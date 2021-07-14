➜ Why they’re co-Coaches of the Year: This dynamic duo’s fourth season together with the Chargers resulted in the program’s best-ever output. Despite a roster of just 11 athletes, Centennial scored the second-most points in the Class 1A state tournament and earned the boys’ team’s first-ever trophy on that stage, paced by a singles championship run from freshman Max Braun and a sixth-place doubles effort from juniors James Braun and Lino Jo.
➜ Scaggs’ season highlights: “Where do I start? There’s big ones: undefeated, sectional champs, Big 12 champs, state runner-up and a state champion. Having the kids come into the season prepared probably more so than ever. From top to bottom, this has probably been our first round of 1 through 6 that people have actually done work outside of the season. So it was nice to see those highlights happen for the boys.”
➜ Amatyleon’s season highlights: “In the past, we had 30-plus kids on the team sometimes. And so this year having 11 come out and being able to focus on those 11 throughout the season, and being able to accomplish what we did with just those 11, is just a very special season.”
➜ A sporting event Scaggs needs tickets to see is ... the Laver Cup in Boston. I don’t think it’s always going to be in the United States, and it’s an opportunity to go to a cool city and watch people that are (great). (Roger) Federer — I’m a big Federer fan — I don’t know how much longer he’s going to be doing it.
➜ A sporting event Amatyleon needs tickets to see is ... the finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I’ve been to seven World Cups, and I’d like to be able to make it eight and maybe see another finals match.
➜ If Scaggs wasn’t a coach, she would ... do something with an animal rescue, specifically with dogs.
➜ If Amatyleon wasn’t a coach, he would ... continue enjoying what I do now, which is being the director of our church’s youth group in Mahomet. Living the dream.
➜ Scaggs’ favorite motivational tactic is ... reminding them of the purpose. If something didn’t go right, does that affect what our goal or what our purpose is for the future? If it doesn’t, we need to let it go and move on. I’m more of the motivational sort of person, and he’s more of the fear person.
➜ Amatyleon’s favorite motivational tactic is ... telling the kids to play as hard as they can, because they have to because the other players on the other courts are doing the exact same. And they’re friends, so when they see their friends trying hard it makes them try harder.
➜ Scaggs’ favorite subject to study in school was ... math. I only took a few math courses in college, but in high school, math was definitely my favorite subject.
➜ Amatyleon’s favorite subject to study in school was ... European history. My grandfather fought on the German side of World War II, and so I’m just a big World War II buff.
➜ Scaggs’ favorite athletes are ... Roger Federer and Michael Jordan.
➜ Amatyleon’s favorite athletes are ... Walter Payton and Zinedine Zidane.
➜ Scaggs’ favorite TV show or movie is ... “This Is Us.”
➜ Amatyleon’s favorite TV show or movie is ... “The Shawshank Redemption.”
➜ If Scaggs could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be ... Ronald Reagan, my dad — because he’s gone — and Nick Kyrgios — because I want to get into that man’s mind and find out what makes him tick.
➜ If Amatyleon could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be ... Jesus, William Wallace and Bjorn Borg.
➜ Scaggs’ favorite part about coaching is ... seeing the kids do things beyond their own expectations, because they worked hard and started believing in themselves. From the very lowest person on the team to the most talented person on the team, just watching their growth and seeing them exceed their own expectations.
➜ Amatyleon’s favorite part of coaching is ... giving the kids their best, most memorable high school tennis experience.
Honor roll: Previous News-Gazette All-Area boys' tennis Coaches of the Year
2021 Teri Scaggs Centennial
Alex Amatyleon
2019 Teri Scaggs Centennial
2018 David Bergandine Uni High
2017 Teri Scaggs Centennial
2016 Matthew Avery Urbana
2015 Teri Scaggs Centennial
2014 Scott Davis Champaign Central
2013 Scott Davis Champaign Central