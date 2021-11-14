ARCOLA PURPLE RIDERS
Coach: Corey Roberts (first season; former Arcola Junior High boys' coach).
Spring season record: 6-6.
Key returnees: Ariana Warren (Sr., C); Avery Kessler (Sr., SG); Eva Hopkins (Jr., PG).
Key departure: KayLee Hohlbauch (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "I'm pretty excited for this season. The main goal this year is just to compete. I don't really want to put win numbers or anything like that on the first year. I want us to focus on building a culture and competing, and that will take care of wins and losses." — Roberts
ARGENTA-OREANA BOMBERS
Coach: Tara Hall (fifth season).
Spring season record: 1-11.
Key returnees: Michelle Hollon (Sr., G/F); Kylei Houser (Jr., G).
Key departures: Cassi Newbanks (F, graduation); Keely Meador (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Argenta-Oreana will be a young team with only three upperclassmen returning. We look forward to making strides all season and putting it all together by February. Losing 90 percent of our offense from graduating seniors, we have been working on finding someone to step up and be our offensive leader." — Hall
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC TROJANS
Coach: Nick Hipsher (12th season).
Spring season record: 8-5.
Key returnees: Mattie Kennel (Sr., G); Kyla Bullington (Jr., F); Carlyn Crozier (Sr., G).
Key departure: Reece Adkins (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "I'm excited to have this group back this season. We return a lot of veteran players from last season." — Hipsher
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND KNIGHTS
Coach: Mac Condill (fifth season).
Spring season record: 13-2.
Key returnees: Alexa Miller (Sr., PG); Claire Seal (Soph., G/F); Kailee Otto (Jr., G); Charley Condill (Jr., F).
Key departures: Makenzie Brown (C, graduation); Mackenzi Bowles (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have a group of veterans that will definitely give us an opportunity to dig deeper in how we play the game. I'm excited to have a full season ahead of us and ready for us to get to work on the basketball court." — Mac Condill
ARTHUR CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CONQUERING RIDERS
Spring season record: Did not play.
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Mike Stephens (29th season).
Spring season record: 3-7.
Key returnees: Sophia Rome (Sr., F); Natalie Clapp (Jr., G); Ella Myers (Soph., G).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "It's difficult to predict after last year's shortened season. We feel like our squad will be competitive in the Vermilion Valley Conference." — Stephens
BLUE RIDGE KNIGHTS
Coach: Kenny Hanshew (second season).
Spring season record: 2-7.
Key returnees: Tatem Madden (Sr., F/C); Paige Browning (Soph., G); Chelsea Lyle (Soph., G).
Key departures: Jenna Mozingo (G, graduation); Katie Bowns (G, graduation); Jaclyn Pearl (G, not playing this season); Ashlyn Voyles (F, not playing this season).
CENTENNIAL CHARGERS
Coach: Tamara Butler (first season; Centennial alumna who played at Illinois State).
Spring season record: 2-5.
Key returnees: Avery Loschen (Jr., G); Kate Kroencke (Sr., PG); Kate Yahnke (Sr., F); Mia DeJesus (Sr., F); Kennedy Ramshaw (Jr., F; transfer from St. Thomas More).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "We expect to make some noise with a team filled with upperclassmen, loads of experience and returning players. Taking pride in every defensive possession and stop (is key). With our length, quickness and willingness to run the floor, it should make for some exciting Charger basketball." — Butler
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT BRONCOS
Coach: Andrew Buhr (first season; previously served as Broncos' assistant coach).
Spring season record: 6-10.
Key returnees: Trinity Stroisch (Sr., SF); Reese Brunner (Jr., PF); Jazzi Hicks (Jr., PF/C); Haley Garrett (Jr., G/SF).
Key departures: Riley Brandenburg (C, graduation); Graycie Copsy (PG/SF, graduation); Cheyenne Gentry (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "As we work to build our program here at Cerro Gordo/Bement, we want our athletes to believe there isn't anybody we can't go toe-to-toe with if we work hard and play for one another. If we put in the work, our team is talented and the results will take care of themselves. I thik we are going to surprise some people this season." — Buhr
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL MAROONS
Coach: Pancho Moore (seventh season).
Spring season record: 2-14.
Key returnees: Addy McLeod (Jr., PG); Neveah Essien (Jr., F); Kinsley Stillman (Sr., F); Loreal Allen (Soph., SF).
Key departure: Sa'kinah Williams (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "Coming off a season full of uncertainty, one thing can be said about this year's Lady Maroons: They will be flying all over the court this season. They have embraced the hard-nosed defensive attitude of their coach, and it will show on the court." — Moore
CHRISMAN CARDINALS
Coach: Brandon Getche (second season).
Spring season record: 2-8.
Key returnee: Kendl Lemmon (Sr., G).
CISSNA PARK TIMBERWOLVES
Coach: Anthony Videka (seventh season).
Spring season record: 3-12.
Key returnees: Mikayla Knake (Jr., G); Addison Seggebruch (Soph., G); Emma Morrical (Sr., F).
Key departures: Lauren Kaeb (F, graduation); Kristen Walder (F, graduation); Kenadee Edelman (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are looking to se the tone in our new conference (the Vermilion Valley Conference). We feel we have some good competition this season in the VVC, and we are looking to be in the conversation of being one of the top teams in our conference. That won't be easy with the competition we are facing, but we feel our team is capable to compete with the top teams in the conference and area. We are planning on riding the coattails of our volleyball team's success at Cissna Park and being able to compete for a regional title." — Videka
CLINTON MAROONS
Coach: Josh Williams (13th season).
Spring season record: 13-3.
Key returnees: Mallory Cyrulik (Sr., F); Kaitlyn Rauch (Sr., G); Kylie Raymer (Sr., F).
Key departures: Bethany Overbey (G, graduation); Raya Swartz (G, graduation); Kaile Beck (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are in search of tournament championships, and I believe we have the ability to win the Central Illinois Conference. It's a very difficult league to navigate, however, with a lot of excellent coaches around the area. Postseason always depends on the matchups that are provided, but I believe we will be a difficult out for most teams." — Williams
DANVILLE VIKINGS
Coach: Glennie Watson Jr. (first season; Danville alumnus and former Vikings boys' basketball assistant coach).
Spring season record: 11-3.
Key returnees: Nau'tika Conaway (Sr., F); Tharija Rose (Sr., G); Diamond Landfair (Jr., G); Makenzie Blanden (Jr., G).
Key departure: Erin Houpt (Sr., G).
Season outlook: "We are a very young team trying to establish a new culture of Danville girls' basketball. My goal for this team is to compete and always have a desire to be better on and off the court. This is my first year as head coach, and my goal is to ensure they work hard and become better players. We are hoping to be able to compete for the Big 12 Conference championship." — Watson
DeLAND-WELDON EAGLES
Coach: John Yeakel.
Spring season record: 2-4.
Key departure: Chloe Becker (graduation).
FISHER BUNNIES
Coach: Ross Harden (first season; previously served as Fisher boys' basketball assistant coach).
Spring season record: 4-11.
Key returnees: Mariah Sommer (Sr., F); Kallie Evans (Jr., G); Alexis Moore (Jr., F).
Key departures: Leah McCoy (F, graduation); Lacey Cotter (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I am looking forward to this season and getting back to somewhat normal of a season. The girls have been competing very hard in practice these last two weeks." — Harden
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM BUFFALOES
Coach: Brad Russell (fourth season).
Spring season record: 0-9.
Key returnees: Ally Cobble (Sr., G); Sydney Spesard (Soph., F); Bryleigh Collom (Jr., G); Kendall Roberts (Soph., G).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "This year's team is working hard each day to get better. The team wants to bring a change to our program. They are going to fight hard each and every night for each other." — Russell
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY FALCONS
Coach: Keri Dornbusch (fifth season).
Spring season record: 1-11.
Key returnees: Ava Kurtenbach (Sr.); Reagan Tompkins (Jr.); Rylee Stephens (Jr.).
Key departure: Skyler Funk (graduation).
HOOPESTON AREA CORNJERKERS
Coach: Aaron Fell (third season).
Spring season record: 11-4.
Key returnees: Adasyn Jones (Sr., PG); Bre Crose (Jr., G); Lacie Breymeyer (Jr., G).
Key departures: Lexie Breymeyer (G, graduation); Ali Watson (F, graduation); Emma Glotzbach (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I have high expectations for this season. We are returning seven players that have played in varsity games, including two starters from last season's 11-4 team and five very talented freshmen coming in that only lost a handful of games as middle-schoolers. We have five seniors this year, which is the most in my tenure." — Fell
IROQUOIS WEST RAIDERS
Coach: Kristy Arie (third season in second stint, 11th season overall).
Spring season record: 9-7.
Key returnees: Shea Small (Jr., G/F); Destiny Thomas (Sr., F); McKinley Tilstra (Sr., C); Ilyana Nambo (Soph., G); Adelynn Scharp (Jr., G); Kynnedi Kanosky (Jr., F).
Key departures: Shelby Johnson (G/F, graduation); Emma Lopez (G, graduation); Ashton Miller (G/F, graduation).
Season outlook: "I look for our team to be competitive this season. Last year we were able to make some big improvements in different areas, and we have many key players returning with some younger players that started to see quality minutes and are expected to fill bigger roles this year. We would like to break into the double-digit win column, as it's been four years since we have seen that. This is a group that's right there and can do some great things if they get after it." — Arie
LeROY PANTHERS
Coach: Chris Houser (fourth season).
Spring season record: 7-5.
Key returnees: Callie Warlow (Sr., F); Molly Buckles (Soph., G/F); Haley Cox (Soph., G); Karley Spratt (Soph., F/C); Emily Bogema (Soph., G).
Key departures: Tiffany Bargmann (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "LeRoy girls' basketball will be young but experienced. We only have one senior, who is also the school's only female athlete who particpiates in volleyball, basketball and softball. A reasonable regular season for us would be to finish in the top half of the Heart of Illinois Conference and compete for a Class 1A regional title." — Houser
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR BULLDOGS
Coach: Garret Risley (second year).
Spring season record: 8-8.
Key returnees: Savannah Orgeron (Jr., F); Cayla Koerner (Sr., G); Durbin Thomas (Jr., G); Ivie Juarez (Sr., F; transfer from Normal Community).
Key departures: "The leadership the entire 2021 senior class offered to the underclassmen throughout the season in a pandemic and coaching transition was crucial and will always be appreciated by their teammates and coaches." — Risley
Season outlook: "The team is looking forward to building on a foundation that it started last year. Our coahing staff's goal was to develop relationships with the players conducive to supporting their growth as players and people, and that will be a goal of ours year in and year out. Besides that, the number one thing we'll need to focus on is being consistently focused and competitive on a day-to-day basis, starting Nov. 1 and going through the end of our season. Last year we split games with most teams in the conference, and to change that it'll start with competing with one another at a high level in practice consistently. The more we can do that, the longer our season will be." — Risley
MILFORD BEARCATS
Coach: Tom Marshino (fourth season).
Spring season record: 11-5.
Key returnees: Anna Hagan (Jr., G); Tiffany Schroeder (Sr., F).
Key departure: Jordin Lucht (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are looking forward to this season. We are going to be a hard-nosed, defensive team that is heavy with senior leadership. Our ultimate goal is to win the school's third regional. We are also wanting to beat the school record for wins in a season — set at 20 in the late 1990s. We are putting a lot of work in on the defensive side, wanting to hold teams under 38 points per game." — Marshino
MONTICELLO SAGES
Coach: Seth Melton (first season; Monticello alumnus).
Spring season record: 4-8.
Key returnees: Renni Fultz (Sr., F); Lizzie Stiverson (Sr., G); Macey Hicks (Sr., G); Hannah Swanson (Sr., F); Lydia Burger (Jr., C).
Key departure: Hailey Moore (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "Our team has a chance to make a lot of noise this year. We're capable of surprising a lot of teams. With a whole new coaching staff and system, it may take us a little while to put all the pieces together. But we could be peaking at just the right time to make a run at the end of the year. With strong senior leadership like we have, the sky's the limit. You're seeing it with this gruop in volleyball, upsetting No. 1 seed Unity on its own floor to advance to sectionals. These seniors have a lot of fight, and I think they're going to set the tone for our team and this season." — Melton
OAKWOOD COMETS
Coach: Stephanie Marsh (fourth season).
Spring season record: 3-6.
Key returnees: Addie Wright (Jr., F); Ashlynn Pinnick (Sr., G); Karsen Rupp (Sr., G).
Key departure: Aaliyah Denius (F, graduation).
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA PANTHERS
Coach: Nathan Lawler (fifth season).
Spring season record: 9-4.
Key returnees: Lorena Arnett (Sr., G); Makenna Ecker (Sr., F); Losa Suaava (Jr., F); Emily Robidoux (Jr., G).
Key departures: Baylee Cosgrove (G, graduation); Hannah Schwarz (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are looking to put ourselves in a position to make a postseason run in February. We have won a lot of regular-season games over the last four years, but now it's about developing the confidence and swagger so that we can take the next step in our program. We have two starters and four key rotation players returning from last year's 9-4 squad." — Lawler
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWKS
Coach: Gabby Weber (first season; Prairie Central alumna who played at Illinois Wesleyan).
Spring season record: 8-5.
Key returnee: Chloe Sisco (Jr., G).
Key departure: Madison Kinkade (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We hope to have 20-25 wins this season and be a top contender in the conference. I think this season we will surprise a lot of people. Our program is looking a little different this year, with a different head coach and some restructuring." — Weber
RANTOUL EAGLES
Coach: Rani Brandon (first season; Rantoul alumna who played basketball at Parkland and Southern Illinois).
Spring season record: 0-7.
Key returnees: Kirstin Sutherland (Sr., G); Italy Autman (Sr., G); Tashay Jackson-Roper (Jr., G); Sheila Navarette (Jr., F).
Key departure: Kianna Berlatsky (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "This season I have high hopes for a successful season. I'm very excited to be having a full season and all the things that come with it. Just like any coach, I would like to win some games. But what I am looking forward to just as much is growth. ... I have so much faith for my babies. They have so much potential, and I just can't wait to see the fruits of their labor." — Brandon
RIDGEVIEW MUSTANGS
Coach: Scot Ghere (eighth season).
Spring season record: 5-8.
Key returnees: Morgan Donaldson (Sr., C); Peyton Rinkenberger (Sr., F); Celbee Johnson (Jr., F); Brinley Stephens (Jr., F).
Key departure: Sydney Tongate (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have a great outlook this year. We graduated one senior from last year's team. We are always looking to finish in the top four in the Heart of Illinois Conference." — Ghere
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN SPARTANS
Coach: Drew Arteaga (first season; SJ-O alumnus and former Westville boys' coach).
Spring season record: 8-6.
Key returnees: Ella Armstrong (Sr., G/F); Taylor Wells (Sr., F/C); Peyton Jones (Jr., G).
Key departure: Payton Vallee (F, graduation).
ST. THOMAS MORE SABERS
Coach: Erin Quarnstrom (first season; previously served as St. Matthew School boys' and girls' coach and Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' assistant).
Spring season record: 4-5.
Key returnees: Maddy Swisher (Jr., C); Gianna Kreps (Jr., F); Emma Devocelle (Jr., G); Ava Dickerson (Jr., G).
Key departures: Tatum DeVries (G, graduation); Bridget DeLorenzo (G, graduation); Kennedy Ramshaw (F, transfer).
Season outlook: "We are a young team with no seniors on our roster. We are returning four juniors who played significant roles on the varsity team last year and are the heart of our team. ... In my first year coaching the Sabers, I hope to grow their basketball knowledge, build a solid team foundation and develop each player as an offensive threat." — Quarnstrom.
SALT FORK STORM
Coach: Brian Russell (seventh season).
Spring season record: 13-0.
Key returnees: Shelby McGee (Jr., F); Macie Russell (Soph., G).
Key departures: Mackenzie Russell (G, graduation); Carsyn Todd (G, graduation); Alexis Hettmansberger (F, graduation); Jaiden Baum (F, graduation); Olivia Chew (F, graduation).
Season outlook: "The general outlook for this season is a good one, even though we will be young. Two goals for this team are to compete for a county championship and have a 20-win season. This team, at the end of the season, has a chance to compete for a regional championship." — Brian Russell
SCHLARMAN HILLTOPPERS
Coach: Zach Davis (first season; previously served as Schlarman boys' assistant).
Spring season record: Did not play.
SULLIVAN
Coach: Sheri McCain (11th season).
Spring season record: 14-1.
Key returnees: Skyla Palmer (Sr., F); Alaina Moore (Jr., F).
Key departures: Emily White (G, graduation); Taylor Orris (F, graduation); Jerra Goad (F, graduation); Zoe Walton (G, graduation).
TRI-COUNTY TITANS
Coach: Joe Morrisey (13th season).
Spring season record: 10-1.
Key returnees: Bella Dudley (Sr., G); Kaylin Williams (Jr., F); Thaylee Barry (Jr., G).
Key departures: Tayler Barry (G, graduation); Melia Eskew (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "The Tri-County Lady Titans are excited to get to play a full basketball season. We want to be competitive everywhere we play this year. First, we want to win the Lincoln Praiire Conference regular-season title and tournament. If we put in the work and continue to improve throughout the season, then good things can happen during the posteason." — Morrisey
TUSCOLA WARRIORS
Coach: Tim Kohlbecker (18th season).
Spring season record: 15-3.
Key returnee: Sophie Kremitzki (Sr., G/F).
Key departures: Brynn Tabeling (G, graduation); Marissa Russo (F, graduation); Hope Dietrich (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "As usual, we have high expectations. However, this is one year that I have as many questions starting a season as I do answers. We graduated a group of seniors who played a lot of minutes, knew their roles and provided leadership. What's exciting is competition for minutes should be fierce in the first couple weeks, and we will start to see roles play out. If we improve as quickly as I think we can, we can be in the hunt for a conference title and make a postseason run." — Kohlbecker.
UNI HIGH ILLINEKS
Coach: Brad Wilson (fifth season).
Spring season record: Did not play.
Key returnees: Dina Hashash (Sr., G); Lara Marinov (Sr., G); Emma Murawski (Jr., G); Macheila Blanke (Jr., G).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "Our general outlook for the season is good. We look to compete with everybody we play. One of our goals would be winning more games than we did two years ago, as we did not compete last year. You never know about the postseason. Sometimes it's just luck of the draw. We want to be in a position where we are competing for a regional championship, and who knows after that." — Wilson
UNITY ROCKETS
Coach: Dave Ellars (fourth season).
Spring season record: 2-10.
Key returnees: Taylor Henry (Sr., F); Maddie Reed (Sr., G); Lauren Miller (Jr., G).
Key departure: Chloee Reed (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have three starters returning with a great group of underclassmen." — Ellars
URBANA TIGERS
Coach: Bobby Boykin (first season; also Mahomet-Seymour Junior High boys' track and field coach).
Spring season record: 0-3.
Key returnees: Zaniera Edwards (Sr., C); Amareah Howard (Sr., G); McKenzie Sprague (Jr., F); Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta (Jr., G).
Key departure: Timiya Johnson (G, graduation); Sariah Townsend-Cooper (G, early graduation this winter); Sarinthiah Butler (G, early graduation this winter).
Season outlook: "This season could be a rebuilding year. Last year, the girls' program ended its season after only three games due to COVID-19, so it looks like we will have very limited varsity experienced. The returning players that we have will really play an integral part in starting to shape the new culture and excitement we are hoping to bring back to Urbana. Our main goal this season is to focus on building a new foundation for basketball at UHS. This starts with our fundamentals and starting to try to build our own identity and culture." — Boykin
VILLA GROVE BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Jeff Carleton (first season; previously served as Centennial girls' coach).
Spring season record: 7-5.
Key returnees: Vanessa Wright (Sr., F); Kaylee Arbuckle (Sr., G).
Key departure: Kyleigh Block (G, graduation).
Season outlook: "I feel like we will be much more competitive than some might think. I don't want to throw out win and loss numbers, but we are really excited to see what we can do. We have three returning players that have varsity experience, who are all seniors. However, we have a really nice group that is hardworking, eager to learn and ready to get their opportunity." — Carleton
WATSEKA WARRIORS
Coach: Barry Bauer (eighth season).
Spring season record: 17-1.
Key returnees: Allie Hoy (Sr., G); Sydney McTaggart (Sr., G).
Key departures: Natalie Schroeder (G, graduation); Kinzie Parsons (C, graduation); Kennedy McTaggart (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have lost a lot of our scoring and rebounding from last year's team, but I think this group is capable of achieving our goals every year, of winning conference and a regional. Being in a new conference (the Vermilion Valley Conference), we are not familiar with all the teams. But many of them we already had on our schedule in previous years." — Bauer
WESTVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Joe Brazas (first season; previously served as Westville boys' assistant/interm head coach).
Spring season record: 4-4.
Key returnees: Hadley Cox (Sr., PG); Chloe Brant (Sr., G); Savanna Tyler (Sr., G); Mackynzee Woodard (Sr., F).
Key departures: Kierra Cox (F, graduation); Emma Myers (C, graduation); Makenzie Kantout (F/C, graduation).
Season outlook: "I am nervous of the anticipated season and thoughts of whether or not I can lead the girls to be competitive. After only one week of practice, the Lady Tigers have responded and are showing me a high level of grit. The girls are a courageous group that believe in each other. After not knowing what to expect from them, they have answered the bell with determination and a desire to get better. I am fortunate to work with such great girls. I just hope I can live up to what they deserve." — Brazas