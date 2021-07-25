Tyler Altenbaumer
St. Joseph-Ogden junior,
pitcher/third baseman
Why he made the first team: On a team filled with strong pitching, Altenbaumer brought some of the best. He posted a 9-0 record, 0.91 earned run average and 95 strikeouts in 532/3
- innings for the 33-3 Spartans, also hitting .389 with 10 doubles, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- eggs.
In his dream career, he would ...
- build or design something.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- physics.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Albert Pujols.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Andy Cotner, my grandma and Michael Jordan.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit all Major League ballparks, watch Illinois in the Final Four and snorkeling/scuba diving.
Crayton Burnett
St. Joseph-Ogden senior,
pitcher/infielder
Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year — also an Illinois signee — gave the Class 2A sectional-champion Spartans some of their best pitching (10-1 record, 0.70 earned run average, 133 strikeouts against four walks, six shutouts and one no-hitter in 692/3
- innings) and hitting (.324 average, four home runs, 33 RBI, 24 walks) during a dominant season.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- nothing specific.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an MLB pitcher.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- chemistry.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Mike Trout.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Greg Maddux, Jacob DeGrom and Yadier Molina.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, go to every MLB stadium and enjoy each and every day.
Rance Bryant
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior,
pitcher
Why he made the first team: Also an All-Area boys’ golf first-teamer, Bryant now will continue his baseball career at Kellogg (Mich.) Community College after hitting .508 with four home runs, 21 RBI and 30 runs scored as a senior, adding a 1.32 earned run average and 45 strikeouts in 261/3
- innings pitched.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lil Uzi Vert.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- eggs with avocado and toast.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be in MLB.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- anatomy.
His favorite athlete is ...
- my boy Eric Watson.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “SpongeBob SquarePants.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- my late Grandpa Bryant, Tyler Brennan and Derek Jeter.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to Dubai, fly a plane and play Division I baseball.
Isaiah Immke
St. Joseph-Ogden senior,
infielder
Why he made the first team:
- Overshadowed by some of his teammates, Immke found plenty of ways to grab the spotlight during a 33-win season. He hit .389 with 10 doubles, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored and contributed a bases-clearing double during a Class 2A sectional final win against Paris.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Rodney Atkins.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Casey’s pizza.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be the head of an MLB grounds crew.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Larry Bird.
His favorite TV show is ...
- I’d rather watch a movie.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Nolan Arenado, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Larry Bird.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit every MLB stadium, go to Venice and drive a Lamborghini.
Danny Lack
Centennial senior,
pitcher/infielder
Why he made the first team:
- Lack’s statistics stood out even on a Chargers team with a pair of future college athletes in Tyler McClure and Walker Smith. Lack hit .411 with 13 doubles, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 walks for a Centennial squad that nearly won a Class 3A regional title.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Hillsong UNITED.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a big sandwich and drinks a giant jug of water.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a videographer for professional sports teams.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- economics.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Javier Baez.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Office.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Jesus, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Trout.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go on an international missions trip, run my own business and visit the outdoor gym at Venice Beach.
Jake Munroe
Champaign Central junior,
shortstop
Why he made the first team:
- Munroe generated plenty of publicity when he became the fourth Maroon to homer three times in one game (May 15 against Hoopeston Area). But he thrived all season for the Class 3A regional champs, hitting .494 with six home runs, 11 doubles, eight triples, 27 RBI, 49 runs scored, 25 walks and 19 stolen bases.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Drake.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a chocolate protein bar.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an MLB player.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
His favorite athlete is ...
- LeBron James.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Office.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Ken Griffey Jr., LeBron James and David Ortiz.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- attend a World Series, skydive and go to Hawaii.
Logan Petersen
LeRoy senior,
pitcher
Why he made the first team:
- A 2019 All-Area first-teamer along with St. Joseph-Ogden’s Crayton Burnett, future Illinois Wesleyan athlete Petersen compiled a 6-0 record, 0.81 earned run average and 60 strikeouts pitching for the 20-win Panthers. He also hitting .315 with 19 RBI.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Toby Keith.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Subway.
In his dream career, he would ...
- have my own business.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Shaquille O’Neal.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “The Office.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler and Dwayne Johnson.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go skydiving, drive over 200 miles per hour and go scuba diving.
Braden Roesch
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior,
pitcher/outfielder
Why he made the first team: Though Roesch earned just three pitching wins on the season, his stellar numbers suggest more should have been possible. The Illinois-Springfield signee put up a 0.58 earned run average and 72 strikeouts in 361/3
- innings, and he added a .368 batting average and 15 RBI.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- maybe a light snack.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a college baseball coach.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Giannis Antetokounmpo.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “All American.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Adam Sandler, Derrek Lee and Justin Fields.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- travel to MLB ballparks, skydive and swim with sharks.
Joey Sprinkle
Monticello junior,
pitcher/infielder
Why he made the first team:
- Sprinkle played a significant role in the Sages’ turnaround from 4-5 at midseason to finishing 14-6 on the spring. Monticello’s starting quarterback in football hit .467 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored on the diamond.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a Twix and drinks a Gatorade.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a marine biologist with private stock investments.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ben Roethlisberger.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Friends.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Adam Sandler, Shaquille O’Neal and Cully Welter.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydive, travel to all seven continents and catch a swordfish off the coast of Louisiana.
Cale Steinbaugh
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman junior,
pitcher/infielder
Why he made the first team:
- A multi-sport star for the Buffaloes, Steinbaugh largely dominated Vermilion Valley Conference pitchers and hitters to the tune of a .486 batting average, 15 runs scored and 32 stolen bases in the field and a 2.17 earned run average and 33 strikeouts on the mound.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Luke Combs.
Before he competes, he eats
- ... pasta and smoked sausage.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play in MLB.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Mike Trout.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Impractical Jokers.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mike Trout, Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- attend a World Series, attend an MLB All-Star Game and visit every MLB stadium.
Chase Wagers
Mahomet-Seymour junior,
third baseman
Why he made the first team:
- Wagers earned the Bulldogs’ batting title with a .442 average, edging out fellow first-teamer Blake Wolters, and produced 31 RBI, 18 runs scored and 13 walks to go with three pitching victories for the Class 3A regional champions.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Drake.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- anything.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be involved with baseball.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Mike Trout.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “All American.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mike Trout, Michael Jordan and Kris Bryant.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit every MLB stadium, travel the world and go to a World Series game.
Blake Wolters
Mahomet-Seymour sophomore,
pitcher/outfielder
Why he made the first team:
- The lone sophomore on this 12-player list excelled both on the mound and at the plate for the 15-win Bulldogs. He posted a 5-2 record, 3.06 earned run average and 38 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched, as well as a .416 batting average with 17 RBI, 26 runs scored and 12 walks.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Olivia Rodrigo.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a peanut butter sandwich.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an architect.
His favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- math and chemistry.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Shohei Ohtani.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Jesus, Michael Jordan and Martin Luther King Jr.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- bungee jumping, hang gliding and visiting Yellowstone.