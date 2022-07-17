MAHOMET — For the first time, Mahomet-Seymour is The News-Gazette’s Preps Program of the Year.
The Bulldogs topped the local high school scene for the 2021-22 school year, which began with boys’ and girls’ golf in mid-August and ended with M-S softball hoisting the fourth-place trophy at the Class 3A state tournament in June.
“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect it to happen,” said outgoing senior Nolan Nierenhausen, who competed for the school’s football, boys’ basketball and baseball teams. “But I knew, deep down, everyone that’s a Bulldog had the heart to do it. We all had the talent, and I think we showed up this year.”
Haylie Orton, an outgoing senior who suited up for the M-S volleyball team, also expressed surprise at the Bulldogs’ ability to hold off Unity, the two-time defending Program of the Year, in the final standings.
“I was not expecting it at all,” Orton said. “You might as well go out with a bang, so there we go. It wasn’t just upperclassmen (either) — it was also underclassmen. So it was an honor.”
Here’s how M-S produced 82 points in the Program of the Year standings, besting Unity’s runner-up total of 75 points and the totals of 45 other area high schools.
The Bulldogs produced 11 wins in football, 31 wins in volleyball, 30 wins in girls’ basketball, 30 wins in wrestling, 27 wins in baseball, 27 wins in softball and 19 wins in girls’ soccer to garner 17 total points. The M-S football team qualifying for the Class 5A playoffs added one more point.
The school won nine regional titles, three sectional championships and one super-sectional title to create 26 points. The Bulldogs boasted five News-Gazette All-Area Athletes of the Year and three All-Area Coaches of the Year to gain 16 more points, and M-S put at least one athlete on 13 different All-Area first teams to claim an additional 13 points.
Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring was the earning of at least one state medal in three different sports, bagging a final nine points.
“Normally you don’t hear a whole lot about some of the sports at the school,” Orton said. “It was nice to have the support of not just other fellow athletes, but of the whole school for all sports.”
“Being in three sports all four years, it was rough coming up,” Nierenhausen added. “But our senior year was one of the most fantastic years I’ve ever had ... and I’m so thankful to be a Bulldog.”
EXPLANATION OF OUR PROGRAM OF THE YEAR PROCESS
In 2005, we asked former News-Gazette sports writer Fred Kroner to come up with a formula to fairly evaluate all of our area schools against one another, regardless of the number of sports they offered.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas and Sports Editor Matt Daniels adjusted the system in a few ways for this school year, in an effort to bring increased fairness to all local schools. Conference champions remain out of the picture because not all area schools belong to conferences. That leaves nine categories in which points were awarded.
Teams that won 20 events (15 in soccer, 10 in football) receive two points, and teams that hit 30 or more victories receive three points. Unlike in previous years — when regional titles were worth two points, sectional titles four points and super-sectional plaques six points — all three of those honors are worth two points apiece. This change was made because several sports do not have regional or super-sectional hardware for which to compete. We’ve also added one point for a school that boasts a football postseason qualifier.
In addition to the two points schools continue to receive for rostering a News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year or Coach of the Year, schools now receive one point if their name is listed on a News-Gazette All-Area first-team list. This allows more schools to be recognized beyond whether or not they could win IHSA postseason hardware. No extra credit is given if a team produced multiple first-teamers in a single sport.
On top of this, the point output for state medalists and state champions has been flipped from previous years. Three points are awarded when a team medals in a state tournament, and six points are awarded when a team or individual athlete garners a state title. This more fairly awards those who managed to reach the most difficult plateau possible in an IHSA season: earning a state championship. No extra credit is given for programs or individuals that earn multiple state medals or state titles.
We’ve also done away with dividing schools’ point totals by the number of sports in which they field teams. This was done to, again, allow for a more balanced playing field among all area schools in our Program of the Year race.