hoskins (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We will be a competitive group with a competitive schedule. We will continue to grow as a group as the season progresses. This team has a chance to be deep." — Robinson
DeLAND-WELDON EAGLES
Coach: Chuck Arnold (fifth season).
Spring season record: 0-5.
FISHER BUNNIES
Coach: Doug Ingold (first season; wg).
Spring season record: 4-12.
Key returnees: Kobe Bishop (Sr., G); Blake Terven (Sr., G); Dalton Smith (Sr., G/F).
Key departure: Carson Brozenec (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We will be a hard-working team that competes in every game. Our very first goal this season will be to win the Heart of Illinois Conference. Our second goal is to win a regional championship." — Ingold
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM BUFFALOES
Coach: Rob Lorenzen (seventh season).
Spring season record: 6-6.
Key returnees: Cale Steinbaugh (Sr., G); Kaden Mingee (Sr., F); Jace Bina (Sr., G).
Key departures: Justice Arthur (C, graduation); Trayvion Brown (G, graduation).
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY FALCONS
Coach: Ryan Tompkins (20th season).
Spring season record: 2-9.
Key returnees: Seth Barnes (Jr., F); Seth Kollross (Jr., G).
Key departures: Braden Roesch (G/F, graduation); Ethan Garard (G, graduation); Alex Minion (C, graduation); Parker Rollins (F, graduation); Tristan Roesch (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are excited about our group. We are younger (only three senoirs, and one out with an ACL injury). We know we have to play well every night in the Heart of Illinois Conference." — Tompkins
HERITAGE HAWKS
Coach: Corey White (sixth season).
Spring season record: 8-5 as part of cooperative with Villa Grove.
Key returnees: Timmy Wilson (Jr., G); Drew Williams (Jr., F).
Key departures: Jake Eversole (G, graduation); Logan Nohren (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "This is the first time in eight years that we have not be part of a co-op with Villa Grove. Last year's team had nine seniors and they received the majority of the playing time, so we have players that received experience at the JV level but have not played varsity basketball. We believe we have the pieces to compete and be successful as well as gain the experienced along the way." — White
HOOPESTON AREA CORNJERKERS
Coach: Jerud Van Dyke (third season).
Spring season record: 2-10.
Key returnees: Ben Brown (Sr., G); Nick Hofer (Sr., F); Preston Van de Veer (Jr., F); Anthony Zamora (Jr., G); Owen Root (Soph., G).
Key departure: Chris Catron (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have some returning experience, but that was impacted by only a 12-game schedule lats season. We want to be over .500 and in the top part of our conference." — Van Dyke
IROQUOIS WEST RAIDERS
Coach: Zach Monk (fifth season).
Spring season record: 11-4.
Key returnees: Cannon Leonard (Jr., F); Peyton Rhodes (Sr., G); Lucas Frank (Sr., G).
Key departures: Jack McMillan (G, graduation); Ryan Tilstra (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are looking to continue to build on the success of last year's record and conference tournament championship. We did graduate about 65 percent of our scoring. However, we return a lot of players with experience that played very important minutes on last year's team. The biggest thing for us will be adjusting to new roles this season. ... I believe that we will have the team to be able to compete with teams on a nightly basis in the Vermilion Valley Conference. This year we will move up to Class 2A, so our goal is to put ourselves in a situation to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season so we can give ourselves a chance at the end of the season to challenge for a regional." — Monk
JUDAH CHRISTIAN TRIBE
Coach: Bill Ipsen (fourth season).
Spring season record: 5-3.
Key returnees: Garrett Kasbergen (Sr., C); Evan Payan (Sr., G).
Key departures: Cade Hettmansberger (G, graduation); Nathan Kereri (G, graduation); Brandan Baltierra (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "The outlook is a bright one. We have a mix of freshmen through seniors at the varsity level. We are hoping to improve and work to become a team that works together to compete for our conference title. We have 21 students signed up to play and only had 15 last season. We look forward to the tournaments that we could not participate in last season." — Ipsen
LA SALETTE LIONS
Coach: John Spezia (fourth season).
Spring season record: Did not play.
Key returnees: Steven Deister (Sr., G); Joe Martin (Sr., G).
Key departures: Manny Garcia (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "For the first time in the history of La Salette Academy, they will be able to play in the IHSA tournament come late February. The academy has been in existence since 2005, being an associate member. They were granted full membership this past August by the IHSA board. We would like to win one of our three holiday tournaments and a Class 1A regional, plus 20 games. We want to create excitement wherever we play by playing hard-nosed, hustling defense and bringing continued spirit to the contest we play." — Spezia
LeROY PANTHERS
Coach: Mark Edmundson (ninth season).
Spring season record: 12-1.
Key returnees: Carson Houser (Sr., G); Ian Johnson (Sr., G); Luke Steupfert (Sr., F); Blake Roundtree (Sr., F); Jack Edmundson (Jr., G).
Key departures: Logan Petersen (F, graduation); Nate Perry (G, graduation); Max Buckles (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are a total unknown this year. In the COVID-shortened season, I played all seniors (we had 10) the vast majority of the minutes. They had a great year as Heart of Illinois Conference co-champions, but we are extremely inexperienced. I can't predict our success level because of all the unknowns." — Edmundson
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR BULLDOGS
Coach: Ryan Bosch (fourth season).
Spring season record: 10-4.
Key returnees: Blake Wolters (Jr., G); Luke Koller (Sr., F); Dream Eagle (Sr., G); Nolan Nierenhausen (Sr., G).
Key departures: Eli Warren (G, graduation); Braden Finch (G, graduation); Zachary Travis (F, graduation); Zach Carr (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Mahomet-Seymour looks to continue the momentum from a historic football season during basketball season. With eight varsity football contributors on the basketball team, it's been a bit of a slow start to the season. But the promise is high for the Bulldogs coming off a 10-4 season during COVID." — Bosch
MILFORD BEARCATS
Coach: Dave Caldwell (21st season).
Spring season record: 14-6.
Key returnees: Will Teig (Sr., F); Nicholas Warren (Sr., C); Adin Portwood (Jr., G); Sawyer Laffoon (Jr., G).
Key departures: Trey Totheroh (G, graduation); Luke McCabe (G, graduation); Trace Fleming (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "If we are healthy, we might be one of the best teams I have coached over 21 seasons. We hope to advance in tournament play. We lost two-year letterwinner Nicholas McKinley to an injury from a car wreck. He is recovering nicely and will lend his knowledge and leadership to help the team. His toughness on the court will be missed." — Caldwell
MONTICELLO SAGES
Coach: Kevin Roy (16th season).
Spring season record: 8-3.
Key returnees: Ben Cresap (Sr., G); Dylan Ginalick (Sr., G); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., F); Trevor Fox (Sr., G); Tristan Foran (Sr., G); Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Thomas Swartz (Sr., F).
Key departures: Jake Edmondson (G, graduation); Andrew Rudolph (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "I have a good outlook for this season with five returning letterwinners from last season. My goal is always to become the best team that we can be with the talent that we have." — Roy
OAKWOOD COMETS
Coach: Jeff Mandrell (fourth season).
Spring season record: 10-2.
Key returnees: Josh Young (Sr., F); Gaven Clouse (Sr., F); Griffin Trees (Sr., G); Dalton Hobick (Jr., G); Grant Powell (Jr., G); Josh Ruch (Jr., F).
Key departures: Brevin Wells (G, graduation); Isaiah Ruch (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We feel we can have a solid team this season because we have some experienced players returning. We want to be in the hunt to win our conference and hopefully play some of our best basketball by the end of the season." — Mandrell
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA PANTHERS
Coach: Adam Schonauer (eighth season).
Spring season record: 5-4.
Key returnees: Keegan Busboom (Sr., G); Mason Medlock (Sr., F); Kailin Gerdes (Sr., F); Mason Bruns (Sr., G); Brandon Knight (Sr., F).
Key departures: Jarred Gronsky (G, graduation); Gavin Coplea (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Our only goal is to be playing our best basketball by February into March. Hopefully we have some success along the way and when we look back on the season we are proud of our accomplishments. After a short season last year and a shortened summer schedule, we are a relatively inexperienced team that also doesn't have much playing time together as a group. So I am not sure what to expect. I like the players we have and think we can be a fun team once we develop some experience and chemistry." — Schonauer
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWKS
Coach: Darin Bazzell (fourth season).
Spring season record: 11-4.
Key returnees: Andy Krenz (Sr., F); Dylan Bazzell (Jr., G); Drew Haberkorn (Jr., G); Camden Palmore (Jr., G); Drew Fehr (Jr., F); Tyler Curl (Soph., G); Levi Goad (Soph., G).
Key departures: Trey Bazzell (G, graduation); Rylie Vaughan (G, graduation); Cooper Palmore (F, graduation); Austin Swiech (G, graduation); Logan Goad (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I believe we will be tough to beat. I think I have a group of guys who will compete with anyone in our conference and anyone in Class 2A. Like most seasons, we always come into the new season wanting to win the holiday tournaments we are in, starting with the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament and the Williamsville Christmas Tournament. Winning the conference is one of our main goals. Our conference is amazingly deep and tough, so winning that would mean we have a pretty good team. I think we can have a 20-plus win season, and I know our guys will be very disappointed if we don't hang a regional banner in the gym. And, of course, one of our top goals every year is to beat our county and conference rival, Pontiac, who will be greatly improved from last year." — Darin Bazzell
RANTOUL EAGLES
Coach: Ryan Parker (third season).
Spring season record: 1-10.
Key returnees: Avontay Anderson (Sr., F); Marcus Lee (Sr., G/F); Jacksen Adkins (Jr., F).
Key departures: Jaxson Freeman (G, graduation); Ethan Winston (G/F, graduation); Colin Wilkerson (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Rantoul is looking forward to a normal year, finally, and this group of seniors is ready to leave its mark on our program. We are looking to compete night in and night out against a very good schedule and prepare ourselves for a long run in the postseason." — Parker
RIDGEVIEW MUSTANGS
Coach: Jake Kennedy (first season; former Mustangs football coach).
Spring season record: 5-10.
Key returnees: Cam Kelly (Jr., G); Cale Hoffman (Jr., G).
Key departures: Reece Ramirez (G, graduation); Eli Beitz (G, graduation); Mike Dowling (F, graduation); Zachary Cavinder (F, graduation); Sean Nunamaker (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "For us, the goal will be to learn how to compete every day in practice and carry that over to games. The hope is to get better each day and by the end of the season be a team that is able to play for a regional championship." — Kennedy
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN SPARTANS
Coach: Kiel Duval (fourth season).
Spring season record: 9-4.
Key returnees: Ty Pence (Jr., G); Andrew Beyers (Sr., F); Evan Ingram (Sr., G); Logan Smith (Soph., G).
Key departure: Jackson Rydell (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "It will all depend on how this team practices on a nightly basis. There is talent in teh gym each night. There will be a lot of competition. As a whole, they have to figure out how to play every possession as hard as possible. That is the only way the goals they have set will be achieved. The goal every year is to play on the last Friday in February (regional championship). Obviously, those opportunities don't happen unless you do things the right way every step of the way." — Duval
ST. THOMAS MORE SABERS
Coach: Brandon Martin (first season; former Blue Ridge boys' head coach and LeRoy boys' assistant coach).
Spring season record: 8-4.
Key returnees: Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr., G); Dawson Magrini (Sr., G); Justen Green (Sr., F); Ryan Hendrickson (Jr., G).
Key departure: Averi Hughes (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are looking forward to a competitive schedule with a senior-heavy and experienced team. We will be challenged through the year, and our goal is to be playing our best basketball as we head into regionals." — Martin
SALT FORK STORM
Coach: Andrew Johnson (10th season).
Spring season record: 8-3.
Key returnees: Colden Earles (Sr., G/F); Camden Smoot (Sr., F); Blake Norton (Jr., G); Garrett Taylor (Jr., F).
Key departure: Brady Tevebaugh (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have a lot of experience returning from last year's shortened season. We hope to have another great year of Salt Fork basketball. We always push our kids to compete day in and day out and put ourselves in a place to compete for championships."
SCHLARMAN HILLTOPPERS
Coach: John Craig (first season).
Spring season record: 4-7.
Key returnees: Chris Brown (Jr., G); Jason Craig (Sr., F).
Key departures: Jamal Taylor Jr. (G, graduation); Andy Craig (F, graduation).
SULLIVAN
Coach: Craig Black (fourth season).
Spring season record: 4-9.
Key returnee: Ben Bushue (Sr., F).
Key departures: Ian Plank (G, graduation); Leyton Ellis (G, graduation).
Season outlook: wg
TRI-COUNTY TITANS
Coach: Nate Logan (first season; assistant coach the previous three seasons).
Spring season record: 1-7.
Key returnees: Jack Armstrong (Sr., C); Payton Bell (Sr., G); Ashton Thompson (Sr., G).
Key departures: Cole McClain (G, graduation); CJ Eakle (G, graduation); Clayton Pardi (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We're excited to get the season started with our Turkey Tournament. We don't have a lot of varsity experience, but this group has played together quite a bit."
TUSCOLA WARRIORS
Coach: Justin Bozarth (fifth season).
Spring season record: 13-5.
Key returnees: Jalen Quinn (Sr., G); Haven Hatfield (Sr., F); Preston Brown (Sr., F); Thomas Brown (Sr., F); James Parsley (Sr., G); Rajan Patel (Sr., G); Colton Musgrave (Jr., G); Easton Cunningham (Jr., G); Josiah Hortin (Soph., G); Jordan Quinn (Soph., F).
Key departures: Cole Cunningham (G, graduation); Grant Hardwick (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Lots of optimism looking ahead this year as we return 10 players with varsity experience. Hard to return that many at a small school. Our main goal this year is to be playing our best basketball in late February. We've got the potential to win our conference for the first time in Central Illinois Conference history." — Bozarth
UNI HIGH ILLINEKS
Coach: Luke Bronowski (second season).
Spring season record: Did not play.
Key returnees: Ethan Mok-Chih (Sr., G); Ian Evensen (Sr., G); Aakash Vasireddy (Sr., F).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "We fell really good about the core we have back after the COVID season last year. A lot of great seniors. We would love to bring the first regional championship to Uni High. It is fun to see the work the teams are putting in, so it will be really fun to see where the season takes us." — Bronowski
UNITY ROCKETS
Coach: Matt Reed (sixth season).
Spring season record: 3-10.
Key returnees: Blake Kimball (Sr., G); Austin Langendorf (Jr., F); Henry Thomas (Soph., G) Will Cowan (Jr., G).
Key departure: Nate Drennan (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are excited to be able to have a chance to play a full season. We return two starters from last season and some other contributors. We will have a young team, but a team we feel can compete every night. We hope to play our best basketball at the end of the season and contend for a regional title." — Reed
URBANA TIGERS
Coach: Verdell Jones (fourth season).
Spring season record: 1-10.
Key returnees: Jermontre Young (Sr., G); Gideon Kapongo (Jr., G); Malcolm Morris (Soph., F); Kevin Cobb (Sr., G; transfer from Centennial).
Key departures: Jermale Young Jr. (G, graduation); Jeremiah Hamilton (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We always begin every season with high hopes and great expectations. We should have a good nucleus returning, so hopefully that means we will be very competitive in the tough Big 12." — Jones
VILLA GROVE BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Dan Sappenfield (first season; former Villa Grove/Heritage girls' coach).
Spring season record: 8-5 in cooperative with Heritage.
Key departures: Jake Eversole (G, graduation); Logan Nohren (F, graduation).
WATSEKA WARRIORS
Coach: Chad Cluver (seventh season).
Spring season record: 12-5.
Key returnees: Jordan Schroeder (Sr., G); Hunter Meyer (Sr., G); Braiden Walwer (Jr., G); Jobey Grant (Sr., G).
Key departures: Conner Curry (F, graduation); Jameson Cluver (G, graduation); Brayden Haines (F, graduation); Drew Wittenborn (G, graduation); Maddux Rigsby (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We only have three seniors and four juniors in the whole program and graduated six from last year's team. We have 27 in the whole program, and 20 are freshmen and sophomores. That being said, I feel optimistic about the upcoming season. The kids I have are very coachable, and I believe that we will just keep improving as the season progresses." — Chad Cluver
WESTVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Zack Patterson (first season; former Danville girls' coach).
Spring season record: 3-6.
Key returnees: Bryce Burnett (Sr., F); Cole Maxwell (Sr., G); Will Terry (Sr., G); Kamden Maddox (Jr., F)
Key departures: Kenny Clarkston (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Danville's own Gene Hackman said it best in 'Hoosiers': 'If you put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be, I don't care what the scoreboard says at the end of the game. In my book, we're going to be winners.'" — Patterson