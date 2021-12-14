Dorjahn pushed the Knights to their first-ever regional championship in 2019, then another such plaque plus their first-ever
sectional title in 2020. ALAH ended last season placing second in the unsanctioned Class 1A state meet, and Dorjahn made sure
his 2021 group capitalized on that past success. He directed the Knights to regional and sectional titles before a runner-up effort
in the 1A state meet. ALAH’s state-scoring five of Logan Beckmier, Jace Green, Jacob Adcock, Lyle Adcock and Jacob Duzan was joined by Jesus Corona and Steven Edwards. We let Dorjahn, in his own words, explain what made this season special:
“The 2021 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross-country season had so many highlights. We had a fun opener at the night meet at Clinton with its carnival-like atmosphere and a first-place team finish. Running at Charleston against predominantly Class 2A schools was a confidence booster while finishing third as a team, though we were short-handed. The team winning in meets at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tuscola while running against the best two runners in the state was fun. The electric, championship atmosphere at St. Joseph-Ogden is so neat. What a class event.
“Dominating the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet while winning our third in a row and hosting it for our senior day was great. Winning the Cumberland Invite for the first time while beating a very good Benton team was a statement win. The third consecutive regional win was somewhat expected. Winning sectionals a second straight year was a surprise, though the boys went into that meet confident in their training.
“The state meet runner-up finish, by far, was the crowning achievement of a very focused and confident team effort. We were proud to represent downstate against the Chicago schools. Watching these guys develop and improve individually and as an incredible team was extremely satisfying. For all of them to run significant personal bests at Detwiller was rewarding for all of us. They do an outstanding job of representing our school and our communities in a positive and professional manner.
“The season was another step toward establishing a successful culture for our running program — an important step for these kids’ growth and maturity. The kids take great pride in their accomplishments and representing their school. This team is so close, and they cheer for each other. They’re just a joy to be around and fun to coach.”