CHAMPAIGN — Nolan Miller is nine years younger than his brother, Evan Miller. They were born on exactly the same calendar day.
It didn’t take Nolan nine more years to earn News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year status, however, after Evan captured it in 2014.
The younger Miller is our 2021 honoree, using a Champaign Central sophomore season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic to post times that would have contended for state championships.
Miller clocked 1 minute, 4.67 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:39.46 in the 500 freestyle at the Maroons’ end-of-season meet — a six-team event at Unit 4 Pool that did its best to make up for the lack of sectional and state meets. The Illinois Swimming and Diving Coaches Association compiled statewide times after the season, and both of Miller’s results rated 11th.
“It was really encouraging,” Miller said. “It gets me pretty excited for what’s to come — what I did this year with the small amount of time, and what I think I can do.”
***
Miller has been recording impressive times from an even younger age. He followed Evan and older sisters Anica and Ally into the pool, with Nolan starting in summer workouts at Indian Acres about a decade ago.
It was at the Champaign facility he first broke 30 seconds in the 50 freestyle. At just 10 years old.
“My siblings were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s so crazy,’” Miller said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, really? OK.’ ... It was a bunch of fun because there really wasn’t any pressure.”
Miller recalls sitting in the bleachers overlooking Unit 4 Pool as his older brother competed in his senior-year sectional meet for Central.
“I remember being up there cheering and my mom deafening my ears,” Miller said, “as she does with all four kids.”
Despite the family ties, there was no guarantee Miller would receive that same treatment at the same venue Central and Centennial both share.
Miller’s first love was baseball. Even entering high school, Miller still saw it as his primary sport. But then he suffered a right elbow injury just before the pandemic struck the nation last March.
“We really don’t know too many details,” Miller said. “I’d just been playing for a while and throwing (the ball) incorrectly.”
Miller competed in the YMCA state swim and dive meet as an eighth grader, representing Champaign Heat. That experience, paired with his baseball injury, meant swimming began to receive more of Miller’s attention.
“I’m always big on having kids do other sports ... but every once in a while you get a kid that’s just, this is their sport, they love it and they can’t get enough of it,” Maroons boys’ swim and dive coach Dave Young said. “It’s pretty rare. ... He’s maybe the second kid (I’ve seen) here at Central.”
Further bolstering Miller’s swimming love was the 2019 IHSA state meet. Miller qualified in the 500 freestyle at 4:47.17 and anchored an advancing 200 freestyle relay that swam a 1:29.86 at the sectional meet.
“Not only did I swim better than I did at sectionals, which surprised me, but I also got to see Luke Maurer,” said Miller, referencing a then-senior out of Loyola in Wilmette. “He swam a state record (1:34.49) in the 2 free ... and to this day, I still watch the race because it’s where I want to be.”
***
The pandemic continues to make it difficult for any swimmers to train as they typically would. But that was especially true early in the crisis, with indoor facilities and athletics both significantly scrutinized.
Last summer, Miller would travel to Mahomet and use a family friend’s pool. He’d loop a resistance band around his waist and attach it to a pole anchored in the pool.
“I actually got really out of shape over quarantine,” Miller said. “It was a rough couple months, for sure.”
That hard work appeared to be for naught when this school year’s IHSA boys’ swim and dive season was delayed in response to the pandemic.
Once the IHSA Board of Directors permitted a late-January start, however, Miller fully invested himself into improving.
“It was a breath of fresh air,” Miller said. “My whole mental state was just kind of dropped to another level (during the pause).”
It didn’t take Miller long to show how serious he was about making something of a season that ended March 13.
“Our first week ... we had a practice at like 6, 6:30 (in the morning),” Young said. “I get here an hour early, and about five minutes after he comes walking through the door.”
Despite the success in his individual ventures, Miller said his favorite event of the truncated 2021 season was the 400 freestyle relay that capped Central’s final meet.
Miller entered the water as anchor, trailing a Centennial athlete to the point where both Miller and Young figured the race was decided.
“Then I started building, and then I could see his feet when I’m breathing,” Miller said. “And then I turned, and I can see his body right there. And then I’m going past him.”
Miller swam a 46-second split, and the Maroons won the race and meet.
“Which is crazy for a 100 free,” Young said of the time. “The next thing you know, he’s throwing in his teammates (in the pool) and celebrating. So he’s just enjoying it, and it’s a lot of fun.”