Tanner Buehnerkemper
Sr., Monticello
➜ Why he made the first team: Along with junior Will Ross, Buehnerkemper formed a potent 1-2 punch for the Sages that lifted them to eighth place in the Class 1A state tournament. For his part, Buehnerkemper recorded a nine-hole average of 39.0 and an 18-hole average of 78.2. He also placed third in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament, tied for seventh in the Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional, landed fifth in the 1A Beecher Sectional and claimed a share of 31st at the 1A state final.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Bryan.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a ham and cheese sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be the general manager of a professional sports team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play a round of golf at Augusta National, travel the world and attend a North Carolina-Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Zach Courson
Sr., Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Playing for a balanced group of Bulldogs that included several other potential medalists any given day, Courson was deemed the program’s most valuable golfer after he averaged 40.6 for nine holes and 81.2 for 18 holes and produced a scoring total in 20 of the squad’s 22 events. Courson was an All-Apollo Conference and All-Champaign County honoree as well.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Juice Wrld.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... A good meal, and I take snacks to eat during the round.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play on the PGA Tour.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... either math or physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Collin Morikawa
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Mike Trout.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... Go to Europe, play golf at Pebble Beach and go to a World Series game.
Connor Engel
Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
➜ Why he made the first team: One of the area’s top small-school golfers each of the last two seasons, Engel propelled himself into the Class 1A state discussion in his final prep campaign. He averaged 39.1 strokes per nine holes en route to a third-place Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament finish, a fifth-place 1A Seneca Regional showing, a 1A Beecher Sectional individual championship and a 35th-place output at the 1A state meet.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a PGA instructor.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Phil Mickelson.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play Augusta National, go to Europe and visit all 50 states.
Carson Friedman
Jr., Prairie Central
➜ Why he made the first team: With former All-Area first-teamer Payton Dunahee now graduated, Friedman took over as the Hawks’ go-to performer one year after rating All-Area second-team status. Friedman averaged 80 strokes per 18 holes and bagged All-Illini Prairie Conference recognition. During the postseason, he tied for fifth in the Class 1A Seneca Regional, shared 13th place in the 1A Beecher Sectional and claimed part of 35th place at the 1A state tournament.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Dustin Lynch.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ...pizza.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play on the PGA Tour.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Xander Schauffele.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... watching the NFL.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tiger Woods, Francisco Lindor and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play a round of golf against Tiger Woods, go to Pebble Beach and win a green jacket.
Will Ross
Jr., Monticello
➜ Why he made the first team: Ross served as most valuable golfer for a Sages squad full of talent, snaring repeat All-Area first-team status in the process. He established a school record for nine-hole average at 38.0 and averaged 76.1 strokes over 18 holes, also tying a school best with a low 18-hole round of 71. Ross was an All-Illini Prairie Conference performer, won the Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional’s individual title, tied for third at the 1A Beecher Sectional and placed 16th at the 1A state tournament.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway or Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional golfer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nikola Jokic.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Money Heist.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Arnold Palmer and Muhammad Ali.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend the Masters, visit Banff National Park and attend a Super Bowl.
Wade Schacht
Jr., Champaign Central
➜ Why he made the first team: Our two-time All-Area Player of the Year continued to dazzle both locally and beyond the area’s constraints en route to claiming a share of 13th place at the Class 2A state showcase. On top of that effort, Schacht carded scoring averages of 36.8 for nine holes and 73.6 for 18 holes, earned outright medalist status in eight of 14 tournaments the Maroons entered and was co-medalist in a ninth event. The All-Big 12 Conference honoree won the Champaign County Tournament and the 2A Rantoul Regional, and he slotted into second place at the 2A Metamora Sectional.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Baby Keem and Don Toliver.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Slim 5 and BBQ chips from Jimmy John’s.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Andre Curbelo.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Loki.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Muhammad Ali, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play in a Korn Ferry/PGA Tour event, perform on Broadway and caddy for my kid in a golf tournament.