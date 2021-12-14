Logan Beckmier Junior ALAH
➜ Why he made the first team: Though the Knights offered plenty of balance in their lineup all season long, Beckmier was the No. 1 guy throughout. He won the team’s Class 1A regional race and ranked second in its sectional field before claiming 13th place in the 1A state meet (15 minutes, 20.8 seconds) and helping ALAH to a runner-up team finish.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Whiskey Myers.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a blueberry muffin.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work for myself and make a large amount of money.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Steve Prefontaine, Phil Knight and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a different country, skydiving and winning state in cross-country.
Bryson Grant Junior Iroquois West➜ Why he made the first team: Grant consistently put himself among the top performers in his races, finishing inside the top five of every event until state. He claimed second place in his Class 1A regional and fifth in his 1A sectional, then dashed to 18th place in the 1A state tournament with a time of 15 minutes, 27.2 seconds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Fall Out Boy.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... no sugar products or anything unhealthy.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be running for a living and make money breaking records.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Hicham El Guerrouj.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Simon Sinek and Gary Vaynerchuk.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... run in the Olympics, go skydiving and go scuba diving.
Ryder James Senior PBL➜ Why he made the first team: Our two-time Runner of the Year had a final prep cross-country season to remember. The Missouri signee won 10 of his 11 races, including all three of his postseason events — the Class 1A Chrisman Regional, the 1A St. Teresa Sectional and the 1A state meet, the last of those with a time of 14 minutes, 16.9 seconds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Travis Scott.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Goldfish.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a physical therapist.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Green.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus Christ, Steve Prefontaine and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend Rolling Loud, skydive and visit Venice, Italy.
Sam Lambert Senior Urbana
➜ Why he made the first team: Lambert pushed his times into the mid- and low-15s as the season progressed and was champion of the Twin City Meet and Big 12 Conference Meet before placing fourth at his regional, ninth at his sectional and 26th in the Class 2A state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 25.7 seconds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Death Grips.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... world history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noureddine Morceli.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Monk.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Joseph-Louis Lagrange, Albert Einstein and Louis Beuschlein.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to every national park in the U.S., high-five a penguin and learn how to surf.
Eli Mojonnier Senior BHRA
➜ Why he made the first team: The two-time first-team All-Area selection continued blazing across courses statewide in his senior season, surging to four meet victories before ranking second in his regional race, fourth in his sectional showcase and 22nd in the Class 1A state field with a clocking of 15 minutes, 31.4 seconds for the future Illinois State distance runner.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Tory Lanez.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... blueberry bread.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be president.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jace Waterman.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Peaky Blinders.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Donald Trump, God and Mattie Kennel.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... sail the world, fly a plane and go skydiving.
Kyle Nofziger Senior Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Another repeat All-Area first-team pick, Nofziger was a top-four finisher in six of his team’s nine meets. Among those were a pair of third-place showings in his regional and sectional races ahead of snagging 27th place in the Class 2A state event with a time of 15 minutes, 27.3 seconds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Limp Bizkit.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a sandwich bag full of Rice Chex cereal.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a hedge-fund manager.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joseph Scheele, five-star basketball recruit.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Top Gear.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Steve Prefontaine, Neal Garrison and Paavo Nurmi.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... climb one of the Seven Summits, attend a World Cup and travel the rivers of Vietnam.
Joseph Scheele Senior Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Scheele regularly contended with teammate Kyle Nofziger for the Bulldogs’ top spot, winning the Apollo Conference Meet title along the way. He notched the runner-up position in his regional and fifth place in his sectional before claiming 50th place in the Class 2A state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 48.6 seconds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Beastie Boys.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be in actuarial sciences.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Symmonds.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Sean William Scott, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Heath Ledger.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, learn to backflip and eat at White Castle.