Uni High at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Illineks will be playing their first game since the 2019-2020 season after forgoing games last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffaloes are seeking their first victory in a few years.
LeRoy at Prairie Central, Nov. 23, 7 p.m.
➜ A solid nonconference game early in the season as both teams finished above .500 last spring. Panthers need to account for several senior losses, while Hawks retain bulk of prior lineup.
Watseka at Milford, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Now a Vermilion Valley Conference clash, Warriors and Bearcats put together a combined 28-5 record last season. And some talent transfers over from volleyball teams that met in sectional final.
Urbana at Monticello, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
➜ Home opener for Sages also is Sievers Center debut for new coach Seth Melton. Tigers’ first non-tournament game of the season gives early chance to see how new coach Bobby Boykin runs things.
Westville at Villa Grove, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
➜ How will Villa Grove look without Heritage as its cooperative partner in this sport? This is the Blue Devils’ home opener against a Tigers team that competed in just eight games last spring.
Tri-County at Schlarman, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Host Hilltoppers begin their season on this night inside Shebby Gymnasium after not playing at all during the condensed spring campaign. Can the Titans yet again be a Class 1A state qualifier?
Watseka at Iroquois West, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals take their show to the Vermilion Valley Conference, with Raiders wanting some revenge for Warriors’ 63-28 victory against them last season.
Hoopeston Area at Danville, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Vikings will look different without former All-Area Player of the Year Erin Houpt and coach Zack Patterson. Glen Watson will guide Danville in Vermilion County game versus Cornjerkers, who won 11 games last spring.
Kankakee at Champaign Central, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Not a typical matchup to see on the schedule, but a good test for Pancho Moore’s Maroons versus a Kays program that won between 23 and 31 games in three of the last four seasons.
Centennial at Champaign Central, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Just two days later, the Maroons are back in action against their crosstown rival. First coaching experience in this game for former Charger athlete and new Centennial coach Tamara Butler.
Milford at Salt Fork, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Bearcats were among the squads to give Storm a scare as Brian Russell’s Salt Fork outfit racked up an unbeaten record in the spring. Milford would like to follow through on winning this time.
Rantoul at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
➜ Illini Prairie Conference debut for Nathan Lawler’s Panthers, who are dealing with numerous key senior losses from the previous club. Former Eagle Rani Brandon now is Rantoul’s coach.
Tuscola at Arcola, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Cola Wars is a fun event regardless of the sport, and the gymnasium should be jumping. Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker is a veteran of the meeting, while Purple Riders coach Corey Roberts gets his first taste.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
➜ Speaking of rivalries, this Ford County game sees Keri Dornbusch’s Falcons trying to get back on track after a difficult spring slate while the Panthers take an Illini Prairie breather.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Cissna Park, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.
➜ This one might go under the radar ahead of holiday tournaments, but Spartans senior Ella Armstrong and Timberwolves junior Mikayla Knake are sure to impress.
Tri-County at Centennial, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Joe Morrisey’s Titans defeated the Chargers during the former team’s run to Class 1A state trophies in 2018 and 2019. Centennial will want to prove under Butler that it can win the matchup this season.
Arthur Christian School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
➜ The battle of Arthur didn’t happen last season, because the Conquering Riders didn’t play in response to the pandemic. It typically is a fiery and competitive event in girls’ basketball.
Tuscola at Unity, Jan. 8, 12:30 p.m.
➜ An afternoon matinee featuring two of the area’s better-known coaches (Warriors’ Kohlbecker, Rockets’ Dave Ellars) as well as athletes like Ella Boyer, Sophie Kremitzki, Maddie Reed and Taylor Henry.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Mahomet-Seymour, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.
➜ A great nonconference test for Garret Risley’s Bulldogs in what could be a big season for a team returning several key athletes. Cyclones placed fourth in the 2018 Class 3A state tournament.
Sullivan at Clinton, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Both teams battled with Tuscola for Central Illinois Conference dominance last spring, and Sullivan won out. The Maroons seem poised to prevail now behind seniors Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch.
St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.
➜ Illini Prairie Conference rivalries always are fun, especially with two new coaches in the mix. Spartans now are led by St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Drew Arteaga and Sabers by Erin Quarnstrom.
Mahomet-Seymour at Normal U-High, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Speaking of good challenges for the Bulldogs, here’s another one in nonconference play. On the road, no less. Pioneers were a Class 2A sectional finalist in 2019 and previously thrived in Class 3A.
Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.
➜ Another Illini Prairie Conference rivalry at a time in the season when each game is crucial. No doubt the Spartans’ gymnasium will be rocking, hopefully with dueling student sections.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.
➜ As small-school teams gear up for the postseason, big-school programs have a little extra time to iron out some details. Could be a good chance for Vikings, Bulldogs to clean up in any troublesome areas.
Urbana at Centennial, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
➜ Big 12 Conference rivalry has as much fire — sometimes more — than Centennial-Central. With Tigers and Chargers each under new leadership, they’ll look to take control in series here.