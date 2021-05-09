Nate Allen
Champaign Central senior goalie
➜ Why he made the first team: A repeat All-Area first-team choice, Allen allowed just eight goals across 13 matches while also making 67 saves. He finished with five shutouts on the season.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Cactus Grill.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... travel the world.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coach Nix.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Adam Sandler, Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skiing, go skydiving and swim with sharks.
Noah Barkley
Urbana junior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Barkley got the Tigers’ offense going through the middle of the field, compiling four goals and eight assists in acting as one of Urbana’s top playmakers.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Current Joys.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peaches.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work in nature conservation in national parks.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin De Bruyne.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Johan Cruyff, Kobe Bryant and Megan Rapinoe.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, going to a World Cup and backpacking the Pacific Crest Trail.
Jake Edmondson
Monticello senior midfielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Two-time All-Area first-team pick who will play at Eureka College athlete led Sages to their first Illini Prairie Conference title with 18 goals and eight assists.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... an Oreo McFlurry.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... manage salaries for a pro sports team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... accounting.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anette Norberg, two-time curling gold medalist.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Dexter.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Adam Sandler, Adam Richman and Glenn Ginalick.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... own a Samoyed, see any Minnesota sports team win a championship and become the king of Bahrain.
Dylan Ginalick
Monticello junior midfielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Ginalick generated 11 goals and 11 assists while providing a steady presence for the 13-2-3 Sages.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana and an Advil.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... enjoy my job and make a comfortable amount of money.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... any subject that Andrew Webb is teaching.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Porter Jr. or Angel Di Maria.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Steve Jobs.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate college, own a lion and go to Europe.
Kyle Johnson
Champaign Central junior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: The top scorer for the 8-3-2 Maroons in the wake of two-time Player of the Year Santiago Rodriguez’s graduation, Johnson concluded this season with 13 goals and five assists.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Travis Scott
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a doctor.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “iCarly.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Justin Bieber and Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Japan, catch a goliath grouper and attend The Masters.
Nate Lundstrom
Mahomet-Seymour senior midfielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Accounted for half of dynamic duo with fellow senior Eli Warren, ultimately leading the Apollo Conference-champion Bulldogs in goals with 20 and assists with 15.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... the Tomorrowland music festival.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Clif bar and a bagel.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... argue a Supreme Court case.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... economics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Xavi, Steve Prefontaine or Jesse Lingard.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Westworld.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Confucius, Socrates and Eric Andre.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... hike the Appalachian Trail, read “Moby Dick” and go to a World Cup game.
Chase Mandra
Urbana junior goalie
➜ Why he made the first team: Mandra notched six shutouts in goal and came up big in some integral moments, including with 14 saves in a draw with Champaign Central and 19 saves in an upset of Peoria Notre Dame.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Jack Harlow.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana and a granola bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing professional soccer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Attack on Titan.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Michael Jordan and Jesse Lingard.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate from college, see the rest of the world and go skydiving.
Martin Mondala
St. Thomas More sophomore midfielder/forward
➜ Why he made the first team: A likely leader for the Sabers during his next two prep seasons as well, Mondala turned in 18 goals and 11 assists for a program that finished 10-3-3 under first-year coach Jake Sellett.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Bruno Mars.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Fruity Snacks.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a Nike athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
His favorite TV show is ... “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Matt Stonie, Gordon Ramsay and Darryle Hamlin.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... score in the World Cup, get married and pass the driving test.
Brady Tevebaugh
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Also a kicker for the Salt Fork football team, Tevebaugh established two new soccer program records with 24 goals and 14 assists for the 12-1-1 Vermilion Valley Conference champions.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Motley Crue.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work for an electrical company and maybe pursue my own business someday.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... music/guitar.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi and Nikki Sixx.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... build my dream home, go to Hawaii and meet one of my idols.
Eli Warren
Mahomet-Seymour senior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Warren wasn’t far behind the aforementioned Nate Lundstrom in two key offensive categories for the 12-2-3 Bulldogs, finishing his second All-Area first-team season with 18 goals and 12 assists.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lollapalooza Chicago because they always have a great lineup of artists and it’s close to home.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles because they are a good luck charm.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play professional soccer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar Jr.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Ozark.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Dave Chappelle, Conor McGregor and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a World Cup final, attend an NBA Finals Game 7 and travel to Hawaii.
Lucas Wood
Uni High senior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year led the area with 25 goals to go with two assists, gutting out an ankle injury late in the season to help the Illineks finish 9-5-2.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West or Cage the Elephant.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a healthy meal made by my mom or dad — something like chicken or fried rice.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a filmmaker.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Twin Peaks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Jordan and Meryl Streep.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Italy, go shark diving and have as many dogs as possible.