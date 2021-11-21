RK., TEAM SPRING REC. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 Andrew Beyers (far left), rising Division I prospect Ty Pence and Spartans return bulk of lineup.
2. Tuscola 13-5 Jalen Quinn and Warriors are loaded with varsity experience, should be legitimate Class 2A threat.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 10-4 Luke Koller and Bulldogs compete in gauntlet Apollo Conference but appear to be top contender.
4. Monticello 8-3 Joey Sprinkle and Sages slid under the radar last spring. They probably won’t do the same now.
5. BHRA 12-4 Brett Meidel and Blue Devils will be a powerful outfit in the paint — necessary in the grueling VVC.
6. ALAH 12-2 Kaden Feagin and Knights lost a few key players, return even more. Early game at Tuscola a test.
7. Oakwood 10-2 Josh Young and Comets surprised as Vermilion Valley champions last spring, are looking to repeat.
8. Danville 7-5 Martez Rhodes and Vikings are without Tevin Smith and Nate Hoskins, allowing others to step up.
9. Salt Fork 8-3 Garrett Taylor and Storm were a bit overlooked in VVC previously but should stand out this season.
10. St. Thomas More 8-4 Dawson Magrini and Sabers may be near breakthrough after losing just one player to graduation.