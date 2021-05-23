➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Welter’s 12th season running the Monticello program also resulted in their second undefeated season in that stretch, as the Sages won all six of their games two seasons after they went 14-0 and won a Class 3A state championship in 2018. This past spring, Monticello rarely was challenged and got past 2019 Class 4A quarterfinalist Prairie Central 19-15 in Week 2, ultimately posting three shutouts and outscoring its six foes 207-34.
➜ Season highlights: “From a game perspective, beating Prairie Central after they thumped us good last year and knowing how good they were. And just generally how much fun our kids had playing football. (Prairie Central) was the most exciting victory. Going undefeated surprised me. It meant a lot because I think they accomplished it the right way. The came out and put passionate energy into it and reaped the rewards of hard work.”
➜ A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ... Olympic track and field. I love the sport. I just have a respect for anybody that’s willing to put that much into something that happens once every four years.
➜ If he wasn’t a coach ... I’ve always wanted to be a play-by-play announcer. I don’t have enough knowledge to be a color commentator, so I’d have to be the one that describes the action. (For my go-to play-by-play voice) I’d probably go with Pat Hughes (of Chicago Cubs radio).
➜ His favorite motivational tactic is ... last time I said fear, but impressing upon the kids the responsibility they have to one another.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school was ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Reggie White.
➜ His favorite movie is ... “Chariots of Fire."
➜ If he could choose any three people to have dinner with, they would be ... John Wooden, Jesse Owens and Jesus Christ.
➜ What he enjoys most about coaching is ... when kids play for the love of the game, and that’s what was so rewarding about this year. There was no extrinsic award. We weren’t going to have a championship to play for, per se, but our kids just embraced the opportunity to play at all. It was rewarding to see them enjoy themselves.