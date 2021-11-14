RK., TEAM SPRING REC. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-8 Bulldogs retained bulk of their starting lineup and added Normal Community transfer Ivie Juarez.
2. Tri-County 10-1 Titans are without Tayler Barry but still have talents of Bella Dudley, Kaylin Williams and others.
3. ALAH 13-2 Knights graduated good chunk of their frontcourt but have talented backcourt led by Alexa Miller.
4. Clinton 13-3 Duo of Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch presents problems for Central Illinois Conference teams.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-6 Spartans should receive regular contributions from Ella Armstrong, Taylor Wells, Peyton Jones.
6. Monticello 4-8 Sages appear poised to rebound behind senior-heavy lineup, including Renni Fultz, Lizzie Stiverson.
7. Centennial 8-6 Chargers return key athletes like Avery Loschen and Kate Kroencke, added Kennedy Ramshaw.
8. Milford 11-5 Bearcats will be powered by Anna Hagan and Tiffany Schroeder, seeking to reach 20-win plateau.
9. Watseka 17-1 Warriors graduated several important players but still have likes of Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart.
10. Danville 7-5 Star guard Erin Houpt is gone, but seniors Nau’tika Conaway and Tharija Rose are set to take over.