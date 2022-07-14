FOOTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Scott Hamilton
Meet the All-Area first team offense
Meet the All-Area first team defense
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
VOLLEYBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Anna McClure
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Urbana's Noah Barkley
All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's James Barkley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Troy Gagne
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James
All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Uni High's Kate Ahmari
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TENNIS
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher
All-Area Coach of the Year: Danville's Kathy Houpt
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma
All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Kevin Roy
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
WRESTLING
All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Unity's Tavius Hosley
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Logan Patton
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller
Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Dave Young
Meet the complete All-Area team
BASEBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Wolters
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
SOFTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Karley Yergler
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Kemoni McCullough
All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Phil Surprenant
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams
All-Area Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TENNIS
All-Area Players of the Year: Centennial's James Braun and Max Braun
All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs