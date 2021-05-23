TOLONO — Lane Innes’ time playing the game of football started with a feeling familiar to many up-and-coming athletes.
He wasn’t the biggest or strongest participant in backyard pickup games with brother Cody and their cousins.
So Lane had to take his lumps.
“I’m the youngest one, so I’d get the crap beaten out of me and tried my hardest to keep up with them,” Lane said. “Now I can, but back then I really couldn’t.”
Mitch Negangard is Cody’s age. The two were close at Unity High School and helped the Rockets football program to a 2012 Class 3A runner-up finish as seniors.
That closeness meant Negangard saw plenty of Lane, too.
“Whenever there was a birthday party or travel basketball or a Little League tournament, (Lane) was always trying to get in and be involved,” Negangard said. “A lot of times we would beat up on him. ... But we’d have a lot of fun with him.”
Lane may not have always enjoyed being roughed up.
But he also wasn’t about to walk away from a challenge.
“My brother and Mitch, they were never too easy on me,” Lane said. “It definitely made me stronger. I always told them I was going to be the biggest one and it’d eventually come back to bite them.”
Turns out Innes knew exactly what the future held in that regard.
The Unity senior now stands 6 feet, 4 inches and 271 pounds.
“I don’t know if any of us would want to mess with him,” Negangard said.
Opposing football teams likely felt the same way when facing the Rockets earlier this spring.
That’s because Innes became a full-time running back for Unity’s five-game schedule. And he was the one roughing up other players, carrying the ball 109 times for 865 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year status during the condensed spring season.
Innes averaged 173 yards per game and nearly 8 yards per carry while accumulating 64 percent of the total rushing yardage amassed by the 5-0 Rockets.
“It was something else,” Innes said of his one-year stint as a running back. “Obviously I’m a little bit bigger than all the running backs out there, but I just go out there and do what I’m told.”
Showcasing his talentsThe Innes-Negangard relationship isn’t confined to the past — when Innes was “knee high to a grasshopper,” in Negangard’s words, and Negangard was attempting to bring a football state championship to Tolono.
Negangard became Unity’s linebackers coach as Innes entered high school. And it just so happened Innes claimed an inside linebacker role for most of his time playing with the Rockets.
“Getting to work with someone I’ve always looked up to as a football player and I’ve always looked up to as a person was something special,” Innes said. “I’ve always respected him.”
Innes joined the Rockets’ varsity roster as a sophomore and became an every-game player as a junior. He arguably was Unity’s No. 3 linebacker — behind then-seniors Cooper Reed and Micah Downs — as the Rockets went 9-2 and made the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“He’s always been physically and athletically more dominant than everyone he’s gone up against,” Negangard said. “He has this aroma to him where when he was in the weight room or locker room or on the field, he brings this presence to him that people gravitate to.”
Innes wasn’t always built that way, by his own admission. In fact, he figures his time as a Unity football player would’ve turned out far differently if not for Negangard.
“When I was a freshman and when I was coming into (being) a sophomore, I was kind of a hothead. I know a lot of older people weren’t too fond of me and thought I was kind of a jerk,” Innes said. “Looking at Mitch and seeing how well-respected he is by our community and how well he’s known throughout our community because he was such a role model ... I’ve definitely tried to do better my junior and senior year of being more respectable and pushing my teammates.”
Innes feels he’s matured significantly in his last two years of high school. Longtime Rockets coach Scott Hamilton, who led the 2012 team that featured Negangard and Innes’ older brother, agrees with that assessment.
“He became a very good leader for us this year,” Hamilton said. “He worked well with Blake (Kimball at quarterback) and our young receivers. ... He helped get guys going, and I know he was very complimentary of the (offensive) linemen and all the things they did for him.”
Innes contends he was doing what he was taught every time he carried the football this spring: running behind the offensive linemen and grinding out yardage.
Hamilton and Negangard, however, weren’t exactly sure what Innes would produce with the ball tucked against his body.
“As a linebackers coach, I wasn’t too thrilled because I was losing our best linebacker to offense. But when it came down to it, he’s a guy who can play everywhere and be dominant,” Negangard said. “When you have one of your best athletes touching the ball 20, 30 times a game, there’s no way you can go wrong with that.”
“That first (Chillicothe) IVC game when he started like he was going to die out there on me, I was like, ‘Oh, boy,’” Hamilton added. “And then he settled in for just over 30 carries and I was like, ‘All right, this is going to work out just fine.’”
Unity’s closest competitions this spring were the aforementioned season opener with Chillicothe IVC — a 41-35 Rockets win in overtime — and a 25-19 thriller versus Mahomet-Seymour in Week 5.
Innes highlighted the M-S game as his favorite. He compiled 211 yards on the ground and rumbled into the end zone for a decisive touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining in regulation.
A photo of Innes attempting to break a tackle during that game clearly displays some of his motivation for wanting Unity to defeat M-S.
“It says Dusty right here,” Innes said, pointing to where his left wrist was taped up and bearing “DUSTY” in black marker. “One of my friend’s dads (the father of Rockets senior Jonah Sullivan) is from Mahomet, so it’s an old rivalry game for him. ... So I played that game for him.”
Adding to the Rockets’ historyInnes grew up in the midst of a 24-year Unity football playoff streak, further enhancing his love for the sport.
“It just showed me what football culture in Tolono really looked like,” Innes said. “You always expected to come out on Saturday afternoon to watch a (playoff) game. ... It’s a real fun culture to be around, and I wanted to be part of that.”
When asked about his top Unity football memory prior to entering high school, Innes didn’t turn to the 2012 state title game his brother played in.
“The snow bowl game against St. Joe (in 2015). That was a really memorable time,” said Innes, referencing a Class 3A semifinal in which Unity knocked off rival St. Joseph-Ogden 30-8 at home amid cold temperatures and snow. “I remember sitting in a cardboard box under the bleachers trying to keep warm, watching the game.”
Innes entered high school standing 5-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He was enveloped in a growth spurt between his freshman and sophomore seasons, gaining 5 to 6 inches of height and 40 pounds of weight.
Even then, Innes was an unfinished product.
“I was still 200 pounds and 6-3, and we went to Camp Rantoul,” Innes said, “and a kid from Arcola ... he was a lot bigger than me, and I got hit by him. I told myself, ‘I’m not going to be able to keep up with them if I don’t gain some weight.’”
Innes proceeded to put on another 30 pounds, and the rest is largely successful history.
Except for 2018, when the Rockets’ playoff streak came to an end during Innes’ freshman year. Unity lost a Week 6 game to Monticello 41-0, dropping to 1-5 in the process.
“(Hamilton) told us, ‘It sucks we’re not making the playoffs, but you younger kids need to turn it up,’” Innes said.
The Rockets won each of their final three games that season. Then nine of 11 in 2019 and all five this spring.
“The attitude kind of changed once (the streak) was off the table,” Innes said. “It was detrimental losing it, but there were benefits to it in the end.”
He’s not done playing yetSeeing Innes at running back had to be jarring to some both within and outside the Unity bubble.
Maybe it shouldn’t have been such a surprise, considering his history of switching positions.
“In junior high, I played quarterback, too,” Innes said. “I’ve played slot receiver. I’ve played fullback, halfback, quarterback, linebacker — everything besides defensive back and defensive lineman.”
Negangard recalls Innes’ transition from three-year linebacker to lead running back being a fairly smooth one.
“At one point, he was our backup quarterback. It didn’t faze him one bit,” Negangard said. “When a kid has that kind of mentality, it’s super easy for us as coaches to go with it. ... When the bell rings, he answers.”
Hamilton eventually complemented Innes in the backfield with 6-0, 190 senior Logan Jones. The latter contributed 120 rushing yards and a touchdown in the M-S victory.
“Had we got to the playoffs, that combination of kids back there would’ve been really, really tough to beat,” Hamilton said. “Had we been able to get into the playoffs, three or four rounds deep, (Innes) could’ve been in that 2,000-yard neighborhood.”
This could have been Innes’ final season of competitive football, as he pondered continuing in college versus joining a trade and making a living beyond athletics.
Innes listened, though, when McKendree linebackers coach Drake Leeper came calling. Fittingly, Leeper is a former college teammate of Negangard at St. Ambrose.
“(Leeper) said, ‘We heard about this kid on Unity who’s really good. Can you give me his number?’” Negangard said. “(Innes has) earned it with his dominance on the field and his ability to be a leader on the sidelines.”
Innes said he wavered a few times before ultimately signing with head coach Mike Babcock’s program, joining Jones and fellow Unity classmate Nate Drennan in linking to the Bearcats.
“Finding out that someone would want to spend money on me to come to their school and have me play football for them, it kind of changed my point of view,” Innes said. “It’s a surreal experience.”
One would assume Innes will be a linebacker, since Leeper coaches that position group. Or maybe a running back, after what happened with the Rockets this spring.
Instead, Innes said, he’ll work out at another new position.
“They want me to play defensive end, like a standing end type so I can drop back in the zone or be able to rush,” Innes said. “I’ve done it in a nickel package for our team, but that’s about it.”
Hamilton and Negangard both feel confident that Innes can make yet-another position transition without issue.
“He can be excellent there,” Hamilton said. “He can really excel and become a really, really good player down there.”
“As long as he stays with it and stays committed and does all the little things, the sky’s the limit,” Negangard added. “He’s just a football guy.”
Once more, Innes credits Negangard for providing him the mentality to envision in himself as a future college athlete.
“He kind of told me, ‘Hey, you have the IQ to play every position on the field,’” Innes said. “It’s kind of a gift.”