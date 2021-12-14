PAXTON — It took Ryder James 14 minutes, 16.89 seconds to win a cross-country state championship. In the most literal sense.
That’s how fast the Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior completed the 3-mile layout at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Nov. 6 to finish first in the Class 1A boys’ field.
Of course, the future Missouri men’s distance runner didn’t just fall out of the sky, run a title-earning time and disappear off the map afterward.
James’ journey to the top of Illinois’ small-school boys’ cross-country scene took years of dedicated work. It took a strong supporting cast around James. And it took the follow-through of a race plan even James initially didn’t see as feasible.
“I’m a state champion. No one can ever take that away from me,” James said. “And all my hard work just paid off. It was crazy.”
The News-Gazette All-Area boys’ cross-country Runner of the Year — for the second consecutive season — was a dominant force in every race he entered for the Panthers.
James won all but one of his 11 events and wasn’t defeated in an event following the PBL Invitational on Sept. 11. He clocked a time below 15 minutes on three different occasions leading up to the state meet before putting forth a personal-best display when he needed it most.
Perhaps everyone should have seen this coming. Just consider what James told Panthers coach Dustin Franckey back in 2018.
“He told me, ‘Coach, I want to run 14:10.’ And I’m like, holy smokes,” Franckey said. “The kid has set so many goals and has achieved them.”
Lofty expectationsJames first entertained the idea of winning an individual high school state championship when he was in eighth grade.
He and Herscher’s Drew Rogers were becoming fast friends while watching the 2017 IHSA state finals.
“We were walking back and forth and he was like, ‘It’d be crazy if we took turns winning state,’” Ryder said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’d be crazy. I think we could make it happen, though.’ ... And that’s exactly what we did.”
Rogers was the 2019 Class 1A state titlist and also ranked first in last season’s unsanctioned 1A state meet at Chillicothe. James finished fifth and fourth, respectively, in those two races.
Both James and Rogers entered this year’s state meet as regional and sectional champions. That didn’t quite mean James was thrilled with where he was at running-wise.
“When I got done with sectionals, I wasn’t exactly happy with it,” James said. “It wasn’t my best race or anything. So I was kind of thinking about that a little bit and just hoping that I’d feel better by state.”
Both Franckey and Mark James, Ryder’s father, said they saw significant improvement in Ryder’s mental approach to cross-country, pairing nicely with his relentless work ethic and top-tier physical talent.
“The whole last month of the season kind of fell into place with training, and his mental state was perfect coming off of St. Joe (running 14:21.2 in a Sept. 25 road race),” Franckey said. “That was the huge piece we needed was the big breakthrough race, and that was solo. ... There’s no magical workout you can do. It was more on the mental side, honing in on that piece of the pie.”
“He really focused on his training making sure he was ready for (state),” Mark added. “After the (Peoria Heights Invitational on Oct. 16 at Detweiller Park), he was super excited because he came back and told us, ‘Back in the triangle (part of the course), I figured out where I want to make my moves — where I can make them at to be successful. I’m so glad I got to run that race and run it well ahead of state.’”
Ryder’s post-sectional, pre-state running regimen was focused on repeat 200- and 400-meter dashes. As he describes it, the goal of these short-burst workouts is “trying to make your goal pace during the race feel a bit more relaxed compared to your training pace.”
Then came race visualization.
“I just laid in my bed and envisioned every kind of scenario that could possibly happen during the race,” Ryder said. “I came up with like 15 to 20, anything I could think of. I just came up with, OK, what are you going to do if this, this and this happens.”
Mark and his wife, Jennifer, drove Ryder to Detweiller Park the morning of state, with Ryder waking up around 5:45 a.m. ahead of the 10 a.m. race start.
Ryder acknowledged experiencing nerves he normally wouldn’t, but he plugged into his pre-race music selection and attempted to lock in mentally.
“He has to get in the zone, so he won’t speak,” Mark said. “His mom knows. She won’t try to talk to him. I’ll talk to him and she’s like, ‘You know he’s not listening.’”
Part of the James family’s pre-race tradition is a prayer and Mark writing on one of Ryder’s arms the phrase “Philippians 4:13” — a Bible verse that reads “I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me.”
“Most of the time you can’t see it because he’s wearing sleeves,” Mark said. “I don’t know that he forgets it very often.”
Ryder chatted with Rogers and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier — the eventual 22nd-place state finisher — prior to the 1A boys’ race. Franckey also made it a point to have Ryder’s body sufficiently prepared for what was to come.
“Sophomore year I dropped the ball and he didn’t warm up enough,” Franckey said. “So I went and warmed up with him last year. I shared with him my mindset when I won my state title in 1999 (with Eureka). ... I could tell he was rolling me in the warmup. He was pretty antsy, which is a good thing.”
Any jitters abated for Ryder roughly five minutes before the starter’s gun fired.
“It was a complete switch-up,” he said. “(I told myself) you are going to place well, and if you do your best, that’s all you can really ask for.”
And off he goesRyder got out of his starting slot quickly, just as he hoped he would.
“It was a group of about five or six guys. I was chilling in the first 400 (meters), and me and Drew gave each other a fist bump and said, ‘Let’s go,’” Ryder said. “I felt really good. I felt locked in at that point.”
The state course’s opening straightaway leads into a large loop along which nearly every significant mile marker exists. Runners essentially complete two laps around this loop.
Only the 11/2-mile mark is separate, located along the aforementioned triangle that is separated visually from the other loop by a row of trees.
“I post myself at the mile. Then I can have a good tell where he’s at at the mile and coming around the second loop,” Mark said. “My wife wants to be there at the start, and she always has to be at the finish line.”
Franckey actually felt Ryder’s first mile — clocking around 4:41 — was a bit quicker than planned. It was similar in time to Ryder’s sophomore-year opening mile at state.
“(That year) you could tell on his face he was kind of panicking a little bit,” Franckey said. “This year ... he looked in control — the typical Ryder we’ve seen over the last season, really.”
“My sophomore year ... I felt exhausted,” Ryder added. “But senior year I felt super strong, so it just shows how much I’ve improved over the past two years.”
Ryder’s second mile was crucial to the outcome he desired.
“We talked about sitting in that pack with Drew, (West Hancock’s) Miles Sheppard, (Benton’s) Gavin Genisio and making that move going down the hill after the mile mark before you go out to the triangle,” Franckey said. “And then another one we had spoke about was making a move back in the triangle. That ended up being the one he went with.”
Ryder and Franckey may have had the discussion in the past. But Ryder didn’t place it among those 15 to 20 scenarios he mapped out before state.
“All the sudden, as we cross the mile-and-a-half marker, I move up and I found myself in the lead,” Ryder said. “The scenario I did not go through was when I was leading through a mile and a half. And I was a little bit nervous at first.”
“I knew when he came out of the triangle with the lead,” Mark added, “that his plan was working.”
Ryder admitted to settling into a slightly slower pace until shortly after the 2-mile mark, fearing he might be pushing too hard and might not have enough left to hang on down the stretch.
But Ryder eventually reached a now-or-never moment for his race.
“I come around to the downhill, which is like two and a quarter, and I see the downhill and I’m like, ‘You’ve got to lay it down here. You feel too good,’” Ryder said. “I just threw in a hard burst going downhill. And all I can hear is my coach screaming, ‘Yeah, baby, that’s what I’m talking about.’”
“We all went nuts when he had that 10- to 15-meter lead,” Franckey added. “He just kept the pedal down.”
Mark witnessed his son attacking that hill, no longer content to hold back out of concern for the remainder of the race.
“I always pictured him running alone, coming up that hill for whatever reason,” Mark said, “and winning this thing.”
Ryder called the kick the greatest of his career to this point. Over the final 1,200 meters, spectators began shouting to Ryder. Their message? The race was his to win.
“I told myself, ‘I’ve seen videos where kids relax, start celebrating and get passed. I’m not going to be one of those kids,’” Ryder said. “I zoned in on the clock, and I was like, ‘That time looks amazing. You’re going to run an amazing time. You’re going to win state.’”
Wave of emotionsThe immediate aftermath of Ryder crossing the finish line was a combination of disbelief and exhaustion.
The lead official handed Ryder the blank from his starting pistol. Ryder watched Rogers place second, about 12 seconds behind Ryder. The future Missouri teammates briefly celebrated their combined achievement.
“Then, the next thing I know, all the adrenaline wears off and I just collapse onto the ground, drop my bullet — it’s probably still out there,” Ryder said. “Drew ends up pulling me back up, and I’m walking around and I see my family. I give them a hug, and I’m not going to lie, I’m crying. ... I’m going to go as far as saying that was the best moment of my life.”
“I was just overwhelmed with joy,” Mark added. “Shoot, I get choked up now thinking about it.”
After Ryder completed interviews with several media outlets, PBL athletic director Brock Niebuhr approached Ryder and told him to turn around.
“It’s just everybody that showed up to watch me — my team, my friends, Drew’s there,” Ryder said. “Everybody started going crazy for me.”
Franckey left Peoria just as impressed by Ryder’s post-race mentality as he was Ryder’s actual running of the state meet.
“It was kind of surreal reflecting on that and watching him being such a strong, confident kid that’s very humble,” Franckey said. “To experience all of this, he handled it so well.”
Ryder said his accomplishment really set in when he hopped on the awards stage and had a first-place medal draped around his neck. He quickly transitioned to rooting for his cousin, Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Ava Boyd, in the Class 2A girls’ race and then watched the 2A boys’ race with Rogers.
“Me and Drew did plan on staying for 3A, but the adrenaline wore off,” Ryder said, “and I was like, ‘I’m going to go home and go to sleep.’”
Ryder later awoke from his nap and stayed up with some of his Paxton friends until roughly 3 a.m.
“We almost pulled an all-nighter,” he said. “We were hanging out, chilling. It was fun.”
Bright future in storeSix days after winning a state championship, Ryder had a signing day ceremony for his college future at Missouri.
But the come-down from state and signing his National Letter of Intent initially was a bit rough. Ryder didn’t compete in the Nike Cross Series because of illness, which he felt was brought on by “just the long season, and my body was tired and kind of shutting down.”
Ryder gutted through that to take part in the Foot Locker Midwest Regional at Kenosha, Wis., in late November. It didn’t go well, according to Ryder.
But then came the Garmin RunningLane Championships, conducted on Dec. 4 in Huntsville, Ala. This was a 5-kilometer race that Ryder qualified for courtesy his 3-mile state time, which translated to 14:46 for a 5K.
“Everybody there just breathes and lives the sport of cross-country,” Ryder said. “That race was easily the craziest race I’ve ever been in.”
Ryder clocked around 15:01, which he was pleased with considering his limited training leading up to the race.
“It was honestly all about the experience because that’s what it’s going to be like in college,” Ryder said. “I’m not going to go into college and immediately be the best person in the races. I’m just going to be another (number) three, four, five guy.”
Ryder now is carrying lofty expectations into his last prep track and field season as well. He’d like to complete a “triple crown” of winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 1A state meet while also helping the Panthers win a team state trophy.
Ryder and Rogers don’t even have to worry about finishing 1-2 at state in the springtime since Herscher is in 2A for track and field.
“We can both win state at the same time,” Ryder said. “That’d be pretty cool.”