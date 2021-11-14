St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament (Nov. 15-18)
➜ Local teams involved: Centennial, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County, Urbana.
➜ Outlook: This new tournament provides a good mix of big and small squads duking it out in a round-robin format. SJ-O and Tri-County have had more success of late, but don’t sleep on Centennial or Urbana.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic (Nov. 15-19; at Fisher and Gibson City)
➜ Local teams involved: Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Iroquois West, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Unity, Villa Grove.
➜ Outlook: All sorts of different current and former conference alliances worth noting, as well as plenty of teams capable of making noise and finishing atop the event. The mix of two hosting locations also is unique.
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off (Nov. 16-20)
➜ Local teams involved: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cissna Park, Milford, Watseka.
➜ Outlook: A premier small-school tournament to kick off each season, there are plenty of rivalries at play here — now all centered in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Oakwood Comet Classic (Nov. 20-26)
➜ Local teams involved: Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Tri-County, Tuscola, Uni High, Westville.
➜ Outlook: Tri-County certainly is a team that’s struck fear into small-school (and even big-school) foes recently. But there’s enough hoops tradition in this lineup to challenge the Titans.
Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin’s
BSN Classic (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams involved: Armstrong-Potomac, BHRA, Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Unity, Villa Grove.
➜ Outlook: BHRA consistently does a great job putting on simultaneous boys’ and girls’ holiday tournaments just before the new year. And the results rarely are predictable.
Charleston Holiday Tournament (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams involved: Danville, Tri-County.
➜ Outlook: It’s been interesting to see how Class 1A Tri-County fares competing among bigger opponents such as Danville in this event. Could either team win the whole thing?
Mattoon Holiday Tournament (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams involved: Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour.
➜ Outlook: If the Bulldogs want to show they’re for real this season, winning this tournament would be a good feather in the cap. The Maroons would be well-served by picking up some wins, too.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla (Dec. 27-29)
➜ Local teams involved: Clinton, GCMS, Monticello, PBL, Ridgeview, Tuscola.
➜ Outlook: A staple of the area holiday tournament rotation, this event always has the potential to produce noteworthy upsets and exciting finishes.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-30; at Bloomington-Normal)
➜ Local team involved: St. Joseph-Ogden.
➜ Outlook: This is a good test for the Spartans, as the State Farm showcase typically draws some of the state’s better programs in multiple classes.
St. Thomas More Holiday Tournament (Dec. 28-29)
➜ Local teams involved: Cerro Gordo/Bement, Fisher, St. Thomas More.
➜ Outlook: It’s good to see the Sabers hosting a tournament this season, especially with as nice of a gymnasium as they possess.