RK., TEAM SPRING REC. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 Andrew Beyers (far left), rising Division I prospect Ty Pence and Spartans return bulk of lineup.

2. Tuscola 13-5 Jalen Quinn and Warriors are loaded with varsity experience, should be legitimate Class 2A threat.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 10-4 Luke Koller and Bulldogs compete in gauntlet Apollo Conference but appear to be top contender.

4. Monticello 8-3 Joey Sprinkle and Sages slid under the radar last spring. They probably won’t do the same now.

5. BHRA 12-4 Brett Meidel and Blue Devils will be a powerful outfit in the paint — necessary in the grueling VVC.

6. ALAH 12-2 Kaden Feagin and Knights lost a few key players, return even more. Early game at Tuscola a test.

7. Oakwood 10-2 Josh Young and Comets surprised as Vermilion Valley champions last spring, are looking to repeat.

8. Danville 7-5 Martez Rhodes and Vikings are without Tevin Smith and Nate Hoskins, allowing others to step up.

9. Salt Fork 8-3 Garrett Taylor and Storm were a bit overlooked in VVC previously but should stand out this season.

10. St. Thomas More 8-4 Dawson Magrini and Sabers may be near breakthrough after losing just one player to graduation.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

