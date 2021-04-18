➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Mandrell’s first two seasons in charge of the Comets had plenty of positive moments, with the team posting records of 21-11 and 18-14. But Oakwood reached a new high in his third campaign, as the Comets turned in a 10-2 mark that included a 9-0 record in Vermilion Valley Conference action — ending with a 58-50 win at previous league champion Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — and Mandrell’s 500th career coaching triumph.
➜ Mandrell’s season highlights: “The kids were ready to play and wanted to play — we all wanted to play — so it did mean a lot. And it was kind of a storybook type of thing as far as you win the conference, and the 500’s nice, too. It was just a good experience.”
➜ A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ... the seventh game of the World Series, if the Cardinals are in it.
➜ If he wasn’t a coach ... I would be a helicopter pilot
➜ His favorite motivational tactic is ... trying to convince players to be self-motivated.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school was ... physical education. I didn’t like homework.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu, because he brought U of I basketball back to prominence.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Chicago Fire.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be ... Abraham Lincoln, Ozzie Smith and Paul “Bear” Bryant.
➜ What he enjoys most about coaching is ... trying to improve the team from the beginning of the season to the end. ... It was special with Brevin (Wells) and Isaiah (Ruch) playing all three years for us a lot. It just would’ve made me sick if they couldn’t play, and they were so coachable and they led by example. So I was happy for them, really, in a lot of ways.