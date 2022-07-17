Top comebacks
Kollin Asbury, Armstrong-Potomac. Sophomore aggravated a significant ankle injury during Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football practice but played later the same week and caught a touchdown pass during a 28-6 win over Watseka. Also a key boys' basketball and baseball contributor.
Ben Brown, Hoopeston Area. Senior four-sport athlete broke his right wrist during an Aug. 28 win over Rantoul. He competed in the Sept. 23 Vermilion Valley Conference golf tournament and managed a second-place finish while wearing a cast on that wrist.
Jaden Campbell, Centennial. Senior was a starting offensive lineman for Chargers football until getting into a bicycle accident, resulting in unconsciousness, a concussion and damage to his teeth and mouth. Managed to become starting nose guard for Centennial's two Class 6A playoff games.
AJ Demos and Quenton Rogers, Mahomet-Seymour. Freshman Demos broke his collarbone in a December wrestling dual and returned to win a 145-pound match in February's Class 2A dual-team state meet. Junior Rogers recovered from a broken ankle in the spring of 2021 to eclipse M-S football records for receiving yards and kickoff-return touchdowns that fall.
Mitchell Hynds, Dawson Magrini and Anna McClure, St. Thomas More. Senior Hynds dealt with death of his father last summer, then transferred from Champaign Central and became a starting soccer player and school record-holder in diving. Senior Magrini suffered a torn ACL as a junior but still played a pivotal role for Sabers boys' basketball and baseball this school year. Senior McClure experienced three surgeries in one calendar year following a broken fibula but helped STM volleyball to a state championship.
Logan Lillard, Villa Grove. Sophomore was assessed a knee injury during volleyball season and wasn't athletically cleared until just before Blue Devils softball began its 2022 campaign, and Lillard then suffered an ankle injury. She still hit .429 with seven doubles and three triples.
Coby Miller, St. Joseph-Ogden. Senior was dealt a broken ankle late in the Spartans' fall 2021 football season but managed to get healthy enough to remain SJ-O baseball's starting catcher, helping the latter program to 35 victories and a Class 2A regional title.
Gabby Moreman, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. After qualifying for the Class 1A girls' cross-country state meet, sophomore suffered two knee subluxations — a partial dislocation — early in her track and field season. She returned to clock a personal-best 400-meter dash time in May's News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet.
Omar Ortiz, La Salette. Senior underwent a pair of knee surgeries as a sophomore, then reinjured the knee during his junior boys' basketball season and missed the first half of his senior campaign. The Dominican Republic native helped La Salette win eight games, including its first-ever IHSA postseason contest, upon his return.
Audrey Remole and Oran Varela, Unity. Junior Remole suffered a broken tibia and fibula in her left leg last January but learned how to compete in the high jump by pushing off her right leg. Senior Varela had knee surgery as a sophomore and shoulder surgery as a junior but started for a Class 3A state runner-up football team and 2A dual team state third-place wrestling program this school year.
Milestones
Max Allen, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Allen broke school records in the 200-meter dash (22.20 seconds) and 400 dash (49.27) and also placed second in the Class 1A 400 dash state race post-hamstring strain.
Barry Bauer, Watseka. Longtime coach and athletic director earned his 500th career varsity basketball win in his 27th year on the sidelines when Warriors girls' hoops knocked off Herscher 54-32 on Dec. 4, 2021.
Mikayla Blanke, Uni High. Junior holds Illineks girls' soccer's career goals scored record with 61 and also broke her own record for single-season goals by potting 37 this spring.
Hayden Brazelton, St. Joseph-Ogden. Senior ranks third on IHSA baseball's single-season runs-scored list by crossing home plate 74 times this spring, and he also broke Spartans single-season records in batting average (.536), hits (67), triples (six), home runs (six) and runs scored.
Cerro Gordo/Bement's Connor Brown, Cerro Gordo/Bement, Clinton's Kaitlyn Rauch, Arcola's Ariana Warren and Oakwood's Josh Young. Each scored a 1,000th career basketball point, and Rauch's teammate Mallory Cyrulik also hauled in her 1,000th career rebound.
Milford’s Dave Caldwell, Watseka’s Krista Pufahl, Judah Christian’s Bill Ipsen and Champaign Central’s John Staab. Each garnered a 400th coaching win — Caldwell with Bearcats boys' basketball, Pufahl with Warriors volleyball, Ipsen with Tribe boys' basketball and Staab with Maroons baseball.
Beau Edwards, Arcola. Senior broke school records in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 56.62 seconds) and 3,200 run (10:10.38), with the latter having been set in 1989, and he also holds the 1,600 run record.
Scott Hamilton, Unity. Rockets' veteran football coach and athletic director secured his 250th victory on the sideline when Unity opened its fall 2021 season with a 41-28 home win over Prairie Central.
Chris Jones, Monticello. Jones accumulated his 200th career win as the Sages' baseball coach when his team handled Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-0 on April 21, 2022.
Mahomet-Seymour’s Rob Ledin and Monticello’s Kevin Roy. Both coaches recorded a 300th career win this school year — Ledin with Bulldogs wrestling and Roy with Sages boys' basketball.
Ella McFarland, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Sophomore broke a 32-year-old Blue Devils girls' track and field high jump record at 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches despite having not competed in the event since seventh grade.
Emily Mennenga, LeRoy. Freshman wasted no time making an impact for a Class 1A regional-champion Panthers softball team, as she stole 46 bases to break a team record set the previous year by Tiffany Bargmann (38).
Jake Munroe, Champaign Central. Senior is Maroons baseball's career home runs leader with 14 and shares the single-season team records in home runs (eight), walks (35) and hit-by-pitches (14).
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola. Loyola Chicago signee became the all-time leading scorer in Warriors hoops history with 2,346 points, including a single-season program record of 844 points scored during the 2021-22 boys' season.
Cale Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Senior finished with the most points in Buffaloes boys' basketball history at 2,120 and established new baseball records in single-season batting average (.582), runs scored (39), stolen bases (33) and on-base percentage (.671).
Super sophomores
Jillian Alexander, Tuscola. She recovered from battling a health issue in her previous track and field season and became a Class 1A state champion, running the third leg on a victorious 800-meter relay unit.
Celia Barkley and Cordaro Sims, Urbana. Barkley was a swimmer and soccer player who led the latter team in points. Sims was the Tigers' lone state qualifier in the Class 2A boys' wrestling individual tournament.
Jack Barnhart, Max Braun and Sandhya Subbiah, Centennial. Barnhart was a lineman for a Class 6A football postseason qualifier and placed fourth in the Class 2A state wrestling 220-pound bracket. Braun placed third in the Class 1A state doubles draw. Subbiah once again was Chargers girls' tennis' top singles player and earned one state doubles win.
Ezra Bernhard and Laura Taylor, Champaign Central. Bernhard was the local boys' tennis sectional singles champion. Taylor helped Maroons girls' swimming and diving to a sectional championship and qualified for state through the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Amelia Birge and Macie Russell, Salt Fork. Birge garnered All-Area girls' golf first-team status. Russell thrived in cross-country, basketball, track and field and softball, placing 16th in the Class 1A girls' cross-country final and qualifying for the 1A girls' track meet in two events.
Lauren Bossingham, LeRoy. Played both volleyball and golf during the fall and received all-conference recognition in the latter. Then was an integral athlete for a 29-win Panthers softball squad by hitting .440 with six doubles.
Alex Faulkner, Danville. Continued to center Vikings boys' swimming and diving as he placed second in the local sectional's 200-yard freestyle race and third in its 100 freestyle showcase en route to an All-Area selection.
Addison Frick and Addie Martinie, St. Joseph-Ogden. Both all-conference softball picks, Spartan teammates helped that program to 25 wins after previously playing for Class 2A sectional-qualifying girls' basketball unit.
Jack Gallier, Mahomet-Seymour. Received his second All-Area football first-team honor in as many seasons after anchoring the Bulldogs' defensive line, racking up 92 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo/Bement. Placed 42nd in the Class 1A boys' cross-country state meet and then was one of two Broncos to qualify for the Class 1A boys' track and field state meet, placing 24th in the 3,200-meter run.
Maya Jenny, Schlarman. Placed third in the Class 1A Danville Sectional girls' tennis tournament's singles draw and went on to win one match at state. She lost just three regular-season matches.
Isaiah Johnson, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A three-sport athlete for the Falcons, Johnson's biggest statistical impact likely came on the soccer pitch as he produced a team-best 18 goals plus six assists for a 19-win Fisher/GCMS program.
Julia Johnson and Ruari Quarnstrom, St. Thomas More. Johnson was trained as a volleyball setter but stepped up as a middle for the Class 1A state champions. Quarnstrom was the leading scorer for STM girls' basketball, which made a surprise run to a Class 1A sectional final.
Andrea Li and Aryan Sachdev, Uni High. Li captured the girls' badminton state singles championship as the only local competitor in the entire IHSA postseason. Sachdev was a All-Area boys' tennis first-teamer who finished runner-up in the local sectional's singles bracket.
Caleb McCullough, Judah Christian. McCullough continues to be one of the area's best male golfers, with the basketball forward placing second in a Class 1A regional tournament and tying for 17th in a sectional event.
Alison Pangburn, Villa Grove. A volleyball and softball player, Pangburn especially stood out in the latter realm as she hit .436 with eight home runs and 36 RBI, setting or tying school records in four offensive categories.
Abby Sabalaskey, Westville. One of the area's most dominant softball pitchers, she finished 21-2 in the circle while compiling a 0.60 earned run average and 264 strikeouts, also hitting .500 with 11 doubles and 27 RBI.
Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Received All-Area first-team recognition in girls' basketball despite a major knee injury, averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals as the Knights went 21-2 while she was healthy.
Luke Teschke, Monticello. Verbally commit to Illinois State baseball with two high school seasons remaining helped Sages baseball to a Class 2A super-sectional appearance, and also was a football quarterback and strong safety.
Erica Woodard, Olivia Shike, Lexi Ritchie and Ruby Tarr, Unity. Woodard and Shike were top-seven performers for a Class 1A girls' cross-country team state champion, and Woodard also raced in the 1A girls' 3,200-meter run state race. Ritchie became the area's first-ever girls' wrestling state champion, at 155 pounds. Tarr was an All-Area softball first-teamer who helped the Rockets place third in the Class 2A state tournament.