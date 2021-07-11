Kyle Burgoni
Unity senior
Sprints
➜ Why he made the first team: Burgoni was among the Class 2A leaders in the 100-meter dash and 200 the entire season, and he carried that early success into the 2A state meet en route to a first-place 100 performance (10.72 seconds) and a runner-up 200 effort (21.79).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... any of my favorite rappers; I’ve only been to one concert in my life.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... low-density, high-carb food sources to make sure I go in with enough energy.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a photographer for an NFL team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... computer classes.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt, because I liked when he said, “I trained 14 years to run 9 seconds.”
➜ His favorite movie is ... any of the Marvel movies.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles and Danny Duncan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, watch the Olympics and see the Egyptian pyramids.
Brady Buss
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
Sprints
➜ Why he made the first team: Buss was the running leader on a roster filled with underclassmen and earned a quartet of Class 1A all-state finishes by taking third place in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 31.16 seconds), fifth in the 100 (11.05), sixth in the 400 relay (44.14) and seventh in the 200 (22.97).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter sandwich with bananas and honey.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be Tom Brady’s personal trainer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... accounting.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tom Brady, Conor McGregor and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... scuba diving, visit Hawaii and go to every MLB stadium.
Isaiah Chatman
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior
Sprints/hurdles
➜ Why he made the first team: Chatman wound up representing an entire program after injuries cost the Falcons most of their Class 1A state qualification spots. He proved up to the challenge, winning the 300-meter hurdles championship (39.11 seconds) and placing 16th in the 110 hurdles (16.39).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an entrepreneur and do real estate.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... business.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Walking Dead.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Elon Musk, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, watch the Olympics in person and go on a game show.
Jameson Cluver
Watseka senior
Sprints
➜ Why he made the first team: Cluver accounted for at least a portion of both of his team’s Class 1A state meet berths, and the future Tennessee-Martin athlete made the most of his opportunities by winning the 400-meter dash in 49.89 seconds before helping the Warriors to 14th place in the 1,600 relay (3 minutes, 35.30 seconds).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... 6ix9ine.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a ham and cheese sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... design the infrastructure of buildings.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Game of Thrones.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... help Haiti, skydive and travel through Europe.
Jackson Gilbert
Urbana sophomore
Sprints/middle distance
➜ Why he made the first team: Gilbert rallied from an injury late in his soccer season and returned to the track to help the Tigers to a share of third place in the Class 2A meet. Gilbert anchored the state-champion 400-meter relay (42.11 seconds) and placed third in the 400 (49.63).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Uzi.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... bread and fruit and drinks some type of electrolyte water.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a veterinarian.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school ... depends on who the teacher is for that class, but biology is pretty cool.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... David Rudisha.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
Jeremiah Hamilton
Urbana senior
Sprints
➜ Why he made the first team: The Southern Illinois track and field signee won the Class 2A 200-meter dash (21.67 seconds), was part of a state-champion 400 relay (42.11) and was on a sixth-place 800 relay (1 minute, 30.83 seconds).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Smino, an upcoming artist from St. Louis.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a salami sandwich and drinks some water.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an automotive engineer, though now I want to run a business that has cars in it.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math. I like dealing with numbers.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt or Shaquille O’Neal.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Last Dance.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my great-grandfather, Michael Jordan and Lauryn Hill.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to the Indy 500, go to the Olympics and get my master’s.
Tate Johnson
Salt Fork senior
Sprints/jumps
➜ Why he made the first team: Johnson was both the anchor and lone upperclassman on a pair of Class 1A state-qualifying relays, capping an 800-meter relay victory (1 minute, 31 seconds) and a runner-up 400 relay showing (43.35) on top of taking 20th in the triple jump (39 feet, 83/4 inches) as the Storm rolled to second place in the state team chase.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Trippie Redd.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... oatmeal.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... produce music.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... economics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “South Park.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Mark Twain, Mac Miller and Tupac.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... have a Ferrari, become wealthy and stop working at 25.
Nathan Kirby
Salt Fork sophomore
Sprints/hurdles
➜ Why he made the first team: Kirby stayed busy for the Storm at the Class 1A state meet, taking legs on a first-place 800-meter relay (1 minute, 31 seconds) and a second-place 400 relay (43.35) while also earning fourth place in the 110 hurdles (14.97) and 15th in the 300 hurdles (42.82).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... granola bars and applesauce.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an Olympian.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... food and nutrition.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Garrett Taylor.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Donald Trump, Steve Irwin and Phil Surprenant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... win state in hurdles, race Phil Surprenant and have a lot of money.
Hayden Knott
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
Throws
➜ Why he made the first team: Knott paced the area all season long in both shot put and discus, and he fared well at the Class 1A state meet when he secured runner-up status in both events — shot put with a top throw of 54 feet, 91/2 inches and discus with a best throw of 164-3.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Garth Brooks.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a food critic.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... shop.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zack Greinke.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Gordon Ramsay, Joey Chestnut and Si Robertson.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... find Bigfoot, catch a 10-pound bass and catch a shark.
Aidan Laughery
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior
Sprints
➜ Why he made the first team: A Division I football recruit, Laughery secured the state’s top Class 1A 100-meter dash seed time and finished the year ranked second in the entire state in that event (10.58 seconds) but missed the state meet with an injury. He also helped the Falcons’ 400 relay qualify for state.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play pro football.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alvin Kamara.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Yellowstone.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Eli Mojonnier, Tupac and Chadwick Boseman.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... own a beach house, go moose hunting and fly a plane.
Daniel Mboyo
Urbana senior
Sprints/jumps
➜ Why he made the first team: The Illinois track and field signee started Urbana’s third-place team finish in Class 2A by winning the long jump in 22 feet, 103/4 inches. Mboyo then led off a triumphant 400-meter relay (42.11 seconds) and helped the Tigers to sixth place in the 800 relay (1 minute, 30.83 seconds).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Dave Matthews Band.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... simple carbs and fruits and drinks plenty of water, so I know I won’t upset my stomach.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be in a blend of business and economics.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coach Carrel.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Eli Mojonnier
BHRA junior
middle distance/distance
➜ Why he made the first team: Mojonnier stunned the Class 1A 800-meter run field by winning the event’s state title in the second of three heats, clocking a time of 1 minute, 57.33 seconds. He also garnered all-state status in the 1,600 by placing ninth in 4:32.45.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Uzi Vert.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... simply be rich.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Rogers.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Thomas Shelby, Dave Chappelle and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... seeing the world, skydiving and being the president.
CJ Shoaf
Mahomet-Seymour senior sprints/hurdles/jumps
➜ Why he made the first team: Another future Illinois track and field competitor, our Athlete of the Year led the entire state in the high jump and won the Class 2A title by clearing 6 feet, 91/2 inches before claiming second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.07 seconds), third in the 300 hurdles (38.79) and 18th in the 200 (23.33).
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... the Grace Beach Boys.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a plate of eggs and toast.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... compete in track and field for a long time.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mutaz Barshim.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “New Girl.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Jesus.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... compete at the Olympics, ski the Swiss Alps and go skydiving.
Garrett Taylor
Salt Fork sophomore
Throws
➜ Why he made the first team: Taylor kept close to St. Joseph-Ogden’s Hayden Knott all season before putting together a Class 1A state-championship effort in the discus (166 feet, 2 inches), and he also placed sixth in the shot put (51-61/2) for the state runner-up Storm.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... at least four hot dogs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Arrow.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ryan Crouser and Devin White.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, go bungee jumping and go to Africa.