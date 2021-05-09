RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 10-2-3 1 Tigers tied three of their first six matches — including one with Big 12 Conference rival Champaign Central — but rarely did anything other than win the rest of the way.
2. Champaign Central 8-3-2 2 Maroons’ losses all came to strong, non-local Big 12 Conference teams. Add in nonconference victories against Monticello and Uni High, and it was a strong showing.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2-3 3 Bulldogs secured an Apollo Conference championship by knocking off Mt. Zion on season’s last day, lost just one time (to Lincoln) in final 10 matches.
4. Monticello 13-2-3 4 Sages used dominant late stretch to secure first Illini Prairie Conference championship, winning final four matches by 31-3 margin (including one over St. Thomas More).
5. Oakwood/Salt Fork 12-1-1 5 Comets took home Vermilion Valley Conference title after losing season-opening match to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, allowed one goal or fewer in nine games.
6. Uni High 9-5-2 7 Illineks earned draw with St. Thomas More in season finale to conclude seven-match unbeaten streak at end of campaign, which also included tie with Monticello.
7. St. Thomas More 10-3-3 6 Sabers experienced difficult final two weeks with one win in four tries but still were strong at other times, posting eight shutouts over the course of the season.
8. Fisher/GCMS 7-2-2 8 Bunnies earned ties with both Oakwood/Salt Fork and Monticello in season’s late stages and came within one goal of knocking off Uni High prior to that.
9. BHRA 9-3-1 9 Clear No. 2 team in the Vermilion Valley Conference started the season with five victories by combined score of 25-2 and went through up-and-down stretch afterward.
10. Iroquois West 8-5-1 10 Raiders finished campaign with victory against Illinois Lutheran, closing Twin Valley Conference schedule that proved especially challenging with numerous above-.500 foes.