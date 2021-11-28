Members of the Monticello boys’ golf team pose at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington during October’s Class 1A state tournament. From left, assistant coach Jenna Stanko, assistant coach Dan Henry, junior Sam Davison, freshman Maddux Quick, junior Will Ross, senior Tanner Buehnerkemper, freshman Kross Reynolds, freshman Andrew Neef and coach Andrew Turner. Turner is The News-Gazette’s All-Area boys’ golf team Coach of the Year after his ninth season leading the Sages.