MAHOMET — Savannah Orgeron would much rather talk about the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team as a whole than her individual accomplishments.
Likewise, she isn’t keen on offering specific expectations for the Bulldogs during their 2021-22 season.
“Not yet, no,” Orgeron said. “Our team goals are to work hard and keep pushing in practices, because it will lead to good games. ... Our team is capable of doing great things.”
Second-year M-S coach Garret Risley returns his entire starting lineup and added an All-Big 12 Conference athlete during the offseason.
It seems likely, then, that M-S will improve upon its 8-8 mark from the condensed winter and spring campaign. The Bulldogs’ first opportunity to do so comes at 6:30 p.m. Monday against East Peoria in the first of five Prairie Central Turkey Tournament games this week in Fairbury.
“We haven’t had to install everything brand new, like we did last year,” Risley said. “Still a lot to do in a short amount of time. We’ll find out (about our progress) come Monday.”
Leading the way is Orgeron. The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37 percent from three-point range as a sophomore en route to News-Gazette All-Area first-team status.
“We’re going to move her around a little bit,” Risley said. “Last year, we were a bit smaller. This year, hopefully we can utilize size a little bit. So if we’re able to get some of our bigger bodies in there she might pop out a little bit toward the guard spot.”
Senior forward Nichole Taylor, senior guard Cayla Koerner, junior guard Durbin Thomas and junior guard Abigail Bunting also return.
Koerner averaged 12.8 points the previous season. Taylor hauled in 7.9 rebounds per game to go with Thomas averaging 3.6 assists and Bunting averaging 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals.
“Last season, our team did great,” Orgeron said. “We’re getting closer this year, and that’s going to help a lot this coming season.”
Senior forward Ivie Juarez is a new addition the Bulldogs should benefit from. The Normal Community transfer helped that program to the Big 12 Conference tournament championship last spring and adds depth to M-S.
“We’ve meshed well,” Orgeron said. “She’s one of our more vocal players on the team already, and she’s doing well.”
Prior to Risley taking the reins at M-S, Nathan Seal directed the Bulldogs to 18 seasons of double-digit wins across 20 years. That stretch included a 2004 Class 2A regional championship.
Perhaps this M-S team can end the postseason plaque drought. Orgeron certainly would play a significant role in such an occurrence.
Even if she wouldn’t accept too much credit for it.
“She’s a team-oriented player,” Risley said. “One of those players that, in practice, they don’t have to create energy. Just a constant smile. But once we start playing she’s as competitive as it gets.”