OFFENSE
Dawson Dodd
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior quarterback
➜ Why he made he first team: Dodd turned a traditionally run-heavy team into one that also could air out the ball with regularity. Dodd completed 65 percent of his passes for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns against one interception, also rushing for 271 yards and three scores for the 5-1 Blue Devils.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Wayne.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... two sandwiches and a protein shake.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete or coach.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Taysom Hill and my older brother, Dylan Dodd.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Two and a Half Men.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Charlie Sheen and my late Grandpa Dodd.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate college, win a state championship and win a national championship.
Braden Finch
Mahomet-Seymour senior quarterback
➜ Why he made he first team: Finch could get the job done with his arm and legs for the 3-3 Bulldogs. The senior completed 55 percent of his throws for 577 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 94 times for 714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake, Lil Tecca and Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Mom’s peanut butter and jelly, and afterward I chew Extra Polar Ice gum.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... either play in a professional sports league (basketball, football or baseball) or be an owner/start my own gym franchise.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... business.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper, Michael Jordan or JuJu Smith-Schuster.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto” or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any two people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandpa and grandma.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to college and graduate, start a business and read five books.
Kaden Feagin
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sophomore running back
➜ Why he made he first team: He shredded Lincoln Prairie Conference opponents across five games for the 4-2 Knights (sitting out one with an injury). Feagin, who has offers from Illinois and Rutgers, averaged 13.5 yards per carry on his way to 660 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 33 tackles and three sacks on defense.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional football player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Last Chance U” or “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Will Smith, Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit a different country, go skydiving and go scuba diving.
Lane Innes
Unity senior running back
➜ Why he made he first team: Our Player of the Year’s first season as a full-time high school running back couldn’t have gone much better. The McKendree signee paced 5-0 Unity’s offense with 865 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing, averaging nearly 8 yards per carry and 173 yards per game.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Riley Green.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway with the boys.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work out.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... co-op.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marshawn Lynch.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jason Aldean, Riley Green and Luke Combs.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Miami, go to Alaska and move out West.
Aidan Laughery
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior running back
➜ Why he made he first team: A target of multiple Big Ten football programs (including Illinois), Laughery had just four games to strut his stuff, but piled up 464 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging more than 7 yards per carry.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... three eggs and fruit.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play pro football professionally.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alvin Kamara.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “South Park.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nipsey Hussle, Steve Irwin and Joe Rogan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... buy a yacht, bow hunt a moose and own a company.
Brayden Haines
Watseka senior wide receiver
➜ Why he made he first team: Haines was a common target for quarterback Drew Wittenborn, hauling in 30 passes to the tune of 498 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 4-2 Warriors.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... one bag of Sour Patch Kids.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... become the CEO of a large corporation.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JuJu Smith-Schuster.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Kevin Hart and Danny Duncan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, own a Tesla Roadster and go on a fishing trip around the U.S.
Lane Bensyl
Oakwood senior offensive lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Bensyl was the Comets’ leader on the offensive line for an offense that averaged nearly 37 points per game and also started along the defensive line.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Travis Scott.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an entrepreneur.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Josh Allen.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Bill Gates, Jordan Belfort and Joe Rogan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go scuba diving, visit Hawaii and go to Yosemite National Park.
Clay Dailey
Unity senior offensive lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: Dailey cleared the path for an offense that averaged 40.4 points and 441.2 yards.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Johnny Cash, but I don’t really enjoy concerts that much; I’d rather go out and sit beneath the stars.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta with a lot of meat.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... wake up every morning and get paid to fish.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... natural resources.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... TJ Watt.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Mandalorian.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Wyatt Earp, Bill Dance and Vince Lombardi.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to South Africa and dive in a cage with great whites, be financially stable with a nice home and plenty of land and go deep-sea fishing in the Gulf.
Clayton Leonard
Iroquois West junior offensive lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: The Illinois commit recorded 30 pancake blocks in six games. Leonard contributed 16 tackles and three quarterback hurries on defense.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... AC/DC.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pretty much anything.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing in the NFL, then coaching college football.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Taylor Lewan or Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... college football.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Walter Payton, Michael Jordan and Dick Butkus.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play in a college football game, watch the Monte Carlo Grand Prix in person and get married.
Max Shonkwiler
St. Joseph-Ogden senior offensive lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: Shonkwiler suited up at right guard, right tackle and left guard while surrounded by a junior, two sophomores and a freshman on the offensive line, helping the Spartans achieve eight rushing touchdowns while allowing just two sacks.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Young Thug.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... half a banana and half a sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play right guard for the New Orleans Saints.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Drew Brees, Adam Sandler and Samantha Logan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, eat a wagyu steak and go to Hawaii.
Josh Woodrey
Prairie Central senior offensive lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: Another two-time All-Area first-team choice, Woodrey played a key role in the 4-1 Hawks averaging 42.6 points per game, while also racking up 24 tackles, eight sacks and a fumble recovery on the defensive line.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Europe, to go the Super Bowl and go to a UFC title fight.
Chris Brown
Monticello senior all-purpose athlete
➜ Why he made he first team: Brown made the most of his rushing attempts and receptions, with 371 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground on top of nine catches for 158 yards and five TDs for the 6-0 Sages and their 34.5-points-per-game offense.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Yachty.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ezekiel Elliott, Lil Yachty and Lamar Jackson.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, cliff jumping and go to a Super Bowl.
Aiden Beachy
Tuscola senior kicker
➜ Why he made he first team: Beachy converted five of his seven field goal tries on the season, including makes from 47 and 42 yards, and exceeded 90 percent in his extra-point attempts while also having 50 percent of his kickoffs result in touchbacks.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Coldplay or Twenty One Pilots.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Jimmy John’s unwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a CEO of any big corporation.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Arrow.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jackson and Donald Trump.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... become a millionaire by age 30, travel overseas and run a marathon.
DEFENSE
Jason Brown
Monticello senior lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: The St. Thomas More transfer “was a huge addition to our defense,” according to Sages coach Cully Welter. Brown turned in 28 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks for a defense that permitted 34 points.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway and drink a Naked.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a sports agent.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Wilson
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “How I Met Your Mother.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Russell Wilson, J. Cole and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, go to Brazil and go to a Super Bowl.
Jack Gallier
Mahomet-Seymour | freshman lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: The lone ninth-grader on our first team immediately cracked a talented All-Apollo Conference first team on the defensive line, serving a unit that allowed seven or fewer points in three games.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Zac Brown Band.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar and a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional football player or own a gym with my brother.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jordan and Walter Payton.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Mexico, meet Michael Jordan and go to a Carolina Panthers game.
Averi Hughes
St. Thomas More senior lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: Hughes proved integral to the Sabers finishing 4-0 in their first 8-Man Association season, soaring to 91 tackles and adding eight tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries. He also notched three touchdowns offensively.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... nothing — I don’t eat before a game.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work with animals.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton or Khalil Mack.
➜ His favorite TV show is ...“Futurama.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Malcolm X and Kevin Durant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Egypt, visit all 50 states and learn how to swim.
Austin McDaniel
Unity junior lineman
➜ Why he made he first team: The most dangerous presence in the trenches for the Rockets’ defense, McDaniel piled up 34 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks as Unity collected one shutout and didn’t allow more than 19 points in a game after Week 2.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Durk.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s or Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... still be playing football.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Mike Tyson and Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... John Lewis, Marcus Garvey and Lawrence Taylor.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Hawaii, try surfing and finish college.
Tylor Durflinger
Watseka senior linebacker
➜ Why he made he first team: The two-time All-Area first-teamer and 2019 all-state selection earned Sangamon Valley Conference defensive Player of the Year status with 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Eminem.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pizza.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... want to help those who have helped me.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... forensic science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luke Kuechly.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “River Monsters.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Brian Shaw.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... to be successful in life, have a good home and become my own boss.
Grant Hardwick
Tuscola senior linebacker
➜ Why he made he first team: Keeping opponents from reaching the defense’s second level alongside junior Patrick Pierce, Hardwick’s defensive highlight was a strip sack for a touchdown. He also compiled 780 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing in five games.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Pop Smoke (Woo).
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be throwing touchdown passes to Tim Tebow.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Adam Carver.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nolan Woller, Doug Ruggles and the mom from “The Incredibles.”
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... get a fist bump from Mitch Trubisky, write a book and find a cure to chicken pox.
Kolton Knuffman
Monticello senior linebacker
➜ Why he made he first team: Described as “the physical and emotional leader of our defense” at 6 feet and 180 pounds, the future Aurora University athlete made 53 tackles and 6 1/2 tackles to go with three sacks for a defense that shut out three opponents.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kendrick Lamar.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... become an athletic trainer for an NFL team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... foods and nutrition.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ayo Dosunmu, Lawrence Taylor and Sean Taylor.
➜ Two items on his bucket list are ... attend a college football national championship and hit par on a mini-golf course.
Drew Purvis
Fisher senior linebacker
➜ Why he made he first team: Purvis was, according to coach Jake Palmer, the best defensive player on a unit that allowed 22 or fewer points in all four of its games, with Purvis putting in 28 tackles and a tackle for loss. He also rushed for 769 yards and seven touchdowns offensively.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Metallica.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and mints.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... protect and help people.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto Shippuden.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Joe Rogan, Robin Williams and Freddie Mercury.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Japan and kayak the Colorado River.
Eric Watson
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior linebacker
➜ Why he made he first team: A three-year starter on three Vermilion Valley Conference-champion teams, Watson dominated at inside linebacker in amassing 67 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks for a defense that permitted fewer than 10 points on four different occasions.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own an accounting firm.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Davante Adams.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandfather, Jesus and Albert Einstein.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a Super Bowl, go skydiving and visit Italy.
Drew Diesburg
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior defensive back
➜ Why he made he first team: Termed a “true lockdown corner” by coach Josh Pritchard after racking up seven interceptions the previous season, Diesburg kept opposing offenses from taking many deep shots against a defense that allowed 18 or fewer points in three of four games.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Foo Fighters.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... an Italian BMT from Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... customize cars.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordy Nelson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Last Man Standing.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Germany, go skydiving in New Zealand and travel to at least six out of the seven continents.
Nate Drennan
Unity senior defensive back
➜ Why he made he first team: A solid receiving option for the Rockets’ potent offense (eight catches, 290 yards, four touchdowns), the McKendree signee also aided a secondary that allowed fewer than 130 passing yards per game and just six passing touchdowns on the season.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Da Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a footlong sandwich from Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a sports announcer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... foods/nutrition.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... CeeDee Lamb.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a Super Bowl, attend a college basketball national championship and attend a UFC fight.
Beau Edwards
Arcola junior defensive back
➜ Why he made he first team: Edwards contributed heavily to a defense that allowed 14 or fewer points in four of five games during the Purple Riders’ 4-1 season, intercepting 10 passes — including five in one game. He also caught 26 passes for 372 yards and three scores on offense.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Jimmy John’s No. 16 with cheese.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... sell real estate in a big city.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... shop skills.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Taylor Edwards.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Channing Tatum, Anna Kendrick and Nathalie Kelley.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... get married, be on a TV show and get a tattoo.
Hunter Williams
Monticello senior defensive back
➜ Why he made he first team: Williams propped up the secondary for a team that allowed an average of 5.7 points per game, racking up 39 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Nav.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Goldfish and drinks plenty of water.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work for ESPN and have my own talk show.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... social studies.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “First Take.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Khabib Nurmagomedov, Pop Smoke and Isiah Thomas.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend an NBA playoff game, travel to Dubai and attend a UFC pay-per view event.