In-state alumni to watch
— Bryce Barnes, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Falcons’ 2019 alum has bounced between multiple position groups with Illinois football. Now is on the defensive line and may also play a special teams role.
— Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden. The first of a few Illinois State track and field athletes, 2021 Spartans alumna placed second in four different long jump contests as a freshman, including the Missouri Valley outdoor finals.
— Gracie Jessup and Payton Taylor, Salt Fork. Jessup, a 2021 Storm product, took fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships’ women’s pentathlon for Illinois State. Taylor, a 2020 Storm alumnus, won one title apiece in men’s shot put and weight throw for the Redbirds.
— Elyce Knudsen, Unity. Rockets’ 2020 product has been stellar for Millikin women’s basketball, earning Division III All-America status from D3hoops.com and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a sophomore.
— Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Blue Devils’ 2020 alumna became a two-time NJCAA Division II All-American with Lincoln Land women’s basketball, soon will begin playing for Eastern Illinois.
— Ainsley Ranstead, Mahomet-Seymour. Bulldogs’ 2021 product quickly latched on with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville volleyball, playing in 28 of 29 matches at outside hitter and producing 1.47 kills per set.
— Natalie Schroeder, Watseka. Warriors’ 2021 alumna advanced to the NCAA Division III women’s golf national tournament with Aurora University after previously helping the Spartans win their conference tournament.
— Logan Tabeling, Tuscola. Warriors’ 2020 graduate transferred to Illinois after two seasons with Wright State baseball. The left-handed pitcher will try to regain the form that once made him an All-Area Player of the Year.
— Mye’Joi Williams, Rantoul. Eagles’ 2020 graduate won four women’s shot put competitions as a sophomore for Illinois State track and field, ending her season with a 15th-place Missouri Valley Conference Championships effort.
— Alex Zarco, Champaign Central. Maroons’ 2015 graduate spent time competing for the Parkland and Illinois-Springfield men’s soccer programs, and he’s gearing up for his first season as Central boys’ soccer coach.
Out-of-state alumni to watch
— George Barnett and Kurt Hettinger, Tuscola. Barnett, a 1994 Warriors product, is readying for his second season as Iowa football’s offensive line coach. Hettinger, a 1995 Tuscola graduate, has spent about a decade and a half as an Auburn women’s gymnastics assistant coach.
— Makenzie Brown, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Knights’ 2021 alumna is transferring after one season with Tulsa softball. She helped ALAH place fourth in the 2021 Class 1A softball state tournament.
— Dylan Dodd, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Blue Devils’ 2017 graduate recently was promoted to the Class AA Mississippi Braves, after the left-handed pitcher was drafted by MLB’s Atlanta Braves in 2021.
— Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden. Spartans’ 2020 alumna recovered nicely from a major knee injury as an Alabama softball freshman, starting 52 games this year and hitting 10 home runs for a 44-win Crimson Tide squad.
— Delanie Dykes and Ryland Holt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Dykes, a 2019 GCMS graduate, won a 1,500-meter run conference title in her first season with Academy of Art (Calif.) University after transferring from Northwest Missouri State. Holt, a 2019 Falcons alumnus, spent three productive seasons with Minnesota-Mankato men’s basketball and recently transferred to West Texas A&M.
— Jerry Harper, Rantoul. Eagles’ 2020 graduate recently wrapped up two seasons with Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College men’s track and field, placing fourth in the 2022 NJCAA Region XI outdoor 800-meter run.
— Erin Houpt, Kendle Moore, Tevin Smith and Ameia Wilson, Danville. Houpt and Smith, both 2021 Vikings products, were freshman starters for the Mercer women’s and Denver men’s basketball programs. Moore, a 2018 Danville alumnus, recently transferred to Missouri State after four seasons with Colorado State men’s hoops. Wilson, a 2019 Vikings alumna, qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries in women’s long jump as a junior with Michigan track and field.
— Chandlar Ifft, Prairie Central. He is a 2019 Hawks alumnus who is transferring from Wisconsin to Baylor to continue competing in pole vault. He’ll now be a teammate of younger sister Lillianna, a 2022 Bloomington grad.
— Garrett Latoz, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Buffaloes’ 2019 graduate announced last April that he’ll be part of the Missouri Southern baseball program after three years with Kankakee Community College.
— Aliyah Welter, Monticello. Sages’ 2018 product was an honorable-mention All-American in pole vault at Louisville and competed in last month’s USA Track and Field women’s pole vault national tournament.
Programs on the rise
— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football. Ryan Jefferson‘s Knights dealt with a bevy of injuries last fall but return 10 offensive starters and 10 defensive starters, including Illinois football commit Kaden Feagin.
— Champaign Central boys’ cross-country. Steven Kesler‘s Maroons qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season with a lineup largely consisting of underclassmen, as only one senior ran at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
— Fisher softball. Ken Ingold is no stranger to success with the Bunnies, but his 2022 roster winning 16 games and earning a No. 2 postseason seed with just one senior means more plaudits should be coming next spring.
— Milford/Cissna Park girls’ track and field. JD Jennings‘ Bearcats certainly can benefit from forming a cooperative in this sport. Cissna Park’s eighth-grade girls won an IESA Class 1A state championship earlier this year.
— Prairie Central boys’ basketball. Darin Bazzell‘s Hawks picked up 24 wins last season and did so with a roster featuring just two seniors. All-Area first-teamer Dylan Bazzell leads the charge of returnees.
— St. Joseph-Ogden softball. Larry Sparks‘ Spartans racked up 25 triumphs in the spring but bowed out of the Class 2A playoffs quickly. Double-digit players with varsity experience should come back especially motivated.
— St. Thomas More boys’ soccer. Jake Sellett‘s second season running his alma mater’s team brought about 16 wins despite just two senior starters being in the fold. Thirteen seniors will be on the roster this coming fall.
— Salt Fork girls’ basketball. Brian Russell‘s Storm won the Vermilion County Tournament among 23 games while putting several freshmen, sophomores and juniors on the floor, led by newcomer Alexa Jamison.
— Schlarman boys’ athletics. There wasn’t much to write home about for the IHSA Hilltoppers in 2021-22, but the Schlarman eighth-graders captured IESA team titles in basketball and track and field.
— Uni High boys’ soccer. Joe Krehbiel‘s Illineks will return nine of their 11 starters from a previous-season squad that captured a Class 1A regional championship, including seniors-to-be Noah La Nave and Teo Chemla.