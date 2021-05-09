- Why he’s Coach of the Year:
- The repeat winner of this award (though the previous victory came in fall 2019) oversaw the continued rise of the Sages to heights not recently seen. Monticello recorded a 13-2-3 record that included the program’s first Illini Prairie Conference championship. Burkybile’s crew ended the campaign on an eight-match unbeaten streak, which included a 6-0 victory against rival St. Thomas More in Champaign.
Burkybile’s season highlights:
- “With the COVID year, we didn’t have a (state) championship to play for. So we were kind of playing for the love of the game, but also a conference tournament was just heavy on our mind. That was one thing we could win. So we dropped a game to Bloomington Central Catholic early — we had about half of our guys out with COVID protocol — and then we tied St. Thomas More at home. So the three of us were bunched toward the end, so to get a win against BCC at home 3-1 and then at St. Thomas More 6-0, those were the two that we needed to win the conference. So those would be the highlights.”
A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ...
- a Final Four with Illinois men’s basketball. Been a lifelong fan. We’ve been up and down, and we’re dying for a Final Four again.
If he wasn’t a coach, he would be ...
- a high school science teacher. Always been good at science. I’m a pharmacist by trade, which is a lot of chemistry, biology. So I guess it would be a natural transition.
His favorite motivational tactic is ...
- at practice, anything we can make into a game instantly becomes that much more intense. They start cheating, they start yelling. So as long as I’m there to fine-tune it, just the level of intensity goes tenfold. So definitely make it a competition.
His favorite subject to study when he was in school was ...
- I was always studying science, chemistry, biology, so I didn’t get much of a choice for outside stuff. I guess I would say economics. I like reading up on that now.
His favorite athletes are ...
- Andre Curbelo and Kevin De Bruyne.
His favorite TV shows are ...
- “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be ...
- Pep Guardiola, who’s a big soccer coach in Spain; Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who’s a German theologian I just read a biography on; and Mary Ruwart, who ran for the Libertarian Party back in the ’80s.
What he enjoys most about coaching is ...
- I’d like to think I teach my guys more than soccer — skills that go beyond the field (like) mental preparedness, hard work paying off. So hopefully I’m passing that along. But even just a year like this year, to have memories and just to have that to share with everybody has been fun.
