Ezra Bernhard

Champaign Central freshman

➜ Why he made the first team: Bernhard quickly made himself one of the Maroons’ top players, going undefeated at No. 2 singles and making a run to the Class 1A state doubles quarterfinals with Brayden Helfer.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Childish Gambino.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... cereal.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.

➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Seinfeld.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Charles Barkley, Nick Kyrgios and Rebecca Lowe.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attending all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, backpacking through Europe and snorkeling.

James Braun

Centennial junior

➜ Why he made the first team: The elder of two Braun brothers on the first team, James finished 10-3 in singles play — primarily spent at the No. 2 spot — and earned sixth place in Class 1A state doubles alongside Lino Jo.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... NF.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an engineer for NASA or SpaceX.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Kyrgios.

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Randall Munroe, Richard Feynman and David Goggins.

Max Braun

Centennial freshman

➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year was dominant during his first high school season, posting a perfect 21-0 singles record en route to winning the Class 1A singles state championship — the Chargers’ and News-Gazette coverage area’s first such victory. His performance helped the Chargers finish second as a team at the state tournament.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... chicken, bacon and pasta.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional tennis player.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.

➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Michael Jordan.

Zachary Donnini

Uni High senior

➜ Why he made the first team: The three-time first-team selection capped his impressive prep career by placing fourth in Class 1A state doubles action with Arav Jagroop, posting a 20-6 cumulative record across singles and doubles.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Denzel Curry.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs or an RX bar.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a House representative or senator.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Collin Jung.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Breaking Bad.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Richard Dawkins, Bernie Sanders and Scott Arceneaux Jr.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... see Daniil Medvedev play in person, play a sub-80 round of golf and serve 125 miles per hour.

Brayden Helfer

Champaign Central senior

➜ Why he made the first team: Helfer thrived as the Maroons’ No. 1 singles player but especially made his mark this season in doubles play, teaming with Ezra Bernhard to reach the Class 1A state quarterfinal round.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J Cole.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and Nutella sandwich.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an orthopedic surgeon.

➜ His favorite subjects to study in school are ... biology and physics.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rafael Nadal.

➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla and Genghis Khan.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, bungee jump and complete medical school.

Arav Jagroop

Uni High senior

➜ Why he made the first team: He went 26-4 in both singles and doubles play and teammed up with Zachary Donnini to place fourth in Class 1A in doubles.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lana Del Rey or Lil Uzi Vert.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... three chocolate chip granola bars and a buffalo chicken mac and cheese from Noodles & Company.

➜ In his dream career, he would ... be the president of Guyana.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... cultural anthropology.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto” or “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Kawhi Leonard and Plato.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend law school, publish a book about Caribbean politics and drive the Autobahn with the windows down while blasting “Tongue Tied” by Grouplove.

Lino Jo

Centennial junior

➜ Why he made the first team: Jo compiled an 11-2 record in singles play and a 23-2 mark in doubles action alongside James Braun, with those two achieving a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Queen because I never got to see them live.

➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Juan Martin del Potro.

➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln and Wilt Chamberlain.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Europe, go to college and finish college.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

