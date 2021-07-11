Mahomet-Seymour graduate CJ Shoaf reached new heights in 2021, capping it all off last month in Charleston by winning the program’s first high jump state title since 1937. ‘That’s what’s going to stand out to me about him is a story of a kid who came from not being a big factor to being one of the best track athletes Mahomet’s ever seen,’ Bulldogs coach Keith Pogue said of Shoaf, who will compete at Illinois.