- The 11th-year Spartans leader oversaw another dominant campaign from his program. SJ-O was victorious in its first nine games and put together a 21-game win streak between May 6 and June 12, surging to a 14-0 record in Illini Prairie Conference play along the way. That string of success concluded in a Class 2A super-sectional loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, but the Spartans still compiled a 33-3 record while only two other local teams finished with even 20 wins.
- “It started with playing in the Maroon/Columbia fall series that we had in October, when the IHSA gave us those 20 (contact) days to use. We had a seven-game series, with the seniors being the captains. They won all seven games. We had a dogpile walk-off. Loved seeing the kids back on the field competing, first time back on the field in over a year. And then that first (regular-season) game versus Centennial, just being back on the diamond, putting the uniform back on. Then later in April, we went 6-0 in a week with 24 players between varsity and JV between quarantines. Expectations were high at the varsity and JV level where we were able to keep things going even dealing with quarantines. Back to having team meals ... being around the team again off the field. I thought our community support this season from community members, parents, grandparents, former players, future young players throughout those first four games we hosted throughout the regional and sectional at home, and then again at Millikin (in the super-sectional), was awesome. The highlight for me was those days in the postseason where we see our fans line the field, and it was just tremendous. And I think a moment I’ll never forget is when Isaiah Immke cleared the bases on that double in the sectional. I think that’s the loudest game I’ve been part of since that 2013 (super-sectional) game at Illinois. But then just being able to experience a full season and postseason with this team and the seniors — being able to compete with them and a group that had high expectations.”
A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ...
- a New York Mets World Series game with my boys, my brothers and my dad. We just got back from a little trip in Pittsburgh. We followed the Mets for a couple days.
If he wasn’t a coach, he would ...
- be working with the nonprofit my wife and I started over COVID. It’s called Haley’s Harvest, and it provides educational opportunities in gardening and agriculture with the hope of providing local food for food banks using fresh produce and livestock.
His favorite motivational tactic is ...
- challenging young athletes to be the best they can be and helping them live in the moment, learn from past failures and success to continue to push them to succeed. Just continuing to challenge them to be anything and do anything they want through hard work.
His favorite subject to study in school was ...
- anything with educational and organizational leadership.
His favorite athletes are ...
- my four kids. Watching them compete and grow and learn, this time we’ve had this last year has been cool to be with them. I’ve got a fourth-grader through junior.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Friends.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be ...
- Bill Belichick, Tim Corbin and Michael Jordan.
What he enjoys most about coaching is ...
- living what I want to live. Twenty years ago when I graduated college, if you would’ve told me that this is where I’d be, this is what I enjoy. I enjoy this community. I enjoy this baseball program. I enjoy this school district. That we get the opportunities to compete on the field yet challenge kids to be everything they want to be. I enjoy to teach kids the attention to detail, teaching life values — being punctual, on time, accountable, committed to teammates and themselves. I just enjoy coaching kids in the game that eventually they’re going to use those attributes later in life when they’re successful.
