Blake Kimball is the first Rocket to receive the male version of this award. The future Indiana-Kokomo baseball player aided Unity to success in football, boys’ basketball and baseball as a senior, winning All-Area Football Player of the Year honors as the Rockets’ quarterback and becoming an All-Area first-team selection in all three sports he played. We asked three of Kimball’s closest friends to share what makes Kimball such a special individual, both within and away from athletics:
Dylan Moore
Junior, football and baseball teammate
“Throughout my relationship with Blake, I have picked up on the way he presents himself. I’ve seen his distinct competitiveness while attending practice, playing Wiffle Ball games and competing against each other in video games. With his strong will to perform well athletically, Blake has worked harder than anyone else that I have played alongside to get to the level he is at. Blake has always had a natural touch on the field and court, but he really distanced himself in high school from other players by constantly throwing routes to receivers over the summer, shooting hoops in his driveway and gym and hitting baseballs off the tee. No one saw all the little things that he did to ensure that he was the best version of himself, but it showed in the games he played. I am a person who believes strongly that hard work will pay off, and there is no doubt in my mind that Blake will be successful when he grows up because of his tough work ethic. Growing up with Blake has been so awesome because he always made everyone feel comfortable when talking to him because of his strong eye contact as well as his ability to listen. It makes me so proud to see him succeed because I know how much he cares about his teammates, friends and me.”
Tyler Hensch
Senior, football and baseball teammate
“My friendship with Blake has been quite the journey and will only continue to grow. Blake and I really became great friends the summer before seventh grade. That summer (and every summer since then), we traveled the Midwest for baseball tournaments every weekend and have really gotten to know each other better and better each time. We realized that we had a great connection with each other, and it continued to grow all the way into high school. Our friendship became most notable during the summer of 2020. Following the COVID-19 shutdown, we were truly devastated by the fact we did not know when we would return to sports. We had no answers to our questions during such an unknown time for everybody. Instead of sitting and waiting, a couple of us guys got to work. Dillon Rutledge, Trustan Price and myself were all asked by Blake to come over to his family’s garage and work out. This became our life for the months leading up to junior year. Day after day, week after week, we got bigger, faster and stronger. Who knew the friendships that little garage could make. Continuing on, Blake has been there for all of us guys no matter what. He has always been there whether it was for homework, a spot while lifting or to play catch. He was the type of guy that would bring donuts to our offensive film room on Saturday mornings or would give the offensive linemen hamburgers after a game with no sacks allowed. In high school, he was liked by all of his teachers and never really seemed to be in trouble. In the community, everyone seems to know who he is, and Blake has never let this get to his head and just continued to do what he could do. On the field and court, Blake is a fierce competitor with a determination to win at all costs. He is a great leader who will lead by example and push anyone beside him. He is a great teammate who will always pick you up on your bad days. Outside of all of this, Blake is a grinder. He continues to make himself better whenever he can and is never satisfied. I am fortunate enough to continue my friendship and career with Blake for the next four years through college baseball at Indiana University Kokomo. Having Blake in the infield behind me while I pitch will be just what we dreamed of as kids. But most important is having him there as my great friend and teammate.”
Trustan Price
Senior, football and basketball teammate
“Blake Kimball: an individual who stands out, a teammate who encourages and a captain who leads. Contrary to a first glance, outside of sports, Blake has always been a warm and welcoming person who translated to being a headstrong leader on the diamond, court or field. He is almost like a magnet that draws all eyes on himself, then takes that attention and leads it in the right direction. This way of leading is what makes Blake so special. To elaborate, he is not a makeshift leader for when the game stands tall. Blake is a leader outside and inside of a game environment to ensure that his teammates will trust and follow him through adversity. To be a leader is one thing, but it is rare to find a team captain who considers his teammates as friends and cares about them more than he does about winning. As someone who had never been on a team throughout high school that Blake was not also on, I can confidently say that no one could have led us better than he did.”