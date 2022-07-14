Listen to this article

FOOTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Blake Kimball

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Scott Hamilton

VOLLEYBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Anna McClure

BOYS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Urbana's Noah Barkley

All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's James Barkley

BOYS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner

GIRLS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Troy Gagne

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James

All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Uni High's Kate Ahmari

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman

GIRLS' TENNIS

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher

All-Area Coach of the Year: Danville's Kathy Houpt

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma

All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem

BOYS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Kevin Roy

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley

WRESTLING

All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Unity's Tavius Hosley

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Logan Patton

BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller

Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Dave Young

BASEBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Wolters

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley

SOFTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Karley Yergler

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis

GIRLS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Kemoni McCullough

All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Phil Surprenant

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams

All-Area Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel

BOYS' TENNIS

All-Area Players of the Year: Centennial's James Braun and Max Braun

All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs

