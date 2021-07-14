Ezra Bernhard
Champaign Central freshman
➜ Why he made the first team: Bernhard quickly made himself one of the Maroons’ top players, going undefeated at No. 2 singles and making a run to the Class 1A state doubles quarterfinals with Brayden Helfer.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Childish Gambino.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... cereal.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Seinfeld.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Charles Barkley, Nick Kyrgios and Rebecca Lowe.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attending all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, backpacking through Europe and snorkeling.
James Braun
Centennial junior
➜ Why he made the first team: The elder of two Braun brothers on the first team, James finished 10-3 in singles play — primarily spent at the No. 2 spot — and earned sixth place in Class 1A state doubles alongside Lino Jo.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... NF.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an engineer for NASA or SpaceX.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Kyrgios.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Randall Munroe, Richard Feynman and David Goggins.
Max Braun
Centennial freshman
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year was dominant during his first high school season, posting a perfect 21-0 singles record en route to winning the Class 1A singles state championship — the Chargers’ and News-Gazette coverage area’s first such victory. His performance helped the Chargers finish second as a team at the state tournament.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... chicken, bacon and pasta.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional tennis player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Michael Jordan.
Zachary Donnini
Uni High senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The three-time first-team selection capped his impressive prep career by placing fourth in Class 1A state doubles action with Arav Jagroop, posting a 20-6 cumulative record across singles and doubles.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Denzel Curry.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs or an RX bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a House representative or senator.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Collin Jung.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Richard Dawkins, Bernie Sanders and Scott Arceneaux Jr.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... see Daniil Medvedev play in person, play a sub-80 round of golf and serve 125 miles per hour.
Brayden Helfer
Champaign Central senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Helfer thrived as the Maroons’ No. 1 singles player but especially made his mark this season in doubles play, teaming with Ezra Bernhard to reach the Class 1A state quarterfinal round.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and Nutella sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an orthopedic surgeon.
➜ His favorite subjects to study in school are ... biology and physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rafael Nadal.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla and Genghis Khan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, bungee jump and complete medical school.
Arav Jagroop
Uni High senior
➜ Why he made the first team: He went 26-4 in both singles and doubles play and teammed up with Zachary Donnini to place fourth in Class 1A in doubles.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lana Del Rey or Lil Uzi Vert.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... three chocolate chip granola bars and a buffalo chicken mac and cheese from Noodles & Company.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be the president of Guyana.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... cultural anthropology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto” or “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Kawhi Leonard and Plato.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend law school, publish a book about Caribbean politics and drive the Autobahn with the windows down while blasting “Tongue Tied” by Grouplove.
Lino Jo
Centennial junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Jo compiled an 11-2 record in singles play and a 23-2 mark in doubles action alongside James Braun, with those two achieving a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Queen because I never got to see them live.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Juan Martin del Potro.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln and Wilt Chamberlain.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Europe, go to college and finish college.