Teams of the year
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country. Knights captured Class 1A regional and sectional championships before nearly winning the small-school state meet, placing second by seven points.
Centennial boys’ tennis. Chargers traded second place last season for eighth place in this year’s Class 1A state tournament, but still impressed while qualifying two doubles entries and one singles player for state.
Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving. Maroons captured the local sectional team championship and qualified for state in seven events, with four of the six advancing swimmers being underclassmen.
Danville girls’ tennis. Vikings rolled to the area’s Class 1A sectional team title and sent four entries to state before garnering enough points in the end-of-season showcase to tie for fifth place overall.
LeRoy baseball. Panthers soared through the Class 1A postseason, all the way to a fourth-place state trophy that marked the program’s best-ever finish as they racked up 24 wins overall.
Mahomet-Seymour football. Bulldogs couldn’t be stopped during the regular season en route to a 9-0 mark and a conference championship, and they used that power to crack the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball. After capturing their first regional trophy since 2005, Bulldogs gained squad’s first-ever sectional title and nearly advanced to the Class 3A state tournament with a team-record 30 victories.
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer. Yet another group of Bulldogs, these athletes won each of their first 14 matches and excelled to their sixth consecutive Class 2A regional trophy.
Mahomet-Seymour softball. These Bulldogs garnered their first-ever sectional and super-sectional plaques and wound up as Class 3A’s fourth-place finisher behind stout pitching and timely hitting.
Monticello boys’ basketball. Sages advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the second time in program history, coming away from State Farm Center with a best-ever runner-up trophy and 33 overall wins.
Monticello boys’ golf. Fairly young Sages hauled in a Class 1A regional championship and advanced as a squad to the state tournament, in which they placed eighth.
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball. Spartans eased to 32 victories in 34 regular-season attempts and earned a conference title, picking up a Class 2A regional plaque in the postseason and ending with 35 overall wins.
St. Thomas More volleyball. Star-studded Sabers won their second state championship in the last five school years, taking a pair of three-set matches in the Class 1A semifinals and final to finish 41-1.
Salt Fork track and field. More accolades rolled in for Storm’s boys and girls. Former earned their second Class 1A team state title in the last four years, the latter landed in fifth place as a group and Salt Fork’s athletes amassed 11 state medals.
Tuscola girls’ track and field. Warriors romped to their first-ever team championship in this sport, topping the Class 1A field and putting an athlete atop the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and 800 relay.
Unity football. Rockets earned their sixth state runner-up trophy in the last three decades, averaging 38 points scored per contest and allowing an average of 12.7 points per tilt before the Class 2A state final.
Unity girls’ cross-country. Rockets earned their third Class 1A state championship and sixth state trophy in the last seven years and also snatched a regional plaque.
Unity softball. For the second consecutive season, the Rockets traveled to Peoria for a Class 2A state tournament appearance. This time they left with a third-place award to mark the program’s best-ever finish.
Unity wrestling. These Rockets took third in the Class 1A dual-team state tournament for the second time in three years, claimed a girls’ individual state champion and three boys’ individual state runners-up.
Urbana boys’ soccer. Senior-laden Tigers were a force, as they went without a loss until a Class 2A super-sectional that required penalty kicks to decide a winner and hauled in both regional and sectional championships.
Future blue-chippers
Kate Ahmari, Uni High. Earned 2021 All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year, taking second in the Class 1A state meet. Followed by placing second in the 1A girls’ 1,600-meter run, fourth in the 3,200 run.
Dylan Bazzell, Prairie Central. Cracked All-Area first teams in both boys’ basketball and boys’ track and field. Averaged 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, received Class 2A 110-meter hurdles and high jump state medals.
Logan Beckmier, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Won a Class 1A regional boys’ cross-country race, placed 13th at state. Then qualified for the 1A boys’ track and field state meet in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Mabry Bruhn and Will Ross, Monticello. Bruhn placed first in a cross-country regional and ninth at state in Class 1A before earning a 2A 800-meter run state medal. Ross climbed into the individual top 20 in the Class 1A boys’ golf state finals.
Mateo Casillas, Mahomet-Seymour. Former All-Area Wrestler of the Year starred in football, grappling and baseball, helping the Bulldogs to 11 football wins, 27 baseball victories and a dual-team wrestling state trophy.
Brianna Dixon, Rantoul. Continued to stand out in girls’ track and field, nearly winning a Class 2A state title when she took second in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump to go with fourth-place 300 hurdles effort.
Jackson Gilbert, Urbana. Midfielder for an Elite Eight-qualifying Tigers boys’ soccer squad also won the Class 2A boys’ track and field 400-meter run state race and added a fourth-place 200 dash time.
Ryan Hendrickson, St. Thomas More. Also a basketball player, he started in right field for a Class 1A baseball super-sectional qualifier and placed fourth in the 1A boys’ 800-meter run despite barely running previously.
Shayne Immke and Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden. Immke hit .651 in softball with nine home runs and 40 RBI. Pence holds numerous Division I men’s basketball offers and also can impress in golf and baseball.
Nathan Kirby and Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork. Kirby medaled in the Class 1A boys’ 200-meter dash, 400 relay and 800 relay. Taylor is a two-time 1A boys’ discus state champion who also is a force in football and basketball.
Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West. Lineman recently committed to Iowa football and helped Raiders end a playoff drought that dated back to 2006. Placed sixth in the Class 1A boys’ discus state final later on.
Nolan Miller, Champaign Central. Turned in one of the best recent boys’ swimming state performance locally when he claimed second place in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, establishing new program-record times.
Nick Nosler, Unity. Terrorized football skill-position players as a defensive lineman for a state-qualifying Rockets team. Wrestled to Class 1A 195-pound state runner-up status, and also helped Unity to a dual-team state trophy.
Daryl Okeke, Judah Christian. Okeke excelled all the way to the Class 1A boys’ track and field state meet and wound up placing third in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.98 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.22).
Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour. Right-handed pitcher earned All-Area baseball Player of the Year status after being nearly untouchable in the spring, and also impressed enough to receive the University of Arizona's interest — which he reciprocated with a verbal commitment.
State champions
Jillian Alexander, Mia Hausmann, Lia Patterson and Alyssa Williams, Tuscola (Class 1A girls’ 800-meter relay).
Jackson Gilbert, Urbana (Class 2A boys’ 400-meter dash).
Ryder James, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Class 1A boys’ cross-country).
Andrea Li, Uni High (girls’ badminton).
Kemoni McCullough, Centennial (Class 3A boys’ long jump).
Eli Mojonnier, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Class 1A boys’ 800-meter run).
Lexi Ritchie, Unity (girls’ wrestling, 155 pounds).
St. Thomas More volleyball (Class 1A team title).
Salt Fork boys’ track and field (Class 1A team title).
Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork boys’ track and field (Class 1A boys’ discus).
Tuscola girls’ track and field (Class 1A team title).
Unity girls’ cross-country (Class 1A team title).
Alyssa Williams, Tuscola (Class 1A girls’ 100-meter dash and 200 dash).