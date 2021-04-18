TUSCOLA — The 1996 film “Space Jam” opens on a scene of a young Michael Jordan practicing his basketball shot just outside his family home.
The chain netting rattles in the dark as the ball repeatedly drops through the rim, causing Jordan’s father to come out of the house and tell Michael he needs to come inside.
Jalen Quinn never kept anybody awake while practicing basketball. But many of the aforementioned elements from that movie moment apply to some of Quinn’s younger years.
All of his life, Quinn has lived a short walk away from Ervin Park in Tuscola. The green space contains a concrete court with two in-ground baskets, each sporting chain netting.
The 6-foot-3 Quinn is tall and agile enough to dunk on these baskets nowadays, a junior standout at Tuscola. That wasn’t the case earlier in Quinn’s life.
“I definitely remember times I was shooting over there ... and I remember my grandpa coming out the back door saying, ‘Dinner’s ready,’” Quinn said. “The whole time I was just getting shots up. It was pretty fun, and thinking about it now, that’s pretty similar (to Space Jam).”
Quinn was shooting back then simply because he enjoyed it. The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year — the first one from Tuscola since the award was first handed out in 1986 — had no expectation of becoming a Division I target or a name known statewide and beyond.
But he’s done just that through his first three seasons at Tuscola.
“It was never on my mind,” Quinn said. “I knew I was somewhat athletic of a kid, and I always just played it for fun. ... I never knew I’d be in this position at all.”
But he is, furthering his college stock by averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for coach Justin Bozarth’s 13-5 Warriors this past winter.
Even if a younger Quinn wasn’t quite sure where his basketball talents could take him, those who hooped it up with Quinn at Ervin Park knew they were seeing something special.
“Everyone would want Jalen on his team because he’d be the best,” fellow Tuscola junior Haven Hatfield said. “He would just take over a game, even at 11 or 12 years old.”
★ ★ ★
It didn’t take too long for Quinn to realize how many hours he could spend getting up shots at Ervin Park. And he wasn’t alone in that mindset.
Younger brother Jordan, a freshman at Tuscola, would join him once he became a little older. Among his age group, Jalen Quinn found basketball friends in Hatfield, Patrick Pierce, James Parsley and Thomas Brown.
“There’s so many of them that I’m probably forgetting a few,” Quinn said. “But they were all with me every step of the way, and they’re still my friends today, so I love them to death.”
Pierce and Quinn always have lived close to one another, which made it easy for the boys to connect when seeking ways to spend their time.
“The first thing we’d always do when we woke up, the first thing was just basketball,” said Pierce, another junior at Tuscola. “That’s all we wanted to do.”
One highlight of these interactions is the aforementioned group’s involvement in the annual Tuscola Fourth of July 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
“We won a lot of them growing up,” Quinn said. “I remember we always got these medals, and we’d take goofy pictures after because our parents would want us to take pictures.”
The tournaments proved especially beneficial to Hatfield, who moved to the Douglas County town when he was in fifth grade.
“We usually walked all over those tournaments. I just remember we won a lot,” Hatfield said. “I’ll cherish those memories forever, hanging out with my friends at Ervin Park. ... Jalen was my friend immediately. He brought me into this culture.”
Quinn believes the level of familiarity he was able to develop with his athletic surroundings contributed to his basketball prowess.
He noted little to nothing has changed at Ervin Park since he first visited — the two-hoop basketball court currently is undergoing a resurfacing, ironically. And Quinn has lived in the same house in Tuscola all his life.
“Any time I wanted to ... I would always get a basketball in my hand and go to the park and shoot baskets,” Quinn said. “I utilize it very well, I think. Over time, basketball kind of just came to me and came naturally.”
There’s also growth to be had, Quinn said, from spending time on an outdoor court against occasionally unfamiliar competition.
“You just kind of get used to ... learning how to play basketball different ways,” Quinn said. “Another thing you learn ... is just a toughness standpoint. You’re playing on concrete. Sometimes you’re going to fall, get scratched up, playing with older guys, stronger guys. So you’ve just got to learn how to get tough.”
★ ★ ★
It never hurts to be too tough of a basketball player, either.
Especially as opponents continue to get bigger, the level of play continues to rise and an athlete like Quinn is asked to provide more and more on the court.
With that in mind, Quinn began training at The Athlete Factory in Bloomington, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit nationally. Owner Chad Hobbs knows a friend of Quinn’s grandfather, and Hobbs also was a Lake Land College men’s basketball teammate of Bozarth.
Quinn travels to The Athlete Factory three to four times per week for training on top of a once-weekly trip to Yorkville for AAU practice with the Illinois Wolves.
“He had very limited experience in the weight room,” Hobbs said of Quinn, who confirmed as much by noting most of his weightlifting earlier in life came through playing football. “What I saw out of the gate was the focus he brought to the table. You don’t get to the level he plays at without a certain type of concentration.”
Hobbs put Quinn through myriad tests — archiving Quinn’s range of movement and attributes in speed and strength — to kick off their training relationship. Then the pandemic arrived.
And yet, Quinn said he’s added 15 pounds of muscle since meeting Hobbs.
“He’s put 4 inches on his vertical in a year,” Hobbs said. “He started at about 165 or 166 (pounds), and going into the season, we had him at about 182.”
“Whatever I could do to better myself, I tried to do it,” Quinn added, “because a lot of people took this as an off period. And I tried to just make the best out of it.”
★ ★ ★
Hobbs also has worked with current NBA forward Keita Bates-Diop, Saint Louis forward Francis Okoro and former Winthrop guard Keondre Schumacher, now at Illinois Wesleyan. So Hobbs is aware of what’s required for a high school athlete to reach a significant college or professional target.
“I knew ... some coaches were expressing early on, ‘Is (Quinn) athletic enough to play at the Power 5 level?’ I think he’s well on his way,” Hobbs said. “He had multiple dunks this year. ... That’s something we really wanted to showcase. It kind of raises an eyebrow — this kid’s getting more athletic.”
Quinn isn’t putting a firm timeline on picking his college destination. He holds offers from Drake, Eastern Illinois, Loyola Chicago, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago. Quinn’s interest list includes Brad Underwood’s Illini, Air Force, Appalachian State, Belmont, Butler, Colorado State, Holy Cross, Illinois State, Miami (Ohio), Missouri, Purdue, San Diego, Toledo and Utah State.
“I’m just letting things play out,” said Quinn, who has participated in a pair of AAU tournaments with the Illinois Wolves since Tuscola’s 2021 season ended on March 13. “I’m definitely going to wait until the AAU season is over before I make a final decision.”
Wherever Quinn winds up playing at the next level, both Hatfield and Pierce said they hope to attend some games.
Quinn’s pals are up close and personal to his ongoing basketball development, so they can identify changes to Quinn’s game better than most.
“As he entered his junior year, he was a lot more vocal in the start of the summer,” said Hatfield, a Warriors basketball teammate of Quinn’s. “Freshman year, he was a little more timid, but he was a freshman. Now, he’s very vocal, and he’s very encouraging to the younger kids.”
“He improved on his shooting a lot. He can hit anything now, it seems like,” Pierce added. “It’s really great watching him grow and be successful, and he’s just a really good dude.”
Quinn said “it would’ve been really weird” to see his junior basketball season wiped out entirely in response to the pandemic. And he doesn’t say that entirely from a college preparation standpoint.
Though Quinn is on a different athletic trajectory than his Warriors teammates, he’s still one of them. To that point, Hatfield recalls Quinn heaving a full-court pass that Hatfield converted for a game-winning layup during an eighth-grade regional semifinal game.
“Jalen could be selfish, but he’s not,” Hatfield said. “He’s the number one non-selfish dude on the court. ... He’s an overall great player.”
When several of the state’s basketball eyes turned to Tuscola for the Warriors’ Jan. 29 matchup against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond — one of the state’s first high school basketball games of the school year after a pandemic-forced delay — Quinn wasn’t just thinking about what that would mean for his future.
He’s got plenty of other opportunities to create those sorts of headlines. This was about the hometown in which he first fostered a love for basketball.
Needless to say, Quinn has helped put Tuscola basketball back on the state map.
“It was even better attention,” Quinn said. “It wasn’t just focused on one person. It was focused on the team and our coaches, and even our school and our staff.”