Cayla Koerner becomes the first female Bulldog athlete to win this honor. The future Southeast Missouri State women’s soccer player excelled in both basketball and soccer as a senior, earning All-Area Player of the Year honors in both sports. We asked four of Koerner’s closest friends to share what makes Koerner such a special individual, both within and away from athletics:
Kallie Stutsman
Junior, soccer teammate
“One thing that sets a good athlete and a great athlete apart is their drive. Cayla is one of those athletes who never settles for OK. She puts in the work each day to better herself as a player and teammate. I can say, without a doubt, Cayla is one of the hardest workers you will meet — not only on the soccer field, but also on the court. I have been blessed enough to have the opportunity to play soccer with Cayla since the seventh grade. I wouldn’t be the same player if it hadn’t been for Cayla. She has pushed me to become a better player and teammate. But one thing that Cayla has that I have never seen in any other athlete is the way she holds herself. She is always humble and never takes the credit, although sometimes I think she should. She always says that her success was a team effort. Playing soccer will never be the same without Cayla, not just because of the skills and talent she brought to the team, but also because of the joy and laughter. There was never a dull moment as long as Cayla was there. I know that she will bring that same energy and light to the girls at SEMO, and I cannot wait to see where her talent will take her these next four years.”
Brea Benson
Senior, soccer teammate
“Cayla has been the absolute best teammate I could have imagined. I loved getting to play soccer with her during our club and high school seasons. I have seen her grow as a person and as an athlete over the last five years. She has pushed me and everyone she is around to be a better soccer player. Cayla is also the funniest person I have ever met, and she brings fun energy with her onto the soccer field. She lifts everyone up, creating a very fun and positive team environment. She once threw a worm on my face during a team huddle, which everyone (besides me) found hilarious. In all seriousness, the determination and work ethic that she has is very inspiring, and I know myself, teammates and many young girls look up to her. She has worked so hard to get to where she is now, and she deserves it all. I can’t wait to see Cayla succeed on and off the field these next four years, and I’ll be on the sideline watching her any chance I get.”
Abigail Bunting
Junior, basketball and soccer teammate
“Over the past several years, I have been blessed to get the opportunity to play soccer and basketball with Cayla as well as get to know her outside of sports. She is the most dedicated athlete I have ever met. She pushes herself every practice and every offseason. She not only thinks about how she can improve her game but also has encouraged me, as well as many others, several times over the years. She pushes the people around her to be the best they can be. She is not only an amazing soccer and basketball player, but one of the best people I know. She never fails to make you laugh until you can’t breathe, and she is always there for you. She is someone that lights up every room she walks into. One of the things I admire most about Cayla is she is one of the most selfless people I know and will drop everything to help you. She is the best friend anyone can ask for. I know that she will do amazing things at SEMO, and I can’t wait to see it. I am going to miss Cayla, and I know lots of others will, too.”
Grace Larson
Senior, soccer teammate
“The three words I would use to describe Cayla are determined, outgoing and energetic. You can see these characteristics on and off the field. I’ve played soccer with Cayla since junior high and have loved every minute of it. I also got the pleasure of being a Freshman Mentoring Program mentor with her this year. Cayla showed amazing leadership and was a role model that freshmen looked up to. She would always joke around with them and make them laugh, but she knew when to stop and take it seriously. Anytime I was around Cayla, someone would always be laughing. Whether she was telling a joke or a story, making up a nickname for you or listening to her pregame music, she always had a smile on her face. My favorite memory was when I assisted Cayla on a goal, and she had the biggest smile on her face and was so proud of me even though she was the one who scored. I hope that everyone will meet a Cayla once in their lives.”