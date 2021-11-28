URBANA — Wade Schacht has compiled a playlist of “Viking songs.”
The Champaign Central junior brought up this fact on Monday afternoon on the University of Illinois campus.
He sat on a bench overlooking Japan House’s idyllic pond under a cloudless blue sky. A large willow tree fluttered in the breeze across the water as most of the green space’s other remaining trees continued losing their final leaves.
Japan House directly connects with Schacht’s interest in tunes such as “My Mother Told Me,” a multi-artist collaboration listed on YouTube as a “Vikings anthem.”
“One time I had my Spotify on shuffle, and I think my playlist finished. And then it just went to random songs ... and this song came on,” Schacht said. “I was just sitting here like, wow, this is good. And then I looked up some other Viking songs.
“It’s songs written and recorded now, but in the manner of like the old Vikings going on their journeys, their voyages. I don’t know why, (but) it just got me in the zone for tournaments.”
★ ★ ★
Schacht’s golf game has evolved throughout his first three seasons with coach Mike Osterbur’s Maroons.
Sometimes in a very obvious sense, such as when Schacht retooled his swing in the past.
And sometimes in less apparent manners, like when he discovered what trips to Japan House could do for his on-course psyche.
Schacht’s emotional growth is a key reason he’s our repeat News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year.
Yes, his statistics also tell that story. Schacht put up scoring averages of 36.8 over nine holes and 73.6 over 18 holes. He was medalist or co-medalist in nine of his 14 tournaments, including a win in the Class 2A Rantoul Regional. He tied for 13th in his first 2A state tournament appearance in mid-October.
But this cumulative performance — which Schacht called “the best golf I’ve played in my life” — may not have been as steady or consistent without mental improvements on the course.
And those improvements may not have occurred without occasional stops at a landmark within the UI Arboretum.
“It was more of a spur-of-the-moment thing that happened early in the season,” Schacht said, “and I just kept going because I like this place a lot.”
★ ★ ★
Schacht’s interest in Japan House began on Aug. 16. He was running early to the Urbana Tiger Kick-Off Classic tournament at Urbana Country Club.
“I was driving down Lincoln, and I saw this place,” Schacht said. “I was like, huh, I’ve been here once or twice. It’s a cool place. Might as well pull in here, check it out.”
A small walking trail encircles Japan House’s pond, and multiple benches also exist between those two entities. This affords multiple ways for attendees to enjoy the lush plant life scattered throughout the space.
The only sounds that typically permeate Japan House’s air come from squirrels and birds.
“I walked around here, and I actually sat down on this bench, and I just sat here for about 15 minutes,” Schacht said, “and not exactly meditated but thought about the round and what I needed to do.
“And I went out there, and I won by five strokes.”
Schacht saw the writing on the wall. He had a tradition on his hands.
“I went out here (before the next tournament), and I did it again,” Schacht said. “Even when I lost I still kept doing it, and it calmed me down. When I would have some bad tournaments I would come out here and I would just think, ‘Hey, this place is calm.’”
Here’s the thing about Schacht as a golfer: He’s not afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve.
And he has no plans to change that part of himself. But controlling those emotions in certain situations has proven crucial to Schacht’s overall performance.
“Thinking back to freshman year and even before that, on the course I was very emotional. And everybody knew about it,” Schacht said. “I still am, to a certain extent. But I’m able to keep it more in the tone of, ‘Hey, good stuff happened, I’m going to be emotional about that.’ That hasn’t changed. But when bad stuff happens, I’m able to keep it more inside me.”
He admits that’s still a work in progress.
★ ★ ★
On Oct. 8, Schacht experienced a difficult opening round of the Class 2A state tournament, conducted at Normal’s Weibring Golf Club. He fired a 6-over 77, and while it was good enough to advance him to Day 2, it all but scuttled his aspirations of being a state champion.
“I lost it a little bit. I didn’t lose my temper or anything, but my mind went to some bad places,” Schacht said. “But I was sitting in my hotel room that night and I was like, ‘Hey, you worked so hard on this. You’re better than you were freshman year. You can do this.’”
Schacht improved to 1-under 70 in his second round, notching four birdies and 12 pars along the way.
“I just stayed inside myself. It works,” Schacht said. “I just know that for next year, that I can do that. So why not do it all year and just stay inside myself?”
★ ★ ★
Eric Schacht is a dedicated golf parent. He missed just one of his son’s tournaments during the fall.
“Wade got interested in golf at such a young age because of how fun it was,” Eric said. “So I think some of the emotional growth that happened also was a little bit of emotional regression at the same time because it was going back and realizing why he loves the sport.”
Eric encourages Wade’s outward enthusiasm for golf. The elder Schacht appreciates that his child “brings kind of a basketball, player sort of mentality of fist pumps and high-fives” to various courses.
But Eric also realized that Wade needed to become “a lot less likely to put his arms out and say why me” when a shot didn’t go his way.
Eric has witnessed just that. And Wade’s purposeful turn away from negative expressions and thoughts is reflected in his statistics.
“I track every single shot he hits. So after a round we can go and look and see, did he have three bad holes in a row?” Eric said. “That used to happen all the time. We called it cluster bogeys. He’d let one bad thing turn into three or four or five. Those don’t happen anymore, and that’s a clear reflection of his maturity and his acceptance.”
★ ★ ★
The younger Schacht points to the 2020 2A Normal U-High Regional as an example of how he’d like to express himself on a regular basis. Schacht was battling for medalist position and found himself in a four-way playoff after shooting 75 through 18 holes.
“I made a putt to extend the tournament from like 15 feet, and I gave a big, ‘Come on!’” Schacht said. “I’m always going to do that. It’s just going to be who I am. And the ideal for me would be, ‘Hey, when bad stuff happens, that’s when you lock in. You show no emotion. You just keep going. And when good stuff happens, you can still celebrate.’”
Schacht’s Japan House routine is pretty well set at this point.
Put in his headphones and find one of his more relaxed musical playlists. Walk around the pond for about 15 minutes. Sit on one of the benches for another 15 minutes and look out at the pond. Turn on some more up-tempo music while walking back to the car. That large willow tree offers its own inspiration, as well.
“I’ve changed this mantra, but I’ve thought if I could be like a willow tree,” Schacht said, “it blows in the wind, but it’s always still standing. Bad stuff’s going to happen on the course, but if I can still be standing in the end, then I’m going to be in good shape.”
★ ★ ★
Schacht feels Japan House offers a contrast to the “crazy” nature of golf. It’s an interesting viewpoint, considering golf can be seen as one of the most calm sports around.
“Golf is calm from the outside,” Schacht said. “You know the thing where if you put somebody in a quiet room, they lose their mind really quickly? ... I’m out there for four, five hours sometimes in high school golf, and all I have is my mind and golf. If you don’t find a way to think about something and combat that, you’re going to lose your mind really quickly.”
Eric feels Wade can use Japan House to “memorialize his success” as a junior on the golf course.
“I don’t think I could’ve pointed him in the direction of the Japan House and had that work,” Eric said. “It needed to be something he found on his own. ... The success he’s had with it is pretty amazing.”
Part of that mental success is rooted in Schacht’s musical choices when he’s at Japan House.
He possesses a “Vandalia playlist,” which was created during a stop in the Illinois city of the same name. Schacht also is big on rapper Anderson Paak during Japan House sessions.
“I listen to some weird stuff before tournaments,” Schacht said. “Like some rap, but also sometimes some ’80s rock. Sometimes some Viking songs. ... And then some anime openings. It’s crazy. I just get in the zone here.”
★ ★ ★
The next stage of Schacht’s transformation is pushing himself to the mountaintop.
He wasn’t afraid to say before this season’s 2A state tournament that he could win the whole thing. That goal still is on his mind.
“The next step is physical. ... This winter, I’m planning on getting on a good workout plan and a good diet and seeing what I can do with my body,” Schacht said. “I can maybe get 20, 30 more yards (on shots), be in better shape and keep my stamina throughout the whole round.”
Schacht observed freshmen outdriving him at the state meet and realized he could do something to flip the script moving forward.
“I compare myself to like a really good 60-year-old man,” Schacht said with a laugh. “I end up beating them sometimes, but it’d be a lot easier if I could hit the ball 300 (yards).”
This also can help Schacht on the summertime American Junior Golf Association tour and in the college ranks. He’s still working through the recruitment process, just as he’s working on his off-the-course game while the weather is cold and leaves are tumbling off Japan House’s trees.
Here’s the all-important final question, though. What food will Schacht need to drop in order to adhere to his revised diet?
“Maybe a good egg sandwich that my mom would make. Egg sandwich with ham, bacon and cream cheese,” Schacht said. “Can’t do that anymore. But it’s going to be all right.”