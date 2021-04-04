Willem Alleyne
Jr., Urbana
Why he made the first team: The Tigers’ team MVP paced the program with 161 points earned, finishing third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.04 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1 minute, 1.26 seconds) at Urbana’s six-team, end-of-season meet. Alleyne posted season-best times of 23.77 and 1:00.12 in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Frank Ocean or The Strokes.
Before he competes, he eats ... a bowl of oatmeal in the morning.
In his dream career, he would ... be an aerospace engineer, but not the kind that builds missiles — the kind that puts people in space.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... calculus. I’ve always loved math, but I also hate anything that has to do with writing.
His favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams or Lionel Messi. Both have been performing at a super high level for so long, and frankly, it’s amazing.
His favorite TV show is ... “Attack on Titan” or “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Karl Marx, Nicki Minaj and Mansa Musa. I think it would be an interesting dynamic.
Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Africa, see the Northern Lights and see the Great Barrier Reef.
Alexander Faulkner
Fr., Danville
Why he made the first team: One of two Vikings to crack the All-Big 12 Conference team, Faulkner rated second in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 13.95 seconds) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:18.91) during an end-of-season meet also involving Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana.
He needs tickets to see ... the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.
Before he competes, he eats ... a strawberry smoothie.
In his dream career, he would ... be a football player.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
His favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and Ringo Starr.
Three items on his bucket list are ... visit the Grand Canyon, zipline and swim with sharks.
Alex Geissler
Jr., Centennial
Why he made the first team: Geissler was a critical presence on most of the Chargers’ top relay units throughout the season, including on a first-place 200-yard medley relay foursome (1 minute, 42.61 seconds) in Centennial’s season-ending meet. At that same event, Geissler helped the 200 freestyle relay to victory (1:30.91) and took second in both the 200 freestyle (1:51.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.30).
He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Uzi Vert or 21 Savage.
Before he competes, he eats ... eggs, a bagel and an orange or apple.
In his dream career, he would ... be an automotive engineer or mechanical engineer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics or AP psychology.
His favorite athlete is ... Daniel Ricciardo.
His favorite TV show is ... “Top Gear,” “Grand Tour” or “Drive to Survive.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Steve Prefontaine, Michael Schumacher and Ryan Murphy.
Three items on his bucket list are ... to qualify for state in track and swimming, watch the Olympics in person and watch an F1 race in Belgium.
Mitchell Hynds
Jr., Champaign Central
Why he made the first team: The area’s leading diver overcame the death of his father during the season to earn a first-place score at the Maroons’ end-of-season meet (342.20) — surpassing the runner-up by more than 70 points.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Post Malone.
Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar.
In his dream career, he would ... own real estate.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Juice WRLD, Arnold Schwarzenegger and SteveWillDoIt.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Hawaii and have a good summer.
Cade McAndrew
Sr., Centennial
Why he made the first team: McAndrew was part of three triumphs at the Chargers’ end-of-season meet: the 100-yard butterfly (53.43 seconds), 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 2.40 seconds) and 200 medley relay (1:42.61). His results played a big role in Centennial taking second place as a team.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Snarky Puppy.
Before he competes, he eats ... a Jimmy John’s sandwich.
In his dream career, he would ... work as a chemical engineer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... calculus.
His favorite athlete is ... Mike Alexandrov.
His favorite TV show is ... “Dateline NBC.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Charles-Augustin de Coulomb, Leonhard Euler and Elon Musk.
Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Europe once, have a quiet summer and enjoy the rest of my senior year as much as I can.
Nolan Miller
Soph., Champaign Central
Why he made the first team: Our Athlete of the Year matched McAndrew by winning two individual races and being part of a victorious relay grouping at the Maroons’ end-of-season meet. Miller took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.67 seconds), 500 freestyle (4:39.46) and 400 freestyle relay (3:27.00). Both of those individual race times ranked 11th in the state as well.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Led Zeppelin.
Before he competes, he eats ... Two eggs, two pieces of bacon and two pieces of toast.
In his dream career, he would ... be a professional swimmer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Enzo Ferrari and Walt Disney.
Three items on his bucket list are ... swim Division I, met Michael Phelps and drive a Formula 1 car.
Ethan Schmohe
Sr., Sullivan
Why he made the first team: Schmohe and his teammates swam in a single meet under the Illinois Swimming banner (instead of IHSA), but that didn’t make Schmohe’s times any less impressive. He recorded 22.44 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 50.37 in the 100 freestyle and 54.36 in the 100 backstroke, all of which would’ve contended for top spots at the aforementioned end-of-season meet.
He needs concert tickets to see ... All Time Low or Mayday Parade.
Before he competes, he eats ... spaghetti, ice cream and chocolate milk.
In his dream career, he would ... like to keep swimming and work with exotic wildlife.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology
His favorite athlete is ... Jason Drury.
His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Stephen Hawking’s party for time travelers, Stan Lee and young Michael Phelps.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, enter an eating competition and attend the Olympics.
Holden Siena
Sr., Centennial
Why he made the first team: Siena ended his prep career atop a 200-yard individual medley field — in the Chargers’ end-of-season meet — with a time of 2 minutes, 4.50 seconds, and also helped Centennial to a 200 freestyle relay triumph in that meet (1:30.91). He added a third-place 100 butterfly effort (56.69) and served on a runner-up 400 freestyle relay grouping (3:28.27) as well.
He needs concert tickets to see ... DaBaby.
Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and some of my mom’s homemade energy balls.
In his dream career, he would ... be a coach or sports broadcaster.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
His favorite athlete is ... Carson Foster.
His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Colton Herro, Kobe Bryant and my grandpa.
Three items on his bucket list are ... to see the Lions win a Super Bowl, travel the world and ride ATVs across the Southwest with my mom.
Aron Varga
Fr., Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the first team: The Canadian transplant made a significant splash in his first United States-based swimming season, posting top times of 2 minutes, 9.96 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, 5:28.36 in the 500 free, 1:02.95 in the 100 butterfly and 1:02.49 in the 100 backstroke to pace the Bulldogs.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
Before he competes, he drinks ... water
In his dream career, he would ... be a businessman.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math or biology.
His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
Aidan Williams
Soph., Champaign Central
Why he made the first team: Williams was a two-time winner at the Maroons’ end-of-season meet, capturing the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle (22.19 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.75) while narrowly missing the automatic state-qualifying time in the former event.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Future.
Before he competes, he eats ... pasta.
In his dream career, he would ... be a computer hardware engineer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ... “House M.D.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Bobby Shmurda, Future and my grandpa.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, watch Olympic swimming and go to Japan.