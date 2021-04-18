Trey Bazzell
Senior guard, Prairie Central
➜ Why he made the first team: The repeat first-team selection did a bit of everything for the 11-4 Hawks, averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state first-teamer will take his athletic talents to Illinois Wesleyan next school year.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Chris Stapleton.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Subway sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a TV sports commentator.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Ozark.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Ronald Reagan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... win a national championship in college, play Augusta National Golf Club and go to a Dallas Cowboys football game.
Henry Hamelberg
Senior forward, Champaign Central
➜ Why he made the first team: Blocked out from regular varsity time by a talented group as a junior, Hamelberg made the most of his minutes as a senior by averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the 9-5 Maroons.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... John Mayer.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Cactus Grill.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... get lots of money and be happy.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Boy Meets World.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Miles Teller, Bugs Bunny and The Rock.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, see the Eiffel Tower and dunk on Diego Sanchez.
Nate Hoskins
Senior guard, Danville
➜ Why he made the first team: Another repeat first-team choice, Hoskins helped run the show for the 7-5 Vikings to the tune of 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Hoskins, an IBCA Class 3A all-state first-teamer, will play next season at Lawrenceville (N.J.) School.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G or Lil Durk.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NBA and be a successful actor.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyrie Irving.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Martin.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tupac, Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant — to learn from some of the GOATs.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play paintball, watch the Brooklyn Nets play and go to a rap concert.
Ty Pence
Sophomore guard, St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Why he made the first team: The IBCA Class 2A all-state first-team selection took over entire games on a regular basis for the 9-4 Spartans, and that showed by averaging 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds this winter.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Tjay.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an athletic director at a major university.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... world history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LeBron James, Steph Curry and Javier Baez.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... watch LeBron play and meet him, travel the world and graduate and become successful.
Jalen Quinn
Junior guard, Tuscola
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year — now a three-time All-Area first-team choice — came up big for the 13-5 Warriors while they were 2A state-ranked and played even bigger when the team became short-handed later in the season. The IBCA 2A all-state first-teamer averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... any snacks.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NBA.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel out of the country, go to an NBA Finals game and sky dive.
Tevin Smith
Senior guard, Danville
➜ Why he made the first team: Returning to the first team after a one-year absence caused by injury, the Cal State Fullerton commit formed a potent 1-2 punch with fellow senior Nate Hoskins. Smith averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals en route to IBCA Class 3A all-state first-team status.
➜ Smith on recovering from a knee injury prior to his junior season and his impact on Danville basketball: “Tearing your ACL puts you in a dark place, and ... I feel like I was there for a while. It just takes a real toll on you. You don’t want to be around people. You just feel lonely. But you’ve just got to keep fighting. ... I think I left a big impact on Danville. I think it would’ve been bigger if I would’ve never gotten hurt. I think I left a legacy that you’re more than an athlete — good inside the school and outside the court and on the court. I feel like a lot of people do look up to me because you don’t really see that in Danville and then go to big places also, so I’m trying to really be the first.”
Elijah Tidwell
Senior guard, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
➜ Why he made the first team: Stepping into the shoes of former All-Area Player of the Year Drew Reifsteck, Tidwell made a splash by averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.3 steals for the 12-4 Blue Devils, snagging IBCA Class 2A all-state honorable mention status in the process.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Newsboys.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a meat and cheese sandwich with a bag of chips.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be coaching and teaching.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friday Night Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my teenage dad, my teenage grandpa and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a Final Four, own a hot tub and become a coach.
Eli Warren
Senior guard, Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: A former All-Area first-team pick in boys’ soccer, Warren proved his multi-sport capabilities by averaging 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 10-4 Bulldogs, who picked up nine of those victories in the tough Apollo Conference.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Travis Scott.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles — first thing before every game, if I can.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... coach in the NBA.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... economics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu because he brought life back to Champaign basketball.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Ozark.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Joe Rogan and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go the NBA Finals, travel to Europe and go to a Super Bowl.
Brevin Wells
Senior guard, Oakwood
➜ Why he made the first team: Also the Comets’ starting quarterback in football this spring, Wells thrived at the point for Oakwood’s 10-2 boys’ basketball team. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 assists for a group that captured the Vermilion Valley Conference crown with a perfect 9-0 mark.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Totino’s pizza.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a sports analyst.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... a road trip with my friends, play basketball at Rucker Park and go skydiving.
Jermale Young Jr.
Senior guard, Urbana
➜ Why he made the first team: The repeat first-team selection couldn’t help the Tigers replicate the past success of consecutive regional championships, but Young still stood out in the vaunted Big 12 Conference by averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals this past season.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... NBA YoungBoy.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles or sour candy.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Everybody Hates Chris.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go out of the country, go on a cruise and hike on mountains.